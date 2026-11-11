Prince George’s illustration of a kingfisher was published in Country Life

The current issue of Country Life magazine was guest-edited by Prince William. We’ve been hearing about it all week, from William’s love of pubs to his obsession with cider to Princess Kate’s nature stuff. But William also included something else in this issue of Country Life: an illustration of a kingfisher, drawn by Prince George:

This never-before-seen drawing of a kingfisher was created by Prince George, aged just 12 at the time. Explore its extraordinary history: https://t.co/hY3JUjDCEb 🎨 Prince George | Kensington Palace https://t.co/Qw8qYG1nkz — Country Life (@Countrylifemag) November 11, 2026

This is not the first time Prince William and Kate have published their kids’ drawings or art work. They’ve done it before, to mixed results and some accusations that George’s art (in particular) has been faked or copied. I actually think it’s kind of weird that William would set up George in this way, because I’m already seeing a lot of commentary and side-by-side evidence that there’s more to this particular illustration than meets the eye. Why would you put your 13-year-old son in that position?

All that being said, the Windsors are sort of known for being frustrated artists. King Charles especially – Charles loves to paint and he loves the art community. Princess Margaret’s artistic gifts were musical. Prince Harry used to paint and I think he’s a keen amateur photographer.