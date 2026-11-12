Is it rude to order sizzling fajitas during someone else’s birthday dinner?



Druski made history over the weekend by being the first digital content creator to ever host SNL. I’ll be honest: I’d never seen any of Druski’s material before this hosting gig. From the minute he walked out on stage, though, I was impressed. That man brought the exact level of energy SNL requires (HIGH!!) and kept it going all night. A few “A-List” star hosts could learn a thing or two from what Druski brought to Studio 8H! Even when some (most) of the sketches were kind of nothingburgers, Druski gave it his all. It felt like he knew this was a *big* moment for him/his career, and he absolutely rose to the occasion, seized the moment, all the champion idioms. One of the better sketches, imo, was “Birthday Girl,” in which Druski played the titular birthday girl, who proceeds to have a tantrum when a girlfriend orders fajitas. As a Millennial, I did not know that ordering fajitas during someone else’s big night was a Thing among the youngins. Because the sizzling pulls focus. People Mag contacted an etiquette expert to get the full dish on the hot issue:

For several years, TikTokers have discussed whether it is rude to order fajitas — which are served on a hissing platter, inevitably drawing the momentary attention of the table — during someone else’s birthday dinner. The debate was reignited on Saturday, Nov. 7, thanks to a playful Saturday Night Live sketch starring guest host Druski as a fussy birthday girl, who gets upset when a friend orders the Mexican dish on her special night. But the question still remains: Is it rude to order fajitas on someone’s birthday, or is that simply too high-maintenance of a request even for someone’s big day? PEOPLE reached out to Elizabeth Anne Russell, a North Carolina-based etiquette expert and the founder of the etiquette school Mannerly, to settle the debate. “Just like you would never show up in a white dress to a wedding, you should never take the spotlight off the birthday queen or king,” says Russell. “It is their day. Honor and respect and celebrate them.” For Russell, that means slowing down and considering what actions — like, yes, ordering fajitas — others might find impolite. Russell also notes that many people are comfortable modifying their order to be more polite in social situations. For instance, when a table is splitting a bill evenly, folks should be mindful not to order a course that is far more expensive than the rest of the group. But still, Russell acknowledges, “Sometimes we don’t know our choice will be offensive until we are living the fiery moment.” “If your steamy trays of fajitas arrive before everyone has been served, you have two choices,” she says. “Wait until others are served before you begin your meal or stick a candle in it for the birthday queen. Levity goes a long way.” Ultimately, Russell breaks down the potential birthday faux pas into two distinctions that should be weighed in the moment. “Is the order technically an etiquette offensive if the price is somewhat around the average of what the table has ordered? No,” she tells PEOPLE. “Is taking the spotlight off the birthday gal or guy unmannerly? A fiery yes.”

[From People]

I’ll be honest: this is why the world hates young people. No really, we’re supposed to act like ordering fajitas during someone else’s birthday dinner has the same weight as wearing white to another bride’s wedding?!! (Sidenote: guess we know what Princess Kate ordered at her sister’s bday meal.) This is giving me the same exasperated vibes as the youths who consider punctuation to be “aggressive.” And I don’t think I’m alone in my derision, otherwise SNL wouldn’t be poking fun at it. To the kids: there are so, so many actual problems in today’s world to choose from, I promise you don’t have to make something out of nothing! Or, you know, carry on as usual and give comedians like Druski more fodder to work with. See — I can be positive!