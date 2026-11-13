Does ‘chud fatigue’ explain why young men have abandoned MAGA?

One of biggest stories from the blue-tsunami midterms was the massive political shift of young men. Donald Trump “won” in 2024 largely because men under-30 were in lockstep behind him. The Democrats won so many races in 2026 because men under-30 made a complete political volte-face in two years’ time. So what happened in those two years? A Slate writer has an answer: chud fatigue. As in, “Men Are Ready to Be Normal Again,” and they’re tired of this stupid-ass MAGA version of moron-masculinity. Some highlights from this excellent Slate piece:

How Trump won in 2024: How did Trump storm back into office? Or more to the point, how did he get there in the first place? Too many reasons to count, but one storyline reigned supreme in the wreckage of 2024: The president cultivated a coalition of disaffected bros, whom he expertly managed both at the ballot box and in the zeitgeist. MAGAdom enthralled all avenues of male interest and culture, infusing them with Trump’s unique brand of grievance politics. Sports media? That’s now dominated by Barstool oafs—in garish ballcaps—handing out doomed parlays in moldering basement podcast studios. Video games? YouTube is awash with a class of snarling incels warding consumers away from Grand Theft Auto VI because, surely, controlling a female protagonist with a joystick is evidence of a cuckolded mind. The list goes on and on. You can’t go see the summer’s hottest blockbuster because it is insufficiently deferential toward Western sovereignty. You can’t download a dating app because all women are conniving and evil—and furthermore, enjoying sex makes you gay.

How Trump capitalized on this: Trump alone did not engineer the rot eating away at American manhood—tremors of this generational backslide were already rumbling underneath our feet. But he capitalized on it with aplomb. That is why Logan Paul gets invited to the White House; that is why J.D. Vance retweets the white-supremacist World of Warcraft personality Asmongold; that is why we’ve all been propagandized with the faulty idea that Elon Musk—who has one of the strangest bodies the world has ever seen—is a Chad.

Chud fatigue: Then came the midterm rebuke, in which young men backed the Democrats by a 60 percent margin—moving further left than any other demographic—injecting fresh life into my flagging caucus. Innumerable factors contributed to the Republican demise—the skyrocketing cost of living, yet another Middle East adventure gone wrong—but when the dust settled, and the scale of the defeat became clear, some analysts floated the term “chud fatigue” to articulate what had happened. Chud fatigue is essentially the theory that voters were exasperated beyond repair by the figures who gained prominence on the back of the Trump wave. That maybe society was better off when a boring liberal consensus rested at the center of our nation. Undoubtedly, chud fatigue has existed for ages within the party’s most reliable constituencies—women and people of color, who never needed to grow tired of the Paul brothers in order to despise them. But at long last, it seems like chud fatigue has crossed over into the black box of the swing-voting white male. That means a new political dawn is upon us; men are ready to be normal again.

Slate saw it coming: Where was this prophecy unveiled? In one of the great melting pots of male culture: the Instagram comments for ESPN’s College GameDay… GameDay is genuinely beloved, more so than other pregame shows. If you are a man under the age of 50, there is a good chance you spent much of your youth watching Lee Corso rev up the Michigan State Spartans on an otherwise dreary campus in mid-November. However, in 2022, ESPN changed the nature of GameDay. The broadcaster turned over one of its marquee panel slots to Pat McAfee—an NFL punter turned sports-media mogul with a distinct MAGA-ish gestalt. McAfee isn’t explicitly partisan, but he does fit a chud-shaped mold. He is perpetually sleeveless, making many of his public appearances in a black tank top and a crimson sunburn. His artistic interests do not extend beyond WWE and remedial country music. And yes, he has run into several baffling political controversies that seem to indicate where he stands on the culture war, such as allowing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback—and hardcore MAHA truther—Aaron Rodgers to promote vaccine disinformation on his show.

In 2026, the worm began to turn. If you scroll through the College GameDay Instagram posts featuring McAfee, you will find a ton of people trolling the host in the exact same way. Their thesis? McAfee is cringe, and his shtick is tired. This point is expressed through an online dialect that derisively mimics his brand of Barstool-tinged masculinity.

The lesson: Why is it all coming to a head now? For my money, I think men are simply tired of being treated like they’re idiots, which was the only thing the MAGA blueprint could ever offer. What do boys want? According to the White House, it is A.I.-generated anime ICE agents, and mashups of Iran war footage with Call of Duty iconography. It is Tony Hinchcliffe making low-effort jokes about Puerto Ricans, and RFK Jr. holding court with Russell Brand. It is a horrifically chintzy worldview that hems in all frontiers of the mind; one where you are assumed to retain the exact same taste you did as a high-schooler—where irrelevant ploys for your nostalgia, like a Legend of Zelda edit starring Donald Trump, are expected to leave you clapping like a seal. It is, most succinctly, Pat McAfee ripping off his shirt on the set of College GameDay. But last week, along with the rest of the country, young men rejected that vision.