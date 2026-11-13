P6: Angelina Jolie quietly purchased a Connecticut estate after selling her LA home

Angelina Jolie put her historic LA estate – the DeMille mansion – on the market in May, and it was sold by late September. She barely made a profit on the sale, but hey, she didn’t lose money (I guess). Ever since Angelina’s youngest, Knox and Vivienne, turned 18 years old, rumors circulated that Angelina wouldn’t just move out of LA, that she planned to move out of the country. In interviews this year, she’s talked about getting back to traveling, but she’s sort of left it open as to whether she would have a homebase in the US. Well, now Page Six has a terrific exclusive about this: they claim that Angelina has already purchased an estate in Connecticut.

Angelina Jolie has bought an estate in Connecticut, sources exclusively tell Page Six Hollywood, after the “Eternals” star sold off her historic LA home in September.

Jolie had said in the past that she was only living in LA because of her divorce from Brad Pitt — and that she’d leave when her kids all turned 18. Page Six exclusively reported last year that Jolie was prepping to sell off the estate of famed filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, which the “Gia” star snapped up for $24.5 million in 2017. In September, the 11,000-square-foot home reportedly sold for $24.75 million, after Jolie initially listed the estate for $29.85 million.

Jolie bought the luxe six-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion just months after her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt. She’s previously said she was only staying in LA because of family ties, and that she bought the home to be close to Pitt for their kids.

Jolie previously expressed a desire to leave LA. In 2024, the star told The Hollywood Reporter: “I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.”

When Jolie put the DeMille estate on the market, there was buzz that the globe-trotting activist would move out of the US, but still spend time in New York, where she has a fashion biz, Atelier Jolie.

It’s unclear where the new Connecticut estate is located. (Stars who live in the Constitution State include Keith Richards, Michael J. Fox and Meryl Streep.)

Jolie also already owns a Manhattan property, but said in a 2025 interview that it’s being used as a “crash pad” for her kids when they’re in town.

A rep for Jolie did not get back to us.

[From Page Six]

I would love to know… why Connecticut? I’m assuming it’s because of the relative proximity to NYC, plus she’s probably gotten used to actually having a real house and some land after a decade at the deMille estate. But… why not the Hamptons? Or upstate New York? Anyway, I’m not complaining. East Coast Angie! She’ll probably find it easier to travel with an East Coast base as well. I feel like Connecticut is such a WASPy, moneyed choice too.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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18 Responses to “P6: Angelina Jolie quietly purchased a Connecticut estate after selling her LA home”

  1. Normades says:
    November 13, 2026 at 10:48 am

    I would say it was probably about privacy and having a family base for the kids to come home to for the holidays and it’s proximity to NY.

    Reply
  2. MagicMax says:
    November 13, 2026 at 10:51 am

    Connecticut is classier than the Hamptons. It’s quieter and less flashy. It’s also much easier to get to NYC and a good place to live year round.

    Reply
    • Thelma says:
      November 13, 2026 at 10:57 am

      This!

      Reply
    • LeonsMomma says:
      November 13, 2026 at 11:11 am

      So true!
      Grew up in Connecticut (Fairfield County): easy access to NYC (MetroNorth trian, for example) and multiple airports (international and private). There is absolutely nothing convenient about the Hamptons. Upstate NY is beautiful but can feel like you are stuck in the middle of nowhere, particularly in the Winter.
      Also Connecticut is about discretion; you can’t say that about the Hamptons, which has sadly gotten worse each year.
      To YankeeDoodles point: Alas, that’s what Greenwich turned into.

      Reply
      • Graphinya Heather says:
        November 13, 2026 at 1:40 pm

        Upstate NY here. When the snow comes hard and fast its gorgeous like a Christmas.card but a bit hard to travel in. Connecticut isnt immune from Nor’Easters though either.

    • Jais says:
      November 13, 2026 at 11:24 am

      Yeah, I absolutely cannot see her in the Hamptons. Like come on now. Connecticut and upstate NY are both very easy commutes to nyc so I’m gonna guess it had to do with the property she found and liked.

      Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      November 13, 2026 at 2:03 pm

      Long Islander here, writing from Sag Harbor. CT is not ‘classier’ (I hate that word) than ‘the Hamptons’. The South Fork of Long Island, which others now reduce to calling ‘the Hamptons’, is not loud or flashy at all, but it is harder to get to than CT. Traffic is terrible in the warm months, and there is only one main highway that you can take to get onto the South Fork, so it is backed up all the time. CT just has more land and stone walls, and it’s definitely an easier commute into NYC.

      Reply
      • Jizz says:
        November 13, 2026 at 2:22 pm

        Please. The north fork is nice with vineyards and a quieter, more reserved lifestyle. The Hamptons are now trash. Even Montauk is ruined.
        And yes I am a NYer.

  3. YankeeDoodles says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Having moved from Massachusetts to Connecticut just before I became a teenager, CT felt very nouveau riche to me, at the time our neighbour Leona Helmsley had just been indicted, and I was reading Bonfire of the Vanities and thinking, god this is like leaping into the book, FFS, there’s a cynicism under the green fields that leapt out at me. But. If you just want to be on the East Coast, within driving distance to NYC, it’s kind of perfect that way. If you travel in the other direction, you’re in New Jersey, and whilst some of Jersey is lovely, farmland, country, the belt around NYC is still kind of industrial / post-industrial like the Sopranos credits. I always preferred Bedford, NY, our favourite ever restaurant was there.

    Reply
  4. Ameerah M says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:07 am

    Sounds like she was more concerned about privacy and having some space away which I completely understand. The Hamptons is for rich folks who spend all their time flashing their wealth and wanting to be seen. That’s not Angie.

    Reply
  5. C-No says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:11 am

    I moved from MA to CT about 4 years ago, although I’m in CT on the MA border, so does it really count? CT is a lot more affordable than MA, which is probably not an issue for Angie. She’s probably in Fairfield County, although she might be in the Quiet Corner. We’ve had a couple of random celebs in the area. I’ll keep an eye out! (OMG I would DIE.)

    Reply
  6. Mireille says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:17 am

    “I feel like Connecticut is such a WASPy, moneyed choice too.”
    That’s how I feel about the Hamptons. I’m not ready to believe anything Page Sux says about Angie. This is the same gossip rag that claimed Angie was dating her real estate agent. However, if Angie is homebasing in CT, good for her.

    Reply
  7. MidnightSuperNova says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:26 am

    Good for Angelina. She deserves some peace and living in CT will allow for some. And now she’s my New England neighbor 💁🏾‍♀️

    Reply
  8. cws says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:30 am

    If you travel and want an estate that’s safe, comfortable, and convenient to NYC as well as the rest of the country and for travel to Europe, this is the choice. I think David Letterman used to have a home there, maybe Meryl Streep and her then husband, the sculptor. If she chose West Virginia, what difference would it make?

    Reply
  9. Sonya says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:51 am

    I live in CT. Its no longer waspy. Mostly celebrities and Nouveau riche.

    Reply
  10. Sunshine says:
    November 13, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    Oo now that’s a surpise! I know she said she wanted a homebase for the kids but was not expecting Connecticut. Places like Greenwich are incredibly close to NYC so it’s a good tradeoff.

    Reply
  11. JoanCallamezzo says:
    November 13, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    CT is my state. It’s the sh*t. We have peace, quiet, privacy. It’s beautiful, NYC and Boston are close by.

    Reply
  12. PS says:
    November 13, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    If this is true, It’s probably for tax reasons. NYS has very high taxes, and she is already paying NYC taxes, and the pied-a-terre tax. Plus CT is quite lovely, and way more private than the Hamptons. I don’t think she is a Hamptons person anyway. That is super scene-y and status oriented. CT is like, quiet wealth.

    Reply

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