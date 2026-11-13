P6: Angelina Jolie quietly purchased a Connecticut estate after selling her LA home

Angelina Jolie put her historic LA estate – the DeMille mansion – on the market in May, and it was sold by late September. She barely made a profit on the sale, but hey, she didn’t lose money (I guess). Ever since Angelina’s youngest, Knox and Vivienne, turned 18 years old, rumors circulated that Angelina wouldn’t just move out of LA, that she planned to move out of the country. In interviews this year, she’s talked about getting back to traveling, but she’s sort of left it open as to whether she would have a homebase in the US. Well, now Page Six has a terrific exclusive about this: they claim that Angelina has already purchased an estate in Connecticut.

Angelina Jolie has bought an estate in Connecticut, sources exclusively tell Page Six Hollywood, after the “Eternals” star sold off her historic LA home in September.

Jolie had said in the past that she was only living in LA because of her divorce from Brad Pitt — and that she’d leave when her kids all turned 18. Page Six exclusively reported last year that Jolie was prepping to sell off the estate of famed filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, which the “Gia” star snapped up for $24.5 million in 2017. In September, the 11,000-square-foot home reportedly sold for $24.75 million, after Jolie initially listed the estate for $29.85 million.

Jolie bought the luxe six-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion just months after her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt. She’s previously said she was only staying in LA because of family ties, and that she bought the home to be close to Pitt for their kids.

Jolie previously expressed a desire to leave LA. In 2024, the star told The Hollywood Reporter: “I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.”

When Jolie put the DeMille estate on the market, there was buzz that the globe-trotting activist would move out of the US, but still spend time in New York, where she has a fashion biz, Atelier Jolie.

It’s unclear where the new Connecticut estate is located. (Stars who live in the Constitution State include Keith Richards, Michael J. Fox and Meryl Streep.)

Jolie also already owns a Manhattan property, but said in a 2025 interview that it’s being used as a “crash pad” for her kids when they’re in town.

A rep for Jolie did not get back to us.