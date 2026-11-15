Sean Duffy claims that planes were grounded nationwide because of a cable switch

I usually miss it when some big mess breaks out on Friday evening. At that point, I’m unplugged and zoned out, watching a movie or tennis or reading a book. Well, on Friday, all hell broke loose within America’s airspace and among most of the US’s air traffic control stations. Thousands of flights were suddenly canceled and grounded as air travel came to an abrupt halt, the likes of which had not been seen since September 11, 2001. Rumors circulated that there was a cyberattack which took out the air-traffic control systems. Reality star and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that it was just the old-ass system. Duffy came out on Saturday with an even more bizarre explanation:
The communications failures that prompted Federal Aviation Administration officials to issue a nationwide ground stop started when L3 Harris, a contractor managing the agency’s telecoms network, made a standard upgrade at a remote air traffic location, federal officials said Saturday.
The contractor was conducting work on Friday that was needed to replace aging analog copper wire with more modern fiber optic cable, Sean Duffy, the transportation secretary, told reporters. The “routine” task was being done at a location remote and small enough that officials assumed a Friday afternoon upgrade would pose no meaningful disruption to the air traffic, he said.
That presumption proved wrong, as the changeover from copper to fiber started flooding the system with levels of data it could not handle, triggering a cascade of communications failures across the air traffic facilities that manage the national air space. Officials, alarmed at the scope of the problems, decided to issue a rare nationwide ground stop for hours.
As of Saturday morning, administration officials still have not determined whether L3 Harris or shoddy equipment was at fault.
“What we’re working to determine was whether we had incompetence, meaning it was user error or installer error from L3 Harris, or did they install a faulty router?” Mr. Duffy told reporters. “We haven’t determined what the fault was.”
Representatives for L3 Harris did not immediately return email and phone requests for comment on Saturday.
It’s one of two scenarios. Scenario #1: this was a buffet of human error, mechanical dysfunction, poor management and stupidity and now the administration is just throwing a government contractor under the MAGA bus. Scenario #2: this is all a dipsh-t cover story for something much more serious. I feel really sorry for all of the people who got stranded in an airport for hours and hours. What a mess.
The only silver lining is that Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya somehow found themselves stranded in Eugene, Oregon, and they ended up giving an interview to a local TV station. Tyriq called Daniel “my homegirl” (it’s from the excellent Bella Noche meme) and Daniel can’t keep it together. No one knows why they were together in Oregon though!! Some are theorizing that it’s some kind of top-secret Jordan Peele project.
Tyriq Withers references the “Bella Noche” meme while being interviewed with Daniel Kaluuya about the FAA’s nationwide ground stop:
“It’s upsetting me and my homegirl, because if you can’t go to the airport, where the hell can you go?” https://t.co/fH6fqucj1m
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Stunning incompetence from an already stunningly incompetent adminstration. And the orange one was no where to be seen. They switched excuses so many times and clearly did not care that their incompetence stranded so many people and cost millions. Disgusting.
The 2021 Infrastructure & Jobs bill had provisions for millions of dollars to upgrade our air traffic safety systems…Both Duffy & Mullins voted against it. Clearly the inmates are running the asylum that is this administration
He’s not a reality star. He’s more of a douche who appeared on the Real World Boston, and whatever happened was definitely his fault.
Time to stop being polite and start getting real about all of this administration’s bullsh*t.
He’s not even one of the biggest names within the Real World / Challenge franchise. He only got mentioned once he got elected to Congress.
I think this stupid cable story is a lame attempt to coverup a cyberattack by a hostile nation-state against our country’s air traffic control systems
I tend to agree.
Don’t forget the chaos possibilities caused when you roll out an AI tool super quickly onto a legacy system. Oh, and the system was developed by a big donor to your son-in-law’s run for Congress in a gerrymandered WI seat.
@Mimsy383 – agree. My view is that these people are greedy enough to hand out contracts to whoever gives them the most by way of grift and they are lazy and stupid enough to use AI. I also think that not a single one of them cares who dies.
No, it’s all about the money. And it’s all about Project 2025.
considering they wrecked our federal cybersecurity team and the FAA itself during the whole DOGE thing, I’m not surprised.
I was traveling on Friday and lucky to get a seat on the train. One would think it statistically impossible to have that much incompetence in one administration.
There’s a very funny TikTok with a “maintenance man/window washer” apologizing for not being able to fix the cable problem. He thought he could, but (pulls an extension cord from a bag) the cable was too short. If the cord had been just a bit longer…
The Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya interview was intentionally hilarious. The Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin press conference was not. Sean and Mark are poster boys for the joke about how many idiots does it take to screw in a light bulb. Just a reminder, while Sean was asking for money to “fix” the problem in which he and co-idiot-in-chief Wayne can’t fully explain to satisfaction what caused the ground stop, his equally stupid son-in-law’s campaign has been bankrolled by transportation lobbyists. Too bad Michael Alfonso won. Not all things good came out of the mid-term elections. The grift of this administration.
This was laid out in project 2025. From Threads:
— On page 632 of Project 2025, a plan is laid out to federally defund the FAA and ATO (Air Traffic Organization) and privatize it.
— Republicans, including the current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, vote to not fund the FAA.
— Sean Duffy’s son-in-law michaelalfonsowi is elected to Wisconsin’s 7th district during the midterms. His campaign is funded by huge donations from the transportation industry, even though he has zero connection to that industry.
— One of the donations Alfonso receives comes from ASI, an AI software company out of Boston that has an AI tool called SMART for the nation’s air traffic command center. ASI RECEIVES A NO-BID, $875 MILLION CONTRACT FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. In 2023, ASI was valued at $300 million. Now this same company is worth $3 BILLION.
— On 11/13, the FAA has a ground stoppage for just the third time in modern history. Secretary Duffy does not blame this AI company but another contractor.
Someone working as an aircraft construction engineer in the Great White North told me she heard via Transport Canada Civil Aviation that they were trying to install some sort of AI on top of everything FAA.
But instead of testing things first in a sandbox-like environment, they went live on a Friday afternoon — when processes like this are usually done Wednesday night to Thursday morning mid-January, when there’s a quieter time for travelling.
Things got so bad that not only the whole system was forced to shut down, but also that the three separate back-ups they have on standby for events like this were disabled by the AI.
The *replacing a copper wire* is a big fat lie.
This is also what I have read from many sources now. Further, this AI system was designed w/o ANY input from one single actual air traffic controller. What could possibly go wrong. This was a big push by this clown to try to extort 50 billion for FAA. I’m so sick of this inept bs administration. Lives are going to be lost if this 3hit doesn’t stop.
I was also told this by someone with connections. Also said “never assume malice when incompetence is an option.” A govt contractor is called in to fix what has blown up by long-term neglect, budget cuts, and AI then gets the blame because they’re the last one touching something—pay no attention to anything else going on just before. 🤔🙄
I was confident it was cyber terrorism due to timing post Microsoft failures, but that seems to not be the case. With all of the infrastructure neglect, shortcuts for greed, and general malfesience in our government and (lack of) regulation, we would be reasonable to expect a lot more failures of important systems over the next many years. Cyber terrorism is a convenient excuse for our own systemic failures.
I was also told this by someone with connections. Also said “never assume malice when incompetence is an option.” A govt contractor is called in to fix what has blown up by long-term neglect, budget cuts, and AI then gets the blame because they’re the last one touching something—pay no attention to anything else going on just before. 🤔🙄
I was confident it was cyber terrorism due to timing post Microsoft failures, but that seems to not be the case. With all of the infrastructure neglect, shortcuts for greed, and general malfesience in our government and (lack of) regulation, we would be reasonable to expect a lot more failures of important systems over the next many years. Cyber terrorism is a convenient excuse for our own systemic failures.
Thank you for this information! I do no think it was a coincidence that SMART was launched nation wide last week, on Thursday, and the next day everything was grounded. Something huge is being covered up and I hope the new Democrats in Congress investigate!
https://gizmodo.com/the-faa-is-rolling-out-its-ai-air-traffic-tool-nationwide-2000839347
I almost lost my mind when I read about the AI nonsense. Putting millions of people’s lives on the line with this new and untested technology? Fcking criminal.
Thanks for mentioning the son in law connection. This was done to get more money to the contractor that gave to the son in law and I am sure there is some kick back to the family.
We have a reality show star in charge of the Transportation Department and a plumber in charge of Homeland Security. What could possibly go wrong? I don’t think we’ll ever know what happened unless the new Congress figures it out. There have now been so many explanations offered that it looks like they’re just trying to bury the truth in confusion. The rumor is that some air traffic controllers still think the system was hacked. DOGE gutted the department in charge of preventing this kind of malfunction. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I guess at least no planes collided is a silver lining in the worldwide calamity these incompetent, ill-qualified grifters caused. John Oliver just did a takedown of his Great American Roadtrip, released just in time for this debacle…. the timing was accidental but delicious
It happened at the same time as an AI system went live. Such incompetence. Now they are trying so hard to cover their asses but the facts are already leaking out.
I heard this all explained by an engineer; basically, Duffy & Mullins are lying. They are also both idiots, but that goes without saying, trump hired them. I also saw a pilot post a video saying he had no problem communicating yesterday & named specific airports he flew in & out of. Again, we were lied to. This is just more Project 2025 bullsh*t designed to destroy our government.
So if this is the result of a long-standing problem, why did trump not address it in his first term? He’s had a total of six years to sort it out. Too busy vandalising Washington.
Yep! He’s been president six of the last ten years, Biden four. What’s he been doing all this time?!
Does anyone remember the scene in “Airplane!” when the crazy control room worker Johnny pulled a wire and grinned maniacally?
That’s all I could think of when I read Duffy’s explanation.
What a bunch of idiots.
Tinfoil hat theory: extortion attempt. He immediately went and asked for $50 billion. They grounded the planes, cooked up an excuse to peddle to the (complicit) media, now they’ve made the extortion request.