Prince William thinks he’s being so clever by going around the traditional royal media, but now regular British media figures are regularly taking jabs at him and his strategy. Last year, William did an episode of The Reluctant Traveler, and in the past month, he appeared on the Graham Norton Show and guest-edited Country Life. The only thing people remember from the Reluctant Traveler episode is that it birthed the “Scooter King” moniker, thanks to the Times’ Roya Nikkhah (that’s how annoyed she was). The only thing people will remember about his Graham Norton interview is his crude python joke and the fact that everyone hated the whole dumb spectacle. As for Country Life… maybe the most-remembered part of it will be the Guardian’s savage parody piece, written by John Crace. You can read the full piece here, but here’s some of Crace’s parody-summary:

Page 76: A photo of me sitting in the garden with David Attenborough. A rare interview with the Prince of Wales to discuss the Earthshot prize, which he founded.

“It is no exaggeration to say that without the Earthshot prize the planet would be a parched, barren landscape by now. First of all, your highness, may I say, on behalf of Country Life readers all around the home counties, how grateful we are for everything you have done. Perhaps you could tell us a bit more about your magnificent Earthshot prize.” Goes on like this for another 1,500 words.

Page 90. No photo of me. Letters to the editor.

“Dear Sir, I live in Cornwall and rent a property from the duchy. Part of the ceiling has fallen in and the place is in urgent need of renovation. I have tried complaining but my emails are constantly ignored. Please can you help? Yours, James Tenant.”

Shut up and quit moaning. Please don’t write in again.

Page 128. No photo of me. Surely some mistake. A feature on rural mental health.

“No one has done more to raise the awareness of rural people with mental health problems than Saint William.

“‘To be honest,’ says Brian Farmer, ‘I was never aware I had something called mental health until Prince William pointed it out to me. Now I’ve got so much of it, I can barely get out of bed in the morning. But knowing that the prince doesn’t have to pay any tax on his income really cheers me up.’”

Page 151. My Favourite View by HRH the Prince of Wales.

“What I love most is waking up and looking out of the window in Wales and knowing that basically everything is more or less mine. The outdoors makes me feel at one with myself. Gives me a sense of calm. Apart from in the Cotswolds. That’s been ruined ever since my idiot brother and his family came back to live there. You wouldn’t believe what has happened to house prices for the people who have to buy their own homes.”

Page 189. Photo of Catherine. Special interview with Catherine by Robert Macfarlane.

“Robert: In the liminal spaces between the Land and the Underland, I am aware of the great privilege I am doing the Princess of Wales by letting me interview her.

Catherine: I feel very connected to Nature.

Robert: These connections run beneath the Earth, connecting the present day to the distant mist-shrouded past of Robert the Confessor.

Catherine: Nature makes me feel connected to nature.

Robert: Hark! The ancient song of the linnet.

Catherine: I am feeling very connected to Nature. It’s the Circle of Life from the Lion King.

William: Did someone mention the word king?”

Goes on like this for another 3,000 words.