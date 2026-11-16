Prince William thinks he’s being so clever by going around the traditional royal media, but now regular British media figures are regularly taking jabs at him and his strategy. Last year, William did an episode of The Reluctant Traveler, and in the past month, he appeared on the Graham Norton Show and guest-edited Country Life. The only thing people remember from the Reluctant Traveler episode is that it birthed the “Scooter King” moniker, thanks to the Times’ Roya Nikkhah (that’s how annoyed she was). The only thing people will remember about his Graham Norton interview is his crude python joke and the fact that everyone hated the whole dumb spectacle. As for Country Life… maybe the most-remembered part of it will be the Guardian’s savage parody piece, written by John Crace. You can read the full piece here, but here’s some of Crace’s parody-summary:
Page 76: A photo of me sitting in the garden with David Attenborough. A rare interview with the Prince of Wales to discuss the Earthshot prize, which he founded.
“It is no exaggeration to say that without the Earthshot prize the planet would be a parched, barren landscape by now. First of all, your highness, may I say, on behalf of Country Life readers all around the home counties, how grateful we are for everything you have done. Perhaps you could tell us a bit more about your magnificent Earthshot prize.” Goes on like this for another 1,500 words.
Page 90. No photo of me. Letters to the editor.
“Dear Sir, I live in Cornwall and rent a property from the duchy. Part of the ceiling has fallen in and the place is in urgent need of renovation. I have tried complaining but my emails are constantly ignored. Please can you help? Yours, James Tenant.”
Shut up and quit moaning. Please don’t write in again.
Page 128. No photo of me. Surely some mistake. A feature on rural mental health.
“No one has done more to raise the awareness of rural people with mental health problems than Saint William.
“‘To be honest,’ says Brian Farmer, ‘I was never aware I had something called mental health until Prince William pointed it out to me. Now I’ve got so much of it, I can barely get out of bed in the morning. But knowing that the prince doesn’t have to pay any tax on his income really cheers me up.’”
Page 151. My Favourite View by HRH the Prince of Wales.
“What I love most is waking up and looking out of the window in Wales and knowing that basically everything is more or less mine. The outdoors makes me feel at one with myself. Gives me a sense of calm. Apart from in the Cotswolds. That’s been ruined ever since my idiot brother and his family came back to live there. You wouldn’t believe what has happened to house prices for the people who have to buy their own homes.”
Page 189. Photo of Catherine. Special interview with Catherine by Robert Macfarlane.
“Robert: In the liminal spaces between the Land and the Underland, I am aware of the great privilege I am doing the Princess of Wales by letting me interview her.
Catherine: I feel very connected to Nature.
Robert: These connections run beneath the Earth, connecting the present day to the distant mist-shrouded past of Robert the Confessor.
Catherine: Nature makes me feel connected to nature.
Robert: Hark! The ancient song of the linnet.
Catherine: I am feeling very connected to Nature. It’s the Circle of Life from the Lion King.
William: Did someone mention the word king?”
Goes on like this for another 3,000 words.
“Nature makes me feel connected to nature” is absolutely perfect Katespeak. She genuinely talks like that. She genuinely says the most obvious, circular thing ever and then sits back and waits for the flattery. “The Early Years are important because they’re the earliest years.” “Not enough people know about the importance of early years and nature, which are very important.” As for all of the Bill-bashing… completely justified and absolutely perfect. Willy’s going to be incandescent with rage at the Guardian.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Country Life.
That photo of Scooter skulking through the greenery is a riot.
he looks like he’s in the Cotswolds tracking Harry’s scent
dead…
Skulking through the undergrowth in search of charisma 😜
I will actually go read this piece after reading the sections posted here. Hilarious!
I don’t always bother with John Crace but I do need to enjoy this in full.
That Catherine line took me out “Nature makes me feel connected to nature”
But this one is a gem as well “‘To be honest,’ says Brian Farmer, ‘I was never aware I had something called mental health until Prince William pointed it out to me. Because that’s essentially how Will sounds when he talks about mental health.
I snort-laughed at “Now I’ve got so much of it [mental health awareness], I can barely get out of bed in the morning.”
“Can you test the smell by smelling it”
… said with a straight face in front of a BBC camera to the master tea buyer/blender at Fortnum & Mason.
So it’s not only a perfect parody, but something I can actually hear Mumbles say…
And this line: “But knowing that the prince doesn’t have to pay any tax on his income really cheers me up.’”
That is savage.
I liked the one about the rise of housing costs in the Cotswolds ‘for the people who have to buy their own homes’, something William has never had to do in his life.
It’s particularly epic to read the Kate quotes in her highly-cultivated “new” accent.
“I am aware of the great privilege I am doing the Princess of Wales by letting me interview her.“ LOL
Bwahahaaaaa
Sits straight
Can’t help it bwahahaaaaa
It is SUPERB. And I really hope it pisses William off.
Will’s love fest to himself is irresistible to parody. He is gormless, grotty looking and shallow as a puddle who has zero substance and credibility about all the causes he’s supposed to be championing. His actions contradict and sabotage his credibility. The Guardian parody and other critical articles are a tipping point. He’s fair game been PoW for four years and does nothing but ludicrous stunts like Levy and Norton chat shows and now this magazine dedicated to his narcissism and inane wife burbling away like Fotherington Thomas about her love of na cha.
They are a ridiculous couple avoiding work and substance for dear life: blaming Harry and Meghan for having to pretend to work more whilst evicting long standing tenants who’ve farmed duchy land for generations. The BM are ridiculous too for fawning over these nasty ninnies forever posing with blank minds and mouths agape pretending to care about BIG ISSUES.
This is the best thing the Guardian has published all year. Thank you, for restoring my sanity. And yours. LOL. God I laughed out loud. But seriously this is the problem with having your national press corps function as a circular stimulation ritual …once your spin is spent, there is no goodwill to fall back on. The merest hint of satire carries the whiff of grapeshot. Whereas the late Queen’s monarchy had a real latent strength: she could even look at the Sex Pistols doing God Save the Queen impassively, like one of her own Guards. William is way too touchy and reactive. And Charles reeks of self-pity. There is a real issue with this family. I don’t think they’re going to get to poor George. Really.
Hahahahaha, the whole piece is hilarious!
As for the slumlord being incandescent with rage over it – I don’t think he’s intelligent enough to get it. So unless his staffers tell him it’s satire and summarize it in one paragraph (with pictures), Willy is safe.
The guardian has earned itself a reputation as it deserves BUT this was a gorgeous piece of parody. I’d like to imagine the SNL jabs are moving people in this direction as well. And we love to see it.
They have their moments. Like a few weeks ago when they said outwardly that tabloids knew about Meghan’s father and still decided to harrass her. It really depends on who’s writing the article.
It sounds like the tabloids wanted Meghan to reconcile with her father so they could print stories about how she sided with a pedophile.
Brilliant!
Asking for a UK tax payer; was there ever a time when anybody looking at Prince William ever thought he was going to be a good monarch? I can remember the Mail printing articles when Queeny was failing suggesting Will should take over and I thought that was very bold to write that when the signs were already clear he’d be crap.
After Diana’s death I glanced at royal stories but took very little interest whilst hoping her sons had happier lives, untainted by the press.
When he was a glorious teenager I remember hoping that he’d avenge his mother and be a happy combination of the both qualities of his parents and be a good leader. I enjoyed seeing him with his brother and thought they d be great together as brothers and senior royals. I was proud of him taking a proper air ambulance job and actually helping people. I thought Kate and he looked happy and settled together and wasn’t worried about them marrying at all.
Then in 2016 there was all the workshy royal articles and he never seemed to be much of anything really which didn’t matter when the BIG FOUR were around. He never seemed to catch fire and then the temperament and all the rumours about his marriage were troubling. The open hostility towards his brother Meghan and two small nephew and nieces sealed my dislike of him plus the utter laziness and faux embracement of various causes that he clearly doesn’t believe in.
Not just disappointed in him for being lazy and greedy and selfish but alarmed at his violence, nastiness, racism, misogyny. Really he shouldn’t be enabled or coddled but intervention staged long ago because he should not be king or have any kind of leadership role.
A the moment press and Government are talking about a change in media culture in the wake of Brand conviction and who knew about his proclivities and yet said and did nothing.
Obviously I am NOT in anyway saying Will is depraved like Brand but I am pointing out the similarity of having an inadequate man being ballyhooed by the Firm and media because he is heir to the throne. He’s rich, powerful and famous and being protected by the establishment. He’s no fit for purpose as king and it is in the public interest to point that out and debate it.
There have been vague suggestions that they (the press) have been hiding something very significant about William because they have been forbidden to print it. I hope we are finally moving towards a time when that will come out.
Interesting @Jensa there is even talk about abolishing superinjuctions . Walliams used the law to try and suppress reporting of various allegations.
Queen agreed to pay 12 Million to stop civil case against her son proceeding. Should that have happened?
Yeah, but weren’t they saying the same after Savile? I’d be surprised if they did actually change anything.
I usually don’t click on Guardian articles anymore, but the whole thing is worth reading. It’s very refreshing to hear a writer who isn’t just regurgitating the palace talking points and doing what I feel the British are good at, which is painstakingly and savagely taking the piss out of someone. My favourite?
“When he has some downtime from his hectic, whirlwind schedule, there is nothing he likes better than to recentre himself by spending time with his family in the countryside. Apart from George, who he has sent to boarding school. ‘You can have too much of your children,’ he laughs winningly.” OUCH.
But why”debate it?” It’s not American politics. It’s not like you can dump the heir. You are stuck with him no matter what. There have been many, many kings who are absolutely horrible and some that were completely incompetent, and there was nothing you could do about them except wait for them to die.
But that said, it’s fun to point out their feelings, cuz that’s about all you can do.
Yes I know we are currently stuck with him but let’s debate his duchy funding and value for money. I’d like accurate reporting on him and ditching the nauseating propaganda. Can we afford the monarchy or is there a better way such as an elected head of state.
I think the governing of the country would continue whether or not there is a monarchy, so the monarchy doesn’t add any value there. And tourism would continue – visitors come to see the sights, not the RF. What’s left is tradition, history, culture and national identity – how much are those worth?
OMG, this is absolutely brilliant, and the reason its so brilliant is how it walks the line between truth and parody. “nature makes me feel connected to nature” – I feel like the Guardian editor double checked that to make sure it wasn’t an actual quote from her. Same thing with the stuff about Earthshot. And the mental health line…..ouch.
But its all perfect because that’s exactly how the Wales act – no one had ever heard of mental health before William and Kate, Kate is the only person who can really appreciate nature, william deserves his tax free income* because of reasons, etc.
*I know they say he pays taxes but we have no idea what his actual tax rate is, its just what he says.
Priceless. Love all the headers – Photo of ME! No photo of me. And for some reason, I love, “on behalf of Country Life readers all around the home counties…” such a sneaky dig at the publication.
Eurydice, I loved that line, too! A masterful subtle dig.
I didn’t realize Roya Nikkah came up with Scooter King. But it does bring to mind a comment Omid Scobie made in a recent interview in that he said many of the Royal reporters speak quite differently about the royals in real life, contrary to what they print in their papers.
Hilarious and oh the burns.
Mr. Crace should avoid open windows and hire a food taster/bodyguard.
Lol, I sometimes wonder if it’s just folks on this website who realize how infantile Kate’s “busy work” is. I’m glad I was wrong.
Damn. Funny because it’s true.