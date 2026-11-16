Why was Princess Kate’s presence for the India-Earthshot trip confirmed so late?

No one should underestimate how traumatized the Prince and Princess of Wales were after their 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour. Before that tour, they could get away with half-assed busywork tours and everybody fell all over themselves to praise them. But their 2022 Caribbean Tour was so bad, so stupid, so neo-colonialist, so breathtakingly tone-deaf and out-of-touch that the stories and photos broke royal-media containment. They became international laughingstocks. Since then, Kate has only traveled internationally for work a handful of times, and her visits are very carefully coordinated, and she’s treated so gently, you would think she was a newborn baby bird. Well, big news. After months of will-she-or-won’t-she speculation, Kensington Palace confirmed at the very last minute that Kate is joining her husband in India for Earthshot.

Catherine will undertake her first official foreign trip with her husband in four years when she accompanies him to Mumbai tomorrow. She will sprinkle a little stardust on Prince William’s Earthshot Prize as she joins him for three days of public engagements in India, it can be revealed.

Aides told The Mail on Sunday that the princess had been keen to join him because she was so ‘incredibly proud’ of what he has achieved with his global environmental awards.

The last time the couple had a joint royal tour overseas was December 2022 when they flew to Boston, again for Earthshot. Catherine, 44, had major abdominal surgery early in 2024 and was later diagnosed with, and underwent treatment for, cancer. She has spoken openly of the toll her illness took, and last week revealed she was told while in hospital that her recovery ‘would not be linear’ and there would be ‘good days and bad’.

However, as part of her slow and measured return to full-time duties she ‘tested the water’ in foreign climes with a short trip to Italy on behalf of her Centre for Early Childhood in May.

She is understood to have felt ‘buoyed’ at how successful it was. But, while the Daily Mail first revealed in the spring that she was hopeful of joining her husband in India, Kensington Palace have waited until this weekend to confirm.

It is understood she wanted to ensure her eldest son, Prince George, was settled as a full-time boarder at Eton College before she made the commitment to attend.

And Kensington Palace has been able to organise an updated programme for both of them only in the past few days, with her spokesman telling the MoS: ‘The princess is delighted to be joining the prince in India for what is such an important moment in his year. The Earthshot Prize means an enormous amount to him, and she is incredibly proud of what it has become and wants to be there to support him. Earthshot has grown remarkably since she last attended the awards in Boston in 2022, and this promises to be its biggest and most ambitious year yet.

‘They both have such fond memories of their last visit to India in 2016 and are really looking forward to returning together, celebrating the extraordinary innovation taking place there and meeting the inspiring people behind it.’

A source added: ‘We’re delighted the princess is joining us and I think it’s going to be a fantastic few days.’

While William remains one of the Royal Family’s biggest draws, there’s little doubt that having his wife by his side this time will send his trip stratospheric.