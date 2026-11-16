Why was Princess Kate’s presence for the India-Earthshot trip confirmed so late?

No one should underestimate how traumatized the Prince and Princess of Wales were after their 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour. Before that tour, they could get away with half-assed busywork tours and everybody fell all over themselves to praise them. But their 2022 Caribbean Tour was so bad, so stupid, so neo-colonialist, so breathtakingly tone-deaf and out-of-touch that the stories and photos broke royal-media containment. They became international laughingstocks. Since then, Kate has only traveled internationally for work a handful of times, and her visits are very carefully coordinated, and she’s treated so gently, you would think she was a newborn baby bird. Well, big news. After months of will-she-or-won’t-she speculation, Kensington Palace confirmed at the very last minute that Kate is joining her husband in India for Earthshot.
Catherine will undertake her first official foreign trip with her husband in four years when she accompanies him to Mumbai tomorrow. She will sprinkle a little stardust on Prince William’s Earthshot Prize as she joins him for three days of public engagements in India, it can be revealed.
Aides told The Mail on Sunday that the princess had been keen to join him because she was so ‘incredibly proud’ of what he has achieved with his global environmental awards.
The last time the couple had a joint royal tour overseas was December 2022 when they flew to Boston, again for Earthshot. Catherine, 44, had major abdominal surgery early in 2024 and was later diagnosed with, and underwent treatment for, cancer. She has spoken openly of the toll her illness took, and last week revealed she was told while in hospital that her recovery ‘would not be linear’ and there would be ‘good days and bad’.
However, as part of her slow and measured return to full-time duties she ‘tested the water’ in foreign climes with a short trip to Italy on behalf of her Centre for Early Childhood in May.
She is understood to have felt ‘buoyed’ at how successful it was. But, while the Daily Mail first revealed in the spring that she was hopeful of joining her husband in India, Kensington Palace have waited until this weekend to confirm.
It is understood she wanted to ensure her eldest son, Prince George, was settled as a full-time boarder at Eton College before she made the commitment to attend.
And Kensington Palace has been able to organise an updated programme for both of them only in the past few days, with her spokesman telling the MoS: ‘The princess is delighted to be joining the prince in India for what is such an important moment in his year. The Earthshot Prize means an enormous amount to him, and she is incredibly proud of what it has become and wants to be there to support him. Earthshot has grown remarkably since she last attended the awards in Boston in 2022, and this promises to be its biggest and most ambitious year yet.
‘They both have such fond memories of their last visit to India in 2016 and are really looking forward to returning together, celebrating the extraordinary innovation taking place there and meeting the inspiring people behind it.’
A source added: ‘We’re delighted the princess is joining us and I think it’s going to be a fantastic few days.’
While William remains one of the Royal Family’s biggest draws, there’s little doubt that having his wife by his side this time will send his trip stratospheric.
[From The Daily Mail]
I still remember when everyone assumed that Kate would join William at the Earthshot BS in Singapore in 2023, but she pulled out at the last minute, claiming that she needed to help George take a test. Seriously. 2023 was such an odd year in the Wales marriage, because William kept traveling without Kate and “sources” kept saying that it was their new normal and William had hot single-dad energy. It was definitely weird. Anyway, as I’ve said, there was no real way for Kate to avoid this one. They’ve been building up to it for months. I’m shocked that they’re only going to be in India for three days though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.
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POOL PHOTOGRAPH by James Glossop for The Times shows The Princess of Wales visiting Leicester, where she met dancers from The Aakash Odedra Company and spent time on the city’s famous “Golden Mile”, with its sari, food and jewellery shops. The Princess spent the day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. Her Royal Highnesses’ visit comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi; which celebrates spring, love, colour and new life.,Image: 1080343860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/ The Times/Avalon
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USA Rights Only, New Delhi, India -4/11/16-The Duchess of Cambridge’s hair blows in strong winds as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath at the India Gate, in New Delhi, India, to honour the soldiers from Indian regiments who served in World War I.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
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Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.The Duchess of Cambridge struggles to control her dress in strong winds as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath at the India Gate, in New Delhi, India, to honour the soldiers from Indian regiments who served in World War I.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: New Delhi, India, India
When: 11 Apr 2016
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
**USA Rights Only**
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USA Rights Only – Agra, India -4/16/2016 – – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Taj Mahal.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
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Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: Agra, India, India
When: 16 Apr 2016
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
**USA Rights Only**
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Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Image/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimag/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 03 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 03 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales arrives for the Earthshot Prize Summit in Pier Maua, on day three of his visit to Brazil.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 05 Nov 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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William, Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the United Kingdom and India at a special Earthshot Prize event hosted on The Mall, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
Its obvs done to combat the very bad press the past week or so about how lazy they are and how the Foreign Office are pissed that they, esp him do NOTHING and can’t be relied upon.
She was invited along to try and get some good press but thats backfired as the press I’ve seen so far is NOT headline, in fact its hardly being reported on even the Fail has it further down their homepage (Russell Brand has the top story honour). Also Harry’s surprise visit to Ukraine is being complained about on the Fail homepage, he’s being accused of upstaging Earthshot AGAIN!
The Fail should leave Harry alone, he is, according to the King, a private citizen so it is none of the business of the royal family what he gets up to.
I reckon neither of them wanted her there, and were ultimately pressured by their handlers to attend together for the optics. Especially with h&m working together so much recently.
I figured William had to be convinced by their team and it was Harry and Meghan out together that did it.
All I want to know is 1) did they arrive on the Royal private jet, meaning taxpayers paid for this nonsense and 2) how many staffers, wiglet wranglers, new wardrobe and jewelry handlers along with assorted valets for William, cough cough are flying with them?
They seem to think that being parents excuses them from doing work, which is entirely relatable to no one, especially as they have a nanny and staff to pick up every possible thing that might need doing while they are working, which isn’t true of 99% of families. Raising a family and ‘the school run’ or ‘George getting settled’ is the excuse for everything. Once the kids are older they will continue with the excuse, but just evolve it to include things like University. They don’t want to work and that’s the end of it.
George getting settled, if George failed to settle she would have to take him away and make him look like a right wimp in front of the people, if he wants to the King some day, he couldn’t afford to leave Eton. Even his Uncle Harry managed to put up with it. Silly excuse.
As much as I DESPISE 🤬 Stephen A. Smith…ANYTIME I SEE ANYTHANG about 🇬🇧 Prince William & Princess Kate 🙄…I AUTOMATICALLY think of Smith’s INFAMOUS .gif…where he dismissively chuckles…
“I don’t care…I don’t care”🤣
Didn’t she say she was well now around the time she first got standing ovation. And she was able to go skiing. What stardust could keen add. I don’t think scooter likes it when she shows up. And tries p d a on him and mug for the cameras. I wonder if they will try to channel Edwin a and Louis mountbatten on the trip
Having his wife by his side will send his trip stratospheric? Lmao. I’m sorry but maybe they should aim a little lower. The real goal has got to be just to get through it without any embarrassing missteps.
He looks annoyed with her and looks bothered by her attempt at p d a. She will no doubt grin and mug for cameras
This is about EarthShot… has anyone seen anything anywhere about the potential prize winners? Or former winners with updates on how their projects are going? Just asking for a friend…
That would be interesting. More interested than shutting off land to play a game of cricket for two.
Kate’s only in India because Harry and Meghan’s moved back to the UK. Judging by the first day there’s not much to write about and it would seem that some of the British press are bored because they’re posting about Harry being in Ukraine.
Based on the fashion so far, I’m going to say she really wasn’t planning on being there.
I think it’s pretty clear that neither of them want her there. KP tried their very best to build up interest for William going solo, but that didn’t work, so now they are begrudgingly including Kate. You can tell by their respective wardrobes that they didn’t plan for her to be there!
The word choices here are interesting compared to yesterday’s article. Both ES and Early Years were called “personal” yesterday. Today her trip to Italy and this trip are both being called Royal Tours.
This is why Pegs screeches everytime H&M step out for charity work. It makes it that clearer that Pegs really does so very little for the actual monarchy.
Also, unless he f’s up really really bad, nothing about him or this will be “stratospheric.”