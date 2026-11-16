Duchess Meghan is being accused of ‘monetizing tragedy’ via her OneOff again

Back in April, ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to Australia, Meghan confirmed her investment in OneOff. OneOff is an AI-powered fashion site which not only identifies what various celebrities are wearing, but also allows people to click-to-buy. OneOff also offers comparable looks. Well, Meghan’s OneOff worked well during the Sussexes’ Australian tour, highlighting all of the local designers and brands Meghan wore during the trip. There was one “awkward” moment, where her OneOff page used a photo of Meghan visiting with survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack, thus “monetizing” Meghan’s clothes during a somber visit. My argument was that it’s not like Meghan personally selected that photo on OneOff, and she wore the same outfit for other stops in and around Bondi Beach. That particular photo was removed and replaced with one from another, happier event that same day. Well, it happened again – Meghan’s OneOff page used photos from the Sussexes’ visit to Brussels. This has not gone over well with the usual suspects.

In a move that would make Kim Kardashian blush, a lower-cost copy of the coat Meghan wore to a somber event this week has made it to OneOff, the online retail platform she invested in earlier this year. It marks a pattern for the Duchess, who previously merchandised an outfit she wore to speak to survivors of a mass shooting in Australia in the same way. OneOff is an affiliate link service. Influencers like Meghan sign up to have clothes they’ve worn — or similar versions of them — featured on the site. If followers purchase the clothes, the influencer who wore or posted the look gets a cut of the sales. It doesn’t cost the consumer extra to purchase an item using an affiliate link. This is a tried and true revenue stream for influencers. The Coca-Cola of affiliate sales is a company called LTK, or LikeToKnowIt. Meghan’s OneOff adds AI to the equation. Usually, though, models and content creators are pushing the outfits they wear when they’re getting coffee or working out or walking the red carpet. On Tuesday, Meghan was appearing next to parents who’ve lost their children prematurely due to digital harms as part of the Lost Screen Memorial. The coat Meghan wore on Tuesday was identified by Hello! as coming from the outerwear brand Mackage. That brand’s website shows a black wool wrap coat identical to Meghan’s retailing for $1,190. The sales site OneOff shows a similar-looking wool wrap coat from the brand Soia & Kyo for $695. It can be found by clicking “products” on Meghan’s landing page. The product listing doesn’t bear a timestamp, so you could argue that maybe this is a generic black coat that Meghan has worn before or just liked the look of. The coat isn’t presented as part of a shoppable look, like the outfit pictured below left. Instead, it’s presented as a standalone product….There’s no proof Meghan uploaded it herself. It could’ve been an overzealous OneOffer, or maybe their AI. The most generous possible read is that the coat was already somewhere on the site and someone moved to closer to the top to coincide with the Brussels appearance. But you’d think that after the Bondi debacle, she might’ve asked the powers that be at OneOff to hold off on merchandising products tied to moments of grief.

[From The Royalist]

It’s not just Tom Sykes pointing this out – the Mail’s Alison Boshoff also raised this issue in her weekend story, but she has “friends of the Sussexes” saying that Harry & Meghan “won’t try to monetise their UK events but will attempt to make a buck when they are elsewhere in the world – in this case only a short hop away in Belgium.” Boshoff also suggests that the royals think this whole thing is tacky and crass, like the Mail doesn’t also have sponsored posts featuring royal fashion and cheaper dupes. Like… my thoughts on this are complicated – yes, it’s just one more unnecessary criticism of Meghan, and these people are desperate to climb up her butt over every little thing. I also think it was a fantastic coat and it wouldn’t surprise me if people were pestering her staff for the ID as soon as she turned up in it, which is the whole reason why Meghan invested in OneOff in the first place!