Duchess Meghan is being accused of ‘monetizing tragedy’ via her OneOff again

Back in April, ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to Australia, Meghan confirmed her investment in OneOff. OneOff is an AI-powered fashion site which not only identifies what various celebrities are wearing, but also allows people to click-to-buy. OneOff also offers comparable looks. Well, Meghan’s OneOff worked well during the Sussexes’ Australian tour, highlighting all of the local designers and brands Meghan wore during the trip. There was one “awkward” moment, where her OneOff page used a photo of Meghan visiting with survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack, thus “monetizing” Meghan’s clothes during a somber visit. My argument was that it’s not like Meghan personally selected that photo on OneOff, and she wore the same outfit for other stops in and around Bondi Beach. That particular photo was removed and replaced with one from another, happier event that same day. Well, it happened again – Meghan’s OneOff page used photos from the Sussexes’ visit to Brussels. This has not gone over well with the usual suspects.
In a move that would make Kim Kardashian blush, a lower-cost copy of the coat Meghan wore to a somber event this week has made it to OneOff, the online retail platform she invested in earlier this year.
It marks a pattern for the Duchess, who previously merchandised an outfit she wore to speak to survivors of a mass shooting in Australia in the same way.
OneOff is an affiliate link service. Influencers like Meghan sign up to have clothes they’ve worn — or similar versions of them — featured on the site. If followers purchase the clothes, the influencer who wore or posted the look gets a cut of the sales.
It doesn’t cost the consumer extra to purchase an item using an affiliate link. This is a tried and true revenue stream for influencers. The Coca-Cola of affiliate sales is a company called LTK, or LikeToKnowIt. Meghan’s OneOff adds AI to the equation.
Usually, though, models and content creators are pushing the outfits they wear when they’re getting coffee or working out or walking the red carpet. On Tuesday, Meghan was appearing next to parents who’ve lost their children prematurely due to digital harms as part of the Lost Screen Memorial.
The coat Meghan wore on Tuesday was identified by Hello! as coming from the outerwear brand Mackage. That brand’s website shows a black wool wrap coat identical to Meghan’s retailing for $1,190. The sales site OneOff shows a similar-looking wool wrap coat from the brand Soia & Kyo for $695. It can be found by clicking “products” on Meghan’s landing page.
The product listing doesn’t bear a timestamp, so you could argue that maybe this is a generic black coat that Meghan has worn before or just liked the look of. The coat isn’t presented as part of a shoppable look, like the outfit pictured below left. Instead, it’s presented as a standalone product….There’s no proof Meghan uploaded it herself. It could’ve been an overzealous OneOffer, or maybe their AI. The most generous possible read is that the coat was already somewhere on the site and someone moved to closer to the top to coincide with the Brussels appearance.
But you’d think that after the Bondi debacle, she might’ve asked the powers that be at OneOff to hold off on merchandising products tied to moments of grief.
[From The Royalist]
It’s not just Tom Sykes pointing this out – the Mail’s Alison Boshoff also raised this issue in her weekend story, but she has “friends of the Sussexes” saying that Harry & Meghan “won’t try to monetise their UK events but will attempt to make a buck when they are elsewhere in the world – in this case only a short hop away in Belgium.” Boshoff also suggests that the royals think this whole thing is tacky and crass, like the Mail doesn’t also have sponsored posts featuring royal fashion and cheaper dupes. Like… my thoughts on this are complicated – yes, it’s just one more unnecessary criticism of Meghan, and these people are desperate to climb up her butt over every little thing. I also think it was a fantastic coat and it wouldn’t surprise me if people were pestering her staff for the ID as soon as she turned up in it, which is the whole reason why Meghan invested in OneOff in the first place!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages
**USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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-
The Duchess of Sussex attends the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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The Duchess of Sussex, stands with Sandra Spitaels (right), whose teenage son Glenn committed suicide in 2017 after a nude image of him was posted online, as they view an exhibition at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Sandra Spitaels
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex, stands with Sandra Spitaels (right), whose teenage son Glenn committed suicide in 2017 after a nude image of him was posted online, as they view an exhibition at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Sandra Spitaels
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I have no problems with what she is doing. The British press will always have a problem with anything she does. At this point I just ignore their silly little rants. I think I am numb to their excessive whining about Meghan. They are like a constant hum that eventually you no longer hear.
There have been no posts on Meghan’s personal Oneoff profile page since October. I’ve just been told literally anyone can run an image or search query through AI fashion platforms like OneOff to generate product matches, so it’s easy for trolls of all varieties to take misleading screenshots for false claims.
Oh wow. The perils of AI. And the sneakiness of derangers. An awesome combo.
The favorite new deranger word is monetize.
And Kate wore hot pink at the 9/11 memorial.
I didn’t know that, it sounds Decidly odd.
The royals live off of the Sovereign Grant and any personal income they have accumulated is off the backs of the little people who pay the SG. They can fuck off for all I care. I have no problem with how Meghan and Harry fund their lives.
I just can’t get worked up over this. It’s a coat? People want to possibly buy it bc they liked it, regardless of where it was worn.
Too late i think the coat sold out, Yay! and what were you AB crawling all over Meghan’s site pages scrounging for bits of information one could say you are outraging tragedy for money
So people shouldn’t want to wear the coat because of the event Meghan wore it at. Wait til these idiots learn that most people also have sombre events they need to dress for.
The subtext being it’s ok when WE make money by linking to royal/celeb outfits but SHE isn’t allowed to do it.
Zara promotes products . Peter sold wedding pictures the first time around. Mike goes on reality shows. No complaints by t hose w h o criticize meghan
🎯
The British press has been monetizing Meghan since she joined the family and they’ve been using her name to sell articles about her father. The coat is itemized but there’s no photo and according to the fashion bloggers the coat is misidentified. According to Syko Meghan must not make any money and Camilla Tominey says Meghan shouldn’t have said ahe wasn’t strong enough to speak last week. I have no doubts that Hello had affiliate links. I still remember the Telegraph complaining about not being able to use affiliate links because they didn’t know what she was wearing after she left the UK.
These are not good faith criticisms as pointed out in the post so not sure they are worth the angst.
The solution is easy: donate the proceeds from sale of these items to the relevant charities involved.
Meghan should completely ignore this snide commentary. The likes of Tom Sycho and Alison BS are just out to undermine yet another revenue stream for Meghan and Harry, while earning themselves some clicks.
The OneOff platform works using AI, the celebs don’t post themselves. And it’s not up to biased British media commentators to decide rules for what can be posted or not.
I’m delighted Meghan has invested in OneOff, the business model is great, and I wish them huge success!