King Charles isn’t the only Scorpio in the Windsor clan – on Sunday, Peter Phillips celebrated his 49th birthday just one day after his uncle celebrated his 78th birthday. To celebrate Peter’s last year in his 40s, the Daily Mail published a profoundly passive-aggressive piece about how Peter has been a mooch and a trainwreck for most of his life, but his second marriage has finally helped him grow up. May we all be blessed with the British media’s gendered commentary on age – a man on his 49th birthday has finally figured things out, and it’s worthy of a celebration! Most of this piece is a long list of Peter’s scandals and financial shenanigans, like the fact that he’s always gotten six-figure deals for giving exclusives to Hello Magazine or that he sells milk in China as “Royal Peter.” But here’s the part I wanted to talk about:

But now, forward to the present day and Peter appears to have turned a corner. Radiant beneath her lace veil in their wedding photographs, it is not difficult to see why Harriet appears to have brought fresh breeze of air into Peter’s life. The couple met not through some crusty royal matchmaking exercise, but rather organically, through their daughters’ school and social circles.

Harriet’s daughter Georgina attends the same school as Peter’s daughters, and the pair first got to know one another through school gatherings and hockey matches. In an interview with Hello! Harriet described a relationship that developed naturally, away from the formalities and expectations of royal life.

It now appears that the couple, and Peter in particular, have entered a welcome period of domestic calm, something that must be particularly cherished after the stormy upheaval of his marriage breakdown in 2020. His lavish wedding to Canadian-born Autumn at Windsor Castle in 2008 was one of the great society occasions of the year….But after 12 years together, the couple announced their separation in 2020, with their divorce finalised the following year. Autumn has since found happiness again in a relationship with Irish construction tycoon Donal Mulryan.

Even an amicable separation can leave a considerable hole in family life, particularly when children are involved. But with Harriet, Peter appears to have found someone whose own family circumstances dovetail naturally with his.

Her daughter Georgina, 13, has struck up friendships with Peter’s daughters, Savannah, 15 and Isla, 14, while their life together on the Gatcombe estate offers the teenagers the opportunity to become accustomed to their new family arrangement at their own pace. They are also surrounded by an extended family. Princess Anne lives on the estate, as do Zara and Mike Tindall with their three children, Mia, 12, Lena, eight, and Lucas, five. It is a cosy domestic set-up, with grandparents, cousins and close family members nearby, providing a sense of continuity and belonging.

But Harriet has seemingly brought more than domestic harmony to Peter’s life. She also brings professional identity to the royal fold. Not only does she display the polished looks and understated style to rival the Princess of Wales, but she has also enjoyed a highly respectable career as an NHS nurse. Working on the frontline of healthcare requires considerable skill, resilience and mental toughness – qualities that are valuable in any walk of life, not least one connected to the Royal Family.

Although Harriet has now moved away from hospital nursing and is preparing to take on a prominent charitable role as the patron of Home-Start in the Cotswolds, her more than two decades of professional experience speak for themselves.

She has brought her own sense of self and experience to royal life, rather than simply becoming another royal spouse in a good coat and fascinator.

Indeed, her recent interview suggests she has already made a favourable impression within the family. She spoke admiringly of Princess Anne’s extraordinary work ethic and dedication, while revealing that she can also turn to the Princess of Wales for advice. It suggests Harriet is finding her feet comfortably within the royal circle, while retaining the grounded perspective of someone who has spent much of her working life caring for others.

So as Peter continues his career in sports marketing and motorsport partnerships, and Harriet prepares for her new charitable responsibilities, the couple appear to have found something as precious as it is enviable: access to the privileges and connections of royal life without the scrutiny that comes with being a working royal. For Peter, who has spent much of his adult life trying to maintain a private existence despite his royal connections, it may be the perfect arrangement. And after the turbulence of recent years, it seems he has finally found his happy place.