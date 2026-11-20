Prince Harry has had a pretty big week. Last weekend, he made his fourth visit to Ukraine, and spent time with Ukrainian veterans and servicemen. He gave a major interview to the Telegraph’s Ukraine-focused podcast and made news with his (realistic) assessment of the Russia-Ukraine war and how he would be more than willing to re-enlist or serve in the military again. While royalists have tried to make all of this into a scandal, it hasn’t stuck? A lot of people take Harry seriously when it comes to issues involving veterans, the military and Ukraine. Well, the i Newspaper’s Simon Kelner has written his second Harry-focused column of the week. This one is: “Prince Harry has become a man Britain should be proud of.” An excerpt:
In 2021, Prince Harry sat on Oprah Winfrey’s sofa, holding hands with his wife, and said that he felt “trapped” within the Royal Family. Well, he is definitely out of his gilded cage now, a free spirit with licence to act without shackles, and to talk candidly. He can go where other royals can’t, and this week that place was a town in war-torn Ukraine.
Prince William, we are told, has been warned off going to Ukraine because it was too dangerous for him, but Harry made an unannounced visit to a rehabilitation centre for wounded military personnel and civilians in Lviv. And while he was there, he took time out to give an interview to The Daily Telegraph on the condition that questions would be about the situation in Ukraine rather than his own state of affairs in the Cotswolds.
What he said was interesting enough in itself, but the reshaping of a Prince now unfettered by the constraints of royal protocol is a significant step change for the public discourse. Harry has something to say which is not about him, or his family, and it has genuine impact. When he talks of the necessity to “double” our support for Ukraine, he speaks as a concerned and politically engaged individual whose view is clearly informed by seeing, at close quarters, the disastrous effects of this conflict. It’s a long way from bellyaching about his lot from the security of his gated community in sunny Southern California.
In his Telegraph interview, he made the point that the threat to us from the aggressive stance of Russia is clear and present. “Just because there’s not drones, bullets and rockets flying at us,” he said, “doesn’t mean that we’re not at war. I feel like we’ve been at war for the last decade.”
Cyber attacks, sabotage, disinformation and the systematic destabilisation of democratic societies are all part of the same confrontation was his point. This is a serious observation, and deserves to be treated as such, coming from someone who knows something about warring nations, having spent 10 years in the Army and undertaken two tours of Afghanistan. And his assertion was backed up by no less an authority than General Lord Dannatt, former head of the British Army, who told Radio 4’s Today programme that Harry is “voicing things that government ministers have been voicing, and speaking quite sensibly” about the need to be prepared.
Harry went further in saying that, in these circumstances, he’d be ready to enlist again for active service. “If the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country, alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel.” Blimey. One day we are being told by the Prime Minister to get a wind-up radio and stock up on tins of tuna, and the next the fifth in line to the throne raises the prospect of taking up arms to fight the Russian army.
…While those who protect and promote the image and reputation of the House of Windsor might find Harry’s interventions inconvenient, and not on brand, I’d suggest that he is possibly the biggest asset the Royal Family has in maintaining its relevance and importance, and in emerging from its scandal-ridden recent past.
I wrote almost exactly a year ago in this column that the Windsors “should put their arms round Harry” so they could harness the power of his easy connection with the public. The things that make Prince Harry interesting are those that have very little to do with his being a Prince, and are a long way from the psycho-speak of the chat show. They are about his military experience, his commitment to war veterans through the Invictus Games he founded and, now, his world view and his willingness to put himself in harm’s way to serve his country. He has shown that he is prepared to take risks, with his words, as well as his actions.
Some might say that it’s not before time, but Harry himself is discovering that he might have a role in public life that goes beyond the confessional, and this week, in Ukraine, he really found his voice. And maybe even a job.
This actually pisses me off: “Harry himself is discovering that he might have a role in public life that goes beyond the confessional, and this week, in Ukraine, he really found his voice. And maybe even a job….” It’s pissing me off because everyone knew in 2019-2020 that Harry was already a tremendous asset to the Windsors and to the UK, and everyone knew that the Windsors massively screwed up by not finding some half-in arrangement where Harry could work on military and veterans issues and still retain a connection to the royal family. In the years that followed, the Windsors continued to double-down on their boneheaded decisions and even today, there is zero appetite within the palaces for Harry to “have a job” officially with the government or with the family. The Windsors are the entire reason why Harry has no formal public role and all of this trips to Ukraine don’t change that.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
And it irritates me that Kelner feels the need to describe Harry, up to this point, as some kind of whiny crybaby. Being open and honest about his experiences in The Firm doesn’t merit that kind of treatment. But of course that have to find ways to denigrate him even as they extol his very real virtues.
Bwwwahhhhh. This is just the BRF and all its attendant groupies in grey in their conga line posturing some more, puffed up for some reason: “I’ll let him take me back.” As if.
“Harry has something to say which … has genuine impact.”
Heard from the stolen forest…”IMPACT is MINE, Harold!”
But, if Harry had stayed half-in, he wouldn’t have the freedom to speak as he does now. And William would still have been a jealous brat trying to undermine H&M.
What kind of royal protocol prevents someone from getting off their backside and doing some work? And, for that matter, no protocol stopped William from spouting nonsense about ending the war in the Middle East.
The British Royal Family is a bunch of incompetent, lazy losers and pretenders—that is the real problem. Harry is the only sensible, intelligent, and hardworking person among them; he has a vision and is fully aware of the platform that life has given him—a platform he strives to use to the fullest to improve the lives of others and to do good wherever he can. Protocol has nothing to do with it. Harry has always been this way and has always operated this way.
@Kasztanka, true words. These people just make thing up as they go.
And no one stopped the royals to visit the Ukraine. Anne was there, royals from Sweden and Norway, just lazy Willy isn’t allowed to? Come on, boy, man up and do something. Anything other than PR-ops!
Well yes, he has always had something to say. But the BM has spent years enforcing the message that he is a foolish and whiny baby.
It’s so short-sighted on the Windsors’ part. Harry and Meghan could be out and about doing all the stuff Peg and Keen don’t want to do: royal tours, the bread-and-butter work, without the financial abuse. If Beatrice and Eugenie can have jobs but still show up for Royal Ascot and the garden parties, so can Harry & Meghan.
I think Harry proves each day that he has no need to be under the thumb of the palaces .. either one of them. He is a royal no matter what but he has created a set up where all of those courtiers and household advisors don’t get to weigh in on what he does. It is obvious he knows more than that bunch on world affairs, philanthropy and community. He should keep going as it and don’t fall into this trap the British media is setting to reentangle him in the palace mess. Just stay out, Harry. You are making a bigger difference from the outside, than you would inside, weighed down by protocol and dysfunctional family.
Of course harry was the Windsors’ biggest asset – that was true in 2018-2020 (along with his wife) and it was part of the reason for the Great Smear Campaign.
I think he could be their biggest asset again which is why Wiliam will never allow him back in the fold in any way (I said in the other post that I could see Harry wanting to attend a service on ANZAC day or the like, but again….William would never allow that.)
Now the irony is that I think he’s doing more and is more effective outside the royal box than he was on the inside of it, so of course some are looking at him and thinking “wow he would be an asset to the royals” but if he was part of the working royal, his work would look very different.
But its clear that he’s respected and taken seriously in many circles and he speaks in specifics, not just generalities like “war is bad, nature is good.” The Windsors really lost a powerful force when he left and they have no one to blame but themselves.
They always see Harry thru the lenses of the royal family never him as an individual. Harry interview with Dom Nicholls was truly great. However, what he did was repeat the warning NATO gave to EU and the UK govt to their citizens. Warning that is seem was not taken seriously by the people. Harry’s got them to listen, and usual tabloids and their haters were stopped in their critic by the military.
I can’t see Harry ever work again with the royal family or represent them on any level. However, i can easily see him working with the govt.
This article reinforces how badly the RF has screwed up and continues to do so. Also, this author is a jerk.If the UK is physically attacked- Harry is describing WW 3. I don’t put it past the dictator in Russia to do so and also in Europe. A key difference from WW 2 would be nuclear weapons. Of course Harry would re- enlist. Also, if he was the same age as Harry ( and still with us), I think Prince Philip would also.
“so they could harness the power of his easy connection with the public”
It’s ALWAYS how they can use Harry’s (and his family’s) popularity to benefit THEMSELVES. Always. Where’s the benefit for Harry??? Why don’t they do some deep self-examination and analyse the reasons why Harry is no longer in the bosom of the royal family to begin with?
Too bad. The global accolades being heaped upon Private citizen HRH Prince Harry of Sussex do not need to be shared with the leftovers. They gloated over their wet dreams of him working at McDonalds or standing on street corners begging, and now that he has left their clutches and become a true global statesman, they want to claim him. I think they know what he’d say. Indeed, he’s probably already told them where to go, hence this toad’s attempt to communicate via newspaper. This man has penned so many articles slagging off the Sussexes, I’m surprised he has the audacity to pretend otherwise.
Harry has grown in stature despite all the obstacles put in his path whereas Will have a fawning press and the Firm sheltering him and yet is shrunken and miserable.
Maybe the UK government should make him ambassador to Russia.?