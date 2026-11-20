Prince Harry has had a pretty big week. Last weekend, he made his fourth visit to Ukraine, and spent time with Ukrainian veterans and servicemen. He gave a major interview to the Telegraph’s Ukraine-focused podcast and made news with his (realistic) assessment of the Russia-Ukraine war and how he would be more than willing to re-enlist or serve in the military again. While royalists have tried to make all of this into a scandal, it hasn’t stuck? A lot of people take Harry seriously when it comes to issues involving veterans, the military and Ukraine. Well, the i Newspaper’s Simon Kelner has written his second Harry-focused column of the week. This one is: “Prince Harry has become a man Britain should be proud of.” An excerpt:

In 2021, Prince Harry sat on Oprah Winfrey’s sofa, holding hands with his wife, and said that he felt “trapped” within the Royal Family. Well, he is definitely out of his gilded cage now, a free spirit with licence to act without shackles, and to talk candidly. He can go where other royals can’t, and this week that place was a town in war-torn Ukraine.

Prince William, we are told, has been warned off going to Ukraine because it was too dangerous for him, but Harry made an unannounced visit to a rehabilitation centre for wounded military personnel and civilians in Lviv. And while he was there, he took time out to give an interview to The Daily Telegraph on the condition that questions would be about the situation in Ukraine rather than his own state of affairs in the Cotswolds.

What he said was interesting enough in itself, but the reshaping of a Prince now unfettered by the constraints of royal protocol is a significant step change for the public discourse. Harry has something to say which is not about him, or his family, and it has genuine impact. When he talks of the necessity to “double” our support for Ukraine, he speaks as a concerned and politically engaged individual whose view is clearly informed by seeing, at close quarters, the disastrous effects of this conflict. It’s a long way from bellyaching about his lot from the security of his gated community in sunny Southern California.

In his Telegraph interview, he made the point that the threat to us from the aggressive stance of Russia is clear and present. “Just because there’s not drones, bullets and rockets flying at us,” he said, “doesn’t mean that we’re not at war. I feel like we’ve been at war for the last decade.”

Cyber attacks, sabotage, disinformation and the systematic destabilisation of democratic societies are all part of the same confrontation was his point. This is a serious observation, and deserves to be treated as such, coming from someone who knows something about warring nations, having spent 10 years in the Army and undertaken two tours of Afghanistan. And his assertion was backed up by no less an authority than General Lord Dannatt, former head of the British Army, who told Radio 4’s Today programme that Harry is “voicing things that government ministers have been voicing, and speaking quite sensibly” about the need to be prepared.

Harry went further in saying that, in these circumstances, he’d be ready to enlist again for active service. “If the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country, alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel.” Blimey. One day we are being told by the Prime Minister to get a wind-up radio and stock up on tins of tuna, and the next the fifth in line to the throne raises the prospect of taking up arms to fight the Russian army.

…While those who protect and promote the image and reputation of the House of Windsor might find Harry’s interventions inconvenient, and not on brand, I’d suggest that he is possibly the biggest asset the Royal Family has in maintaining its relevance and importance, and in emerging from its scandal-ridden recent past.

I wrote almost exactly a year ago in this column that the Windsors “should put their arms round Harry” so they could harness the power of his easy connection with the public. The things that make Prince Harry interesting are those that have very little to do with his being a Prince, and are a long way from the psycho-speak of the chat show. They are about his military experience, his commitment to war veterans through the Invictus Games he founded and, now, his world view and his willingness to put himself in harm’s way to serve his country. He has shown that he is prepared to take risks, with his words, as well as his actions.

Some might say that it’s not before time, but Harry himself is discovering that he might have a role in public life that goes beyond the confessional, and this week, in Ukraine, he really found his voice. And maybe even a job.