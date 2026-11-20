

Andie MacDowell, 68, has had a steady career as an actress and model since the 80s, with time off to raise her children in Montana. She’s also the mother of an actress with enough talent not to get dragged into the nepotism debate. In fact Margaret Qualley, 32, is so famous now that Andie says she benefits from reverse nepotism. Andie has two other children from her first marriage to model Paul Qualley: Justin Qualley, 40, and Rainey Qualley, 37. Rainey is an actress and musician. She has a daughter who turns three next month. Justin works as a real estate agent in Montana.

Andie gushed about her family in a new interview with US Magazine. She has three granddaughters. Andie said that when her grandkids were babies they looked into her eyes and just know that she was their grandmother.

“I love watching my kids and seeing that they’re not mini-mes,” [Andie MacDowell] exclusively told Us at the Wednesday, November 18, L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration event recognizing extraordinary women leading grassroots nonprofit organizations and creating meaningful change in communities across the country. “They have defined themselves, and they are who they are, and they have strength and power in that. So I love that.” Asked how she encourages her children, MacDowell shared some gems of wisdom with Us, “I think finding who you are, being your authentic self, not curating who you are to please other people, but really being truthful and honest with who you are.” The Golden Globe winner credited both of her daughters as having “done well” in Hollywood by following their own instincts. “I love watching their creativity and the choices that they make, and just their creative spirits. They’re just highly creative individuals, and I love watching them grow,” she added. While chatting with Us, MacDowell reflected on the “innate bond” she felt instantly with her three granddaughters. “It happens automatically, which is really beautiful. They know you. They know you. It’s like they can sense it when you look in their eyes,” she said. “They know you’re part of them, you know. And I don’t know, it’s really special just having the opportunity to love your baby’s baby.”

[From US Magazine]

I’ve been a fan of Andie MacDowell since seeing her in Four Weddings and a Funeral. She has a lilting voice and she’s captivating on screen. I believe that babies know their relatives, especially grandmothers, from the ways they’re similar to their parents. Grandparents have similar voices and mannerisms that must feel familiar to babies. It’s also possible that Andie is just so sweet to babies that they love her instantly.

I don’t understand when women my age have children, but I definitely get the urge to have grandchildren. Like Andie I want my son to find his own way first though.

These photos of Andie and Margaret with a baby are from the 2021 Netflix show they starred in together, Maid.

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