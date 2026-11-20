I swear, one of my first thoughts when we learned that Robert Pattinson was cast as James Bond was “what about Rob’s brand ambassadorships??” You see, playing James Bond is about more than just acting in some movies. The man playing Bond is a walking billboard for all of the Bond franchise’s brand deals. Since Pierce Brosnan became Bond in the 1990s, the franchise has had a deal with Omega. Since the inception of the Bond franchise, Bond has driven an Aston Martin. Designer-wise, it changes for each Bond – Daniel Craig apparently preferred to wear Tom Ford, which… good call for him. The problem for Rob is that he has two personal brand ambassadorships, the biggest of which is Dior. He’s been with Dior since 2013. It’s his longest-running commitment and he LOVES the Dior team. Rob also recently (just this year) signed onto a brand ambassadorship with Jaeger-LeCoultre. So… will the Bond franchise bend to Rob, or vice versa?

James Bond has a new leading man, and luxury brands are already jockeying for a role alongside him. More than 60 years after “Dr. No” introduced 007 to cinema audiences, Bond ​remains one of the world’s most coveted marketing vehicles, with watchmakers, carmakers, fashion houses and drinks brands spending millions around each film in the hope of ‌being associated with Britain’s best-known secret agent.

The naming of Robert Pattinson, 40, ends years of speculation over who would inherit the role after the franchise killed off Daniel Craig’s Bond in 2021’s “No Time to Die”. Craig wore Omega watches, drove Aston Martin cars and was dressed by Tom Ford. Branding experts said the first Bond film under Amazon MGM Studios and director Denis Villeneuve offers a rare chance for luxury groups to reshape one ​of Hollywood’s most closely watched product-placement portfolios.

“James Bond occupies a special place in terms of branding,” said Eric Nebot, founder and CEO of product-placement agency Hill Valley, who worked ​with Swiss jeweller Chopard on “No Time to Die”. “He is an icon of cinema who has been created partly through the clothes he wears, ⁠the brands he uses and the cocktails he drinks.”

The unveiling of Pattinson as Bond — with no watch on his wrist — set phones ablaze within Hollywood’s product-placement industry. The actor appeals to ​men and women across generations, from his early “Twilight” fanbase to “Batman”.

“I love the Pattinson choice. It gives us a lot to work with,” said Britt Johnson, CEO and founder of Mediaplacement, an agency ​that placed Diageo’s Smirnoff vodka in Bond’s trademark martini in the 2021 film. “For Bond, having a female audience is very, very important,” he added, pointing to Pattinson’s standing in the fashion world.

Pattinson has been an ambassador for LVMH’s Dior for more than a decade and in September became a global face of luxury Swiss watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre, owned by Richemont. Pattinson’s deal with Jaeger-LeCoultre could create tensions with Swatch-owned Omega, Bond’s official ​watch brand since Pierce Brosnan wore one in 1995’s “GoldenEye”. Earlier movies, as well as Ian Fleming’s original novels, associated Bond with Rolex.

“The watch category will likely be the biggest conflict to ​resolve,” said Anne Biskin, co-founder of SMG Entertainment in Portland, Oregon. She added that brands involved in previous Bond films could have a right of first refusal to return.

Omega declined to comment. Jaeger-LeCoultre did not ‌immediately respond ⁠to requests for comment. Amazon MGM said it was too early to comment on possible brand partnerships.

Industry insiders said Pattinson’s existing endorsement deals would not automatically transfer to Bond, with Villeneuve and the producers likely to have the final say over which brands appear on screen.

Dior posted a congratulatory message alongside a photo of Pattinson on Instagram on Tuesday. The French fashion house could also seek to displace Tom Ford, which has supplied Bond’s suits since 2008’s “Quantum of Solace”, Biskin said. Dior said it was “very pleased to continue” with Pattinson, who has been a fashion and fragrance ambassador ​for the brand since 2013, but did ​not comment on possible Bond deals. Tom ⁠Ford did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Jaeger-LeCoultre has also posted three photographs of Pattinson on Instagram since the announcement, although it did not mention his new role.