I’ve talked about this before, but it’s bonkers to watch the British media ascribe ulterior motives to everything that the Sussexes do. Nothing can ever be taken at face value. There’s never a simple or obvious explanation, at least according to the British press. For example, Harry and Meghan took their kids to the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland this week. It was a VIP soft opening of the holiday park, with other celebrities and journalists milling about. Photographs were taken of the Sussex family, and various outlets have published those exclusive photos with Archie and Lili’s faces blurred out. Instead of saying “a celebrity family enjoyed a night out at a special theme park where they knew they wouldn’t be bothered,” the British press has treated this outing like it’s all part of a massive, confusing plot with convoluted goals. Speaking of, this is a real piece in the Mail today: “Family Christmas photos from Winter Wonderland say so much about Harry and Meghan’s stage-managed return to Britain.”
Harry and Meghan appeared like any other couple with their children Archie and Lilibet, enjoying the magic of Winter Wonderland. But behind their apparently ‘casual’ visit to the Hyde Park attraction lay hours of painstaking negotiations and preparations for the latest ‘semi-staged’ salvo in their PR cold war with the Prince and Princess of Wales. And absent from the photographs were around a dozen PR advisers, PAs, security staff and nannies, according to onlookers.
Opinions differed sharply on whether the Sussexes’ gambit, which showed Harry, 42, with his son on the dodgem cars and Meghan, 45, eating churros with the Christmas crowds, had actually paid off. It was certainly in marked contrast to a visit several years ago by the then Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, with Prince George, for which all media coverage was prohibited.
While some hailed it a masterstroke in presenting themselves as a ‘normal family’ on their first public outing together since their UK return, others considered it ‘a bit naff’.
The Daily Mail understands they were entirely relaxed about the presence of a seasoned news agency photographer who has been associated with the event for years. Of course, no money changed hands, but the photos were carefully stage-managed, with ‘ground rules’ requiring Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, to have their faces pixellated, in line with their parents’ social media policy to protect their security. Beyond that, it is understood the Sussexes had no veto on which photographs were released.
One insider with celebrity connections in Los Angeles and London called the appearance with their children a ‘genius move’ to show they were embracing British life and doing ‘normal things’. It follows a similar ‘soft launch’ PR approach to their Cotswolds life, when Harry and Meghan were photographed looking loved-up on their way to a country pub. And not forgetting the moment Harry was ‘spotted’ quietly attending a Remembrance Sunday memorial service on his own in a small town earlier this month.
‘It’s about making them more relatable and showing them having fun,’ the insider said, adding the Sussexes are now more celebrity than royal. ‘A week ago, we saw those miserable-looking images of Harry and Meghan in Brussels. Now it’s pure joy. This is what makes people fall in love with them again. They are celebrities, this is a major celebrity event, and this is where they belong.’
But not all observers agreed. After all, allowing ‘authorised’ pictures of what could be seen as a private event might appear a brazen attempt to upstage the Waleses’ recent visit to India. As one bystander in Hyde Park was heard to remark: ‘It’s like they’ve said “here’s your rickshaw and I’ll raise you a dodgem car”.’
PR expert Mark Borkowski suggests the couple are again carefully managing their image with their Winter Wonderland visit, but said their strategy lacked direction. ‘Winter Wonderland? It’s a bit naff,’ he says. ‘I think their attitude is that it’s better to be talked about than not talked about, but I can’t see any clear strategy. It just feels disconnected from the bigger picture they need to deliver if they’re ever going to force their way back into the royal household.’
“I can’t see any clear strategy” – it’s like it would never occur to these people that maybe everything the Sussexes do isn’t part of an elaborate PR strategy or branding exercise? Maybe two parents simply wanted to take their kids to a winter wonderland? But… but… there are photos! Yeah, that says that the British photographers and press refuse to leave the Sussexes alone. Harry and Meghan were constantly taking their kids out to enjoy theme parks and special family experiences in California and we only heard about some of those outings. If the Sussexes leave their house and no one photographs them, does that mean it’s still part of a PR strategy??
What is this? “And absent from the photographs were around a dozen PR advisers, PAs, security staff and nannies, according to onlookers.” Actual bystanders who caught a glimpse of the Sussex fam said that they were low-key and they weren’t surrounded by all of those people. I bet they just went with their private security and that’s it. But hey, if y’all want to believe that Harry and Meghan brought “a dozen PR advisers” to a winter wonderland, so be it.
This is so stupid, it’s actually funny: “As one bystander in Hyde Park was heard to remark: ‘It’s like they’ve said “here’s your rickshaw and I’ll raise you a dodgem car”.” The Mail is literally quoting another reporter or paparazzo.
Family Christmas photos from Winter Wonderland say so much about Harry and Meghan’s stage-managed return to Britain https://t.co/HlqiDcE4UK
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 20, 2026
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and Kelly Zajfen’s Instagram.
If all those nannies and staff and PR people were absent from the photographs, then they weren’t there.
And even if these “staffers” were there, who took the pictures and cropped them out? It wasn’t the Sussexes. These people (BM) are so ridiculous.
” …if they’re ever going to force their way back into the royal household.” They’re so desperate for this to be what the Sussexes want, aren’t they?
Personally I think they are there until Invictus (with Meghan and the kids leaving after the school term) and then they will go back home. Maybe after an Australia stent and Portugal vacation.
I worry for the BM when they feel rejected a second time. They will be apoplectic. They will have spent a year writing how Harry is desperate to be a royal, to have him leave, and then having to switch gears to TOB kicked him out, he couldn’t handle it, Meghan made him do it…
It may break them
How did they know they were staffers? There was a lady with bright red hair standing right next to Meghan and Lili and I immediately thought that she might be a Spencer cousin.
They can’t even go to a simple Xmas event without it being a whole negative media assault. Sounds like they were able to live their lives a lot freer in California. I hope she gets that peace again soon.
For the Sussexes to go back to Montecito, Harry will have to realize that his dad and brother will never take him back into the bossom of the family. Unfortunately King Charles and Prince William are the ones calling the shots, and they are so far incapable of forgiving Prince Harry.
They were at an extremely solem event in Brussels ffs.
Btw this is opposite day. It’s the wails surrounded by nannies and pr flunkies. Does someone have pr tattooed on them when they’re at a fun park? Sounds like plenty of security though.
Audience for this kind of drivel is not growing and sound mostly like desperation from the fail. Not worth a reading nor a covering.
You don’t have to convince your audience that the fail equal BS, we know.
How many “staffers” do the Wales have when they take the children places? How does the Daily Fail know how the sussexes plan their outings.
They didn’t get pictures of all these staffers so I don’t believe it happened.
But IF it did, I hope it did. Knowing the Sussexes, it could have happened this way:
“Tonight is the winter wonderland, do you guys want to come too? It should be beautiful and fun!” Not to work, but to enjoy alongside them.
The daily mail lost a lawsuit to Meghan and clearly held a grudge. They embedded a reporter with Thomas Markle so they could endlessly attack the Sussexes and especially Meghan. During his sanity assessment it was noted that Thomas Markle wrote a note asking that same embedded reporter Carolyn Graham to clear out the LA storage unit when the police came to arrest him. Clearly reporters, editors, and the owner of the Daily Mail were willing to bank roll and protect Thomas Markle as long as they could keep using him to attack Meghan. If they can do that what’s lying about a winter wonderland outing?
Clearly the owner of the Daily Mail Jonathan Harmsworth or Lord Rothermere as he may be commonly known has a sinister agenda when it comes to the Sussexes. I don’t expect truth or anything decent from him or his publication.
100%, @B, and don’t forget: Harry is appealing the verdict of the suit he brought and lost against the Daily Fail and by law they will have a judge preside over the appeal who was not previously an advocate for the tabloids. ….they stand to lose *millions* as they have upped the ante so much to date, if it goes against them, the sheer amount will echo in the court of public opinion more resoundingly than any technical legal argument. Harry would be a good poker player, so this is them bluffing for dear life.
Boo hoo. They went to an event with their kids. Cry more .
What would they need nannies for? The kids are 5 and 7. No one is changing diapers or being fed a bottle. Jeez.
Well the wales had nanny Maria with them at Lapland UK a few years ago when George and Charlotte were even older and didn’t even have Louis with them
Was the bystander who remarked:”It’s liked they’ve said “here’s your rickshaw and I’ll raise you a dodgem car”.” Richard Eden?
It’s not like the Wales family doesn’t do PR photos and videos. That’s what royalty is these days. Basically, they’re all just celebrities.
Staffers and /or female security ? They need people , he is the frigging son of the king and she surely has had threats. They need to protect their children
“Stage-managed return to Britain…” I don’t think I could roll my eyes any harder if I tried. All I see is a beautiful family making core memories. Those kids love their mom and dad. British journos are trash.
they went because they were invited and they probably thought this visit would be easier to manage than going during the regular public hours. There were photographers there because its clear this event is used for pictures and such to promote Winter Wonderland each year.
Just because everything the Wales do is staged does not mean that’s true for the Sussexes.
It’s almost certainly that plastic pâté spreading such rubbish, whilst *The Mail* keeps citing some ‘inner circle’ of the Sussexes. :))) ‘Inner circle’… hahaha, right, sure…
Whenever Lizzie Cundy – with that stick-like nose of hers – turns up anywhere near the Sussexes (even if ‘near’ simply means a few hundred metres away), you can be sure she’ll start badmouthing them.
It’s so snobby to describe a place like Winter Wonderland as “a bit naff.”
If William and Kate had taken their kids there, there would be comparisons to Diana taking on her boys on the log flume ride.
But if Meghan is involved, it’s a “bit naff.”
They did take their kids there! Or at least Kate took George there.
It’s so weird how the UK press spend days stewing over whatever Harry and Meghan do, and the stories get more and more elaborate as the days go by. So a VIP family event morphs from they were low key and having fun to they we’re surrounded by an entourage and have sinister motives for going out with their kids. They do this every time. A simple news report of gets blown up over several days to a manufactured crisis level, mostly to drum up hostility towards Meghan and Harry. These people can never, not once, be normal about the Sussexes.
Lizzie Cundy was at this event and gave quotes to Eden of the Mail bitchily claiming she avoided her because it would have ruined her night! WTF? She sells this non story to the Mail and repeating claims that she was ghosted by her but that Meghan had also ghosted family!
Cundy is a Dlister very thirsty and always claiming to have been friendly with Meghan ( she’s bitter and obsessed like Morgan.) Quite bizarre because she’s some sort of superannuated WAG who would have NOTHING in common with Meghan at all. Any proof, like a photo, of them ever meeting?