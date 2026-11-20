I’ve talked about this before, but it’s bonkers to watch the British media ascribe ulterior motives to everything that the Sussexes do. Nothing can ever be taken at face value. There’s never a simple or obvious explanation, at least according to the British press. For example, Harry and Meghan took their kids to the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland this week. It was a VIP soft opening of the holiday park, with other celebrities and journalists milling about. Photographs were taken of the Sussex family, and various outlets have published those exclusive photos with Archie and Lili’s faces blurred out. Instead of saying “a celebrity family enjoyed a night out at a special theme park where they knew they wouldn’t be bothered,” the British press has treated this outing like it’s all part of a massive, confusing plot with convoluted goals. Speaking of, this is a real piece in the Mail today: “Family Christmas photos from Winter Wonderland say so much about Harry and Meghan’s stage-managed return to Britain.”

Harry and Meghan appeared like any other couple with their children Archie and Lilibet, enjoying the magic of Winter Wonderland. But behind their apparently ‘casual’ visit to the Hyde Park attraction lay hours of painstaking negotiations and preparations for the latest ‘semi-staged’ salvo in their PR cold war with the Prince and Princess of Wales. And absent from the photographs were around a dozen PR advisers, PAs, security staff and nannies, according to onlookers. Opinions differed sharply on whether the Sussexes’ gambit, which showed Harry, 42, with his son on the dodgem cars and Meghan, 45, eating churros with the Christmas crowds, had actually paid off. It was certainly in marked contrast to a visit several years ago by the then Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, with Prince George, for which all media coverage was prohibited. While some hailed it a masterstroke in presenting themselves as a ‘normal family’ on their first public outing together since their UK return, others considered it ‘a bit naff’. The Daily Mail understands they were entirely relaxed about the presence of a seasoned news agency photographer who has been associated with the event for years. Of course, no money changed hands, but the photos were carefully stage-managed, with ‘ground rules’ requiring Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, to have their faces pixellated, in line with their parents’ social media policy to protect their security. Beyond that, it is understood the Sussexes had no veto on which photographs were released. One insider with celebrity connections in Los Angeles and London called the appearance with their children a ‘genius move’ to show they were embracing British life and doing ‘normal things’. It follows a similar ‘soft launch’ PR approach to their Cotswolds life, when Harry and Meghan were photographed looking loved-up on their way to a country pub. And not forgetting the moment Harry was ‘spotted’ quietly attending a Remembrance Sunday memorial service on his own in a small town earlier this month. ‘It’s about making them more relatable and showing them having fun,’ the insider said, adding the Sussexes are now more celebrity than royal. ‘A week ago, we saw those miserable-looking images of Harry and Meghan in Brussels. Now it’s pure joy. This is what makes people fall in love with them again. They are celebrities, this is a major celebrity event, and this is where they belong.’ But not all observers agreed. After all, allowing ‘authorised’ pictures of what could be seen as a private event might appear a brazen attempt to upstage the Waleses’ recent visit to India. As one bystander in Hyde Park was heard to remark: ‘It’s like they’ve said “here’s your rickshaw and I’ll raise you a dodgem car”.’ PR expert Mark Borkowski suggests the couple are again carefully managing their image with their Winter Wonderland visit, but said their strategy lacked direction. ‘Winter Wonderland? It’s a bit naff,’ he says. ‘I think their attitude is that it’s better to be talked about than not talked about, but I can’t see any clear strategy. It just feels disconnected from the bigger picture they need to deliver if they’re ever going to force their way back into the royal household.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“I can’t see any clear strategy” – it’s like it would never occur to these people that maybe everything the Sussexes do isn’t part of an elaborate PR strategy or branding exercise? Maybe two parents simply wanted to take their kids to a winter wonderland? But… but… there are photos! Yeah, that says that the British photographers and press refuse to leave the Sussexes alone. Harry and Meghan were constantly taking their kids out to enjoy theme parks and special family experiences in California and we only heard about some of those outings. If the Sussexes leave their house and no one photographs them, does that mean it’s still part of a PR strategy??

What is this? “And absent from the photographs were around a dozen PR advisers, PAs, security staff and nannies, according to onlookers.” Actual bystanders who caught a glimpse of the Sussex fam said that they were low-key and they weren’t surrounded by all of those people. I bet they just went with their private security and that’s it. But hey, if y’all want to believe that Harry and Meghan brought “a dozen PR advisers” to a winter wonderland, so be it.

This is so stupid, it’s actually funny: “As one bystander in Hyde Park was heard to remark: ‘It’s like they’ve said “here’s your rickshaw and I’ll raise you a dodgem car”.” The Mail is literally quoting another reporter or paparazzo.

Family Christmas photos from Winter Wonderland say so much about Harry and Meghan’s stage-managed return to Britain https://t.co/HlqiDcE4UK — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 20, 2026