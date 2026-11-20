Did you know that Elvira, aka Cassandra Peterson, is 75 and has red hair now? She does! Older people remember her fondly, but if you’re not familiar with her she was a goth lady who had a late night show as a hostess for B-grade horror movies. Anyway Elvira looks amazing and is a good person who does not deserve the comparison to Kelly Osbourne. She’s just who came to mind when I saw Kelly’s new look. Kelly either dyed her hair a dark red color with extensions or wore a wig. It’s likely a wig. With her garish makeup she’s like a mix between Elvira’s old and new personas.
Speaking of Elvira, here’s Kelly on Halloween as a low effort black cat/Disney villain hybrid.
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Kelly is like an amalgamation of several reality stars and influencers. I ran these photos through Google image search yesterday and they identified her as Whitney Cummings. Google now knows this is Kelly and says her cheap-looking early 2000s sequin gown is a Cambridge sequined halter neck gown by Rebecca Vallance. Bing reverse image search still thinks Kelly is an adult film actress who used to star on Bold and the Beautiful.
Kelly debuted her red wig at the Rolling Stone UK Awards in London yesterday. She’s detestable for a lot of reasons, but I’m glad she’s doing OK and is seemingly healthier than she was earlier this year. Kelly has been open about the fact that she’s grieving the loss of her dad and lost too much weight while on Ozempic.
Kelly does look better, but she could tone down the makeup. Then again, I appreciate when these Maga ladies make their presence known. Their signature look is a makeup mask on a face full of botox without any buccal fat. You can easily spot them from across a crowded room.
Photos credit: Avalon.red
She looks fantastic!
She’s put on some weight, looks like she hitting the weights and/or Pilates, & this is the healthiest Kelly has looked in quite a long time.
Good for her!
Hopefully, she continues down this road.
She looks like her mother. It’s like she went to the surgeon and said “I don’t look like my mom right now, can you hasten the aging process?” And of course the grieving weight loss doesn’t help (when my dad died, I ate more and gained way too much but my mom lost weight, so it can go either way). She does look better by a long shot than she did during the deep throes of grief.
And for the record, Cassandra Peterson has ALWAYS been a red head. That’s her natural color. The Mystically Superior Intergalactic Council of Ginger Tones claims her and Prince Harry. We have rejected Thomas Markles (jr and sr). #TeamGinger
I always wondered why she didn’t become a makeup artist, as she’s always seemed to be very, very good at it.
She looks better now. She’s still a horrible person but hopefully she’s healthy and horrible.
I’m sorry, I still just see the hateful narcissist underneath. Nothing can hide her hideous character.
I agree with you.
Hard same.
I still remember her original face and she looks very, very peculiar.
Something about the lines around her mouth and chin is very, very different. She always had a very full, rounded face, but clearly she didn’t like it. How do all these women not realize that, while buccal fat removal makes you look thinner, it also makes you look much older than you are?
CB Elvira is a natural red head! She wore wigs when she played Elvira. I love that bit of lore about her.
Wow, she really looks like Ozzie with her hair like that.
“Detestable” is the correct term for this woman. I am old enough to recall the horrible comments she made about celebrities on that Joan Rivers show. Offering one’s opinion is one thing, but being deliberately cruel and enjoying it is crossing the line.
1. Cassandra Peterson (Elvira) is a neat lady. Her memoir was a fantastic read. More actual Elvira content please. She has had an interesting life and still looks like herself. 2. Kelly… Her parents didn’t raise her properly with goals and expectations other than clinging to her Dad’s fame. She has revealed herself to be a horrid person and rascist, but she is clearly deeply troubled. As a society we need to talk about (and regulate) plastic surgery. It is cruel that someone deeply disturbed can dr shop until they find a plastic surgeon who will physically destroy their looks. She has gained weight and looks less like imminent d#@th, but she doesn’t look like the same person. She very much has a magatized, panem face that she will have to look at for the rest of her life, which will feed the endless loop of self destructive, addictive dr shopping for more and more procedures. The magat movement is (hopefully) imploding. The women who have done this to themselves have marked themselves for life.
Could not agree more.
It’s kind of interesting to compare Kelly to Cassandra in terms of PS. Cassandra has had work done but she looks amazing. Kelly? No comment….
She looks just like her dad. I like the darker hair on her. Too many women wash themselves out by bleaching their hair.