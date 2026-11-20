

Did you know that Elvira, aka Cassandra Peterson, is 75 and has red hair now? She does! Older people remember her fondly, but if you’re not familiar with her she was a goth lady who had a late night show as a hostess for B-grade horror movies. Anyway Elvira looks amazing and is a good person who does not deserve the comparison to Kelly Osbourne. She’s just who came to mind when I saw Kelly’s new look. Kelly either dyed her hair a dark red color with extensions or wore a wig. It’s likely a wig. With her garish makeup she’s like a mix between Elvira’s old and new personas.

Speaking of Elvira, here’s Kelly on Halloween as a low effort black cat/Disney villain hybrid.

Embed from Getty Images

Kelly is like an amalgamation of several reality stars and influencers. I ran these photos through Google image search yesterday and they identified her as Whitney Cummings. Google now knows this is Kelly and says her cheap-looking early 2000s sequin gown is a Cambridge sequined halter neck gown by Rebecca Vallance. Bing reverse image search still thinks Kelly is an adult film actress who used to star on Bold and the Beautiful.

Kelly debuted her red wig at the Rolling Stone UK Awards in London yesterday. She’s detestable for a lot of reasons, but I’m glad she’s doing OK and is seemingly healthier than she was earlier this year. Kelly has been open about the fact that she’s grieving the loss of her dad and lost too much weight while on Ozempic.

Kelly does look better, but she could tone down the makeup. Then again, I appreciate when these Maga ladies make their presence known. Their signature look is a makeup mask on a face full of botox without any buccal fat. You can easily spot them from across a crowded room.

Kelly in September:

