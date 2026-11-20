The Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day Indian trip was overshadowed from the very first day by events outside their control. I actually give them credit for just getting on with it and maintaining their meager schedule without getting derailed. Think about how easy it would have been for William to hole up in a hotel and rage-shriek to friendly royal reporters about his brother’s Ukraine visit for three days. That being said, “they didn’t get derailed” is not some ringing endorsement of their soft power or their star power. Prince William’s private secretary tried to put a bow on what was a boring, low-impact, awkward visit:

Kate Middleton and Prince William have wrapped up their visit to India, their first joint overseas tour in four years, with “very happy memories.” After the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, ended their exciting three days in India, William’s private secretary says, “The Prince and Princess have had a thoroughly enjoyable time in India. They’ve been incredibly touched by the warmth of the welcome they’ve received.” “It’s been wonderful for them to return together after 10 years; they were incredibly inspired by the people they met,” the private secretary adds. “They leave with very happy memories and a real enthusiasm for building on the connections they’ve made with the next generation.” Prince William and Princess Kate’s return to India a decade after their last royal tour to the nation marked a significant milestone for the couple. Not only was it their first royal tour together since 2022 — when they traveled to the United States, also for events surrounding the Earthshot Prize — but it also marked their first joint official international trip since Kate’s cancer diagnosis in 2024. “The Prince has really enjoyed having the Princess alongside him for Earthshot, and for her to see first-hand how much it has grown in scale since she last attended in Boston,” the private secretary says. “She’s enormously proud of what he’s achieved, and it has been particularly special for them to experience this moment together,” he continues. “They are very much a team.”

[From People]

“The Prince has really enjoyed having the Princess alongside him for Earthshot…” It’s funny that William’s private secretary even has to say this on the record. If William was truly pleased about Kate joining him, it would have been obvious. We would have been able to see it on his face and through his body language. Instead, we saw the same thing we always see whenever they’re doing events together: his visible annoyance with Kate, and his terrible habit of completely ignoring her and abruptly walking away from her.

Interestingly, the Times of London’s royal reporters had a somewhat brutal assessment of the Indian tour as well. It’s fascinating that they’re saying this out loud. The Mail also published a very critical piece about Kate too. Has something shifted in the royal media ecosystem?

👀Wow, fair reporting and a fair summary of that trip: “sterile, muted, underwhelming atmosphere”, no crowds, and fears of a repeat of the racist controversy surrounding the Caribbean tour. https://t.co/Jqyn4BxpFs — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) November 19, 2026