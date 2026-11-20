The Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day Indian trip was overshadowed from the very first day by events outside their control. I actually give them credit for just getting on with it and maintaining their meager schedule without getting derailed. Think about how easy it would have been for William to hole up in a hotel and rage-shriek to friendly royal reporters about his brother’s Ukraine visit for three days. That being said, “they didn’t get derailed” is not some ringing endorsement of their soft power or their star power. Prince William’s private secretary tried to put a bow on what was a boring, low-impact, awkward visit:
Kate Middleton and Prince William have wrapped up their visit to India, their first joint overseas tour in four years, with “very happy memories.”
After the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, ended their exciting three days in India, William’s private secretary says, “The Prince and Princess have had a thoroughly enjoyable time in India. They’ve been incredibly touched by the warmth of the welcome they’ve received.”
“It’s been wonderful for them to return together after 10 years; they were incredibly inspired by the people they met,” the private secretary adds. “They leave with very happy memories and a real enthusiasm for building on the connections they’ve made with the next generation.”
Prince William and Princess Kate’s return to India a decade after their last royal tour to the nation marked a significant milestone for the couple. Not only was it their first royal tour together since 2022 — when they traveled to the United States, also for events surrounding the Earthshot Prize — but it also marked their first joint official international trip since Kate’s cancer diagnosis in 2024.
“The Prince has really enjoyed having the Princess alongside him for Earthshot, and for her to see first-hand how much it has grown in scale since she last attended in Boston,” the private secretary says.
“She’s enormously proud of what he’s achieved, and it has been particularly special for them to experience this moment together,” he continues. “They are very much a team.”
[From People]
“The Prince has really enjoyed having the Princess alongside him for Earthshot…” It’s funny that William’s private secretary even has to say this on the record. If William was truly pleased about Kate joining him, it would have been obvious. We would have been able to see it on his face and through his body language. Instead, we saw the same thing we always see whenever they’re doing events together: his visible annoyance with Kate, and his terrible habit of completely ignoring her and abruptly walking away from her.
Interestingly, the Times of London’s royal reporters had a somewhat brutal assessment of the Indian tour as well. It’s fascinating that they’re saying this out loud. The Mail also published a very critical piece about Kate too. Has something shifted in the royal media ecosystem?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to learn how traditional textile and craft techniques are being combined with modern design and sustainable practices on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Vidhan Bhavan Station in Mumbai, India, as part of their official engagements, meeting representatives and learning about the city’s metro transport system Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Prince William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
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Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Simone Ashley and Jacinda Ardern attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Simone Ashley
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
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Robert Irwin, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Simone Ashley and Jacinda Ardern attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Robert Irwin, Jacinda Ardern
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales walk with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, (left) as they attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India. The Princess of Wales is wearing an Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan from handwoven silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing, coloured in a rich vermilion using vegetable-based dyes, celebrating India’s textile heritage with hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments which reflect a conscious choice of materials
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to learn how traditional textile and craft techniques are being combined with modern design and sustainable practices on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
They are very much a team, nothing to see here, move along!
Right? They are very much a team. Just like they are very much not a racist family.
Would the UK collapse if they all just admitted that Willy is gay and would rather spend his time with Jason Knauf?
@beautifully broken
No, he’s not gay—his hands were shaking far too much when he got close to Meghan, and he was way too eager to hug and kiss her.😀
…but that he’s into guys—well, that’s pretty clear to see and hear: “I miss your python.”🤣
Probably not gay. He did too much rosebushing and they hushed and took out that story too fast when it came out.
Scooter and Keen were talking to people and he abruptly left, Keen awkwardly left the group she was with and followed him. She took opportunities to try for PDA and he ignored them and did not return the Festive glances. I don’t think he was delighted that she was there to put it mildly
It’s a furtive glance, not festive. I’ve seen you write festive glance a couple of times, but yeah it’s a furtive glance.
A Rota rat called them “festive glances” and it stuck. Tessa used the term correctly.
At a Christmas concert a few years back one time they vaguely looked at each other, so to embiggen their relationship some hack called them festive glances, which was as dumb as it sounds. It’s been a joke ever since. They obviously can’t stand each other, or at least he can’t stand her. If you need the rota to fluff your relationship you’re in big trouble.
@Elsie We use “festive glance” in a mocking way to describe Kate’s attempts at PDA.
Tessa is correct. “Festive glance” was used to caption a photograph of William and Kate at one of her embiggening Christmas concerts(?). Kate was clearly GLARING at William in the photo as though she were mightily pissed off, and William was glaring back, but looking more mocking than pissed. The reporter’s caption was intended to tell the plebs to ignore what their eyes were showing them and instead believe the syrupy lines they reporters were writing. I believe it was after this “festive glance” fiasco that they really began to use the children to create as wide a space as possible between them.
We need a side-by-side comparison of Willie with Kitty vs Willie with Jason. He really enjoys having Jason alongside him, not sure about Kitty.
Somehow, everyone missed the fact that he had two of his “boys” with him. Perhaps that’s precisely why Knauf was so displeased—because William also had “his python” in tow—the one he misses so much—namely, 22-year-old Robert Irwin.🤣
Kasztanka, I found it odd that Robert Irwin has his own big platform in Australia and yet he went to India to play errand boy for William and interview celebrities on the green carpet. Gobsmacking.
But I guess Irwin is William’s new toy. No wonder Knauf has lost so much weight and is looking as skeletal as Kate. I have seen exactly one photograph of that snake at the event, so it would appear that he kept his distance from the Waleses for the most part this time around?
We’re back to the wars of the Waleses. This is exactly the kind of saccharine insincere statement that Charles would have issued when his marriages had “irretrievably broken down” but his long-suffering late wife was forced to continue pretending all was well. Carole, if you’re reading this — and I know you are — get the money. Get the money you have always wanted, because the title ain’t worth a damn if your daughter is so miserable she has to fake all the moments and milestones in her life that she should be able to celebrate. Get out. Be saved. Just buy a big country house and move in so the kids have a place that’s home. Cause it won’t be with Will and Jason.
I mean, we have eyes. We can clearly see he was irritated by her presence.
What exactly has William built? Spending millions flying around the world with celebrities seems like all willy does.
Lol, he just radiated joy and happiness – just like with Aston Villa.
That they had to put out a statement saying he enjoyed her tagging along at the last minute is quite something.
When was the last time Harry or Meghan had to release a statement stating they enjoyed each other’s company? Or Charles and Camilla, QE2 and Phil?
Don’t believe your lying eyes, Tweedle Keen and Tweedle Bald are sooo much in lurv.
“Don’t believe your lying eyes” is right. Sometimes I think the royals forget that we have the technology to actually see the events they did and how they acted. Like, we can see y’all!
A “thoroughly enjoyable time” in India? Compared to what, getting simultaneous root canals?
Part of the problem is that they really don’t do anything of substance on trips where their staff could use a different adjective, like “meaningful” or “important” or “impactful”. So it’s all just grim, staged vacation photos.
Indeed, and like Kaiser, I’m shocked that they used “William’s private secretary” instead of “sources close to William” as they usually do, because KP staff are usually very cowardly about putting their own names on the record, even about the most mundane things, even though it is their actual job to respond to queries. I guess that gives them plausible deniability.
A “denial” this strong (ha) suggests that either a reporter was brave enough to ask for comment on that video of William walking away and leaving Kate in the lurch again, or simply to comment on the fact that “some are saying” that there is trouble in paradise, or they’re pre-emptively putting this out there because they’ve seen the discussion about Kate’s “last-minute” addition to the trip and their sterile interactions throughout the entire trip.
Sure, Jan! 🙄
The photo of them standing side by side, each looking in a different direction, with a huge distance between them, shows that their relationship is SPACE (tm Prince Harry)
That is the photo they d use is they ever split up and said the standard “just grown apart, consciously uncoupling, enjoyed trashing Meghan together but even that couldn’t sustain them forever, will co parent respectfully, no third parties involved and privacy requested at this time.”
Insiders briefing Will has gone on a lads only holiday to recover whilst Ma Midds has moved in with Kate as support and remains hopeful that it’s just a temporary split and that Will comes to his senses. Carole believes if Kingy let them have a two year cruise around the world then they could resolve their issues as it was their non stop schedule that drove them apart in the first place!
The thing about that statement is that it’s all about Kate and William. THEY enjoyed India. THEY enjoyed being together. This was a “significant milestone” for them.
Nothing about the impact of the visit. Because there was no impact.
They keep calling this a tour. This wasn’t a royal tour, this was for earthshit. A 3-day tour? Sure.
if you have to tell us he enjoyed spending time with this wife….then he probably didnt.
notice how they neatly sidestep the fact that Kate was not allowed to go to singapore – they’re hoping people dont put that together – South Africa was the cancer year, but she certainly could have gone to Brazil last year — and then obviously Singapore was before her surgery and cancer diagnosis. (or at least what we were told was surgery and cancer diagnosis.) So why did she not go to Singapore? oh right, George’s “exams.”
Sterile and muted are the perfect words for this trip. There were no major gaffes (except maybe besides not focusing on the nominees or winners, but that’s a feature not a bug of Earthshot), no overly colonial moments, the whole trip was stage managed within an inch of its life – but the result was a sterile, muted, flat trip. Nothing exciting, nothing interesting.
Someone online was unimpressed with Kate’s emphasis on red outfits, because in India, according to the poster, this was the colour of the British oppressors, so this was more colonialist cosplay. There is apparently a whole awful history of brutal exploitation and taxation associated with British royalty wearing that colour in India. It’s early days. I think the more the Indians speak out and the more people express their horror, not just about the empty train carriage and the empty Metro station, but especially about using that poor lady who was recovering from surgery after losing a child as blatant, cynical, callous PR, then the reporters will quietly drop the “success” narrative and begin to quietly concede that it was another tone-deaf disaster, just with fewer photographs. Of course, William and Kate were probably spared further exposure because some of their media stenographers reportedly left India before they did… 😀
oh good lord. Why am I not surprised.
Sure! So much so that he didn’t even look at her. Right. Kate really overdid the makeup, wow.
I always thought the royals were invited by a host country for a royal tour. In this case William announced last year that Earthshot would be in India 2026. Probably coinciding with the Sussex return to UK, the trip was rebranded as a Royal tour and begged for a meeting with the PM.
I remember how desperate Scooter was to get in a photograph with Biden
So if red is not the colour to wear in India because of its association with colonial brutality, then this little jaunt in India was as offensive as their last colonialist Caribbean tour, right? The RR reporting is taking place in a little royalist bubble where there is no commentary told only from the colonialist’s point of view. Kate and William are tone deaf themselves, and they still hire tone deaf people who do not do any research it seems. I think this pair should quit going anywhere in the Commonwealth because they seem to do nothing but offend and annoy.