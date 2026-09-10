Kelly Osbourne: I looked like crypt keeper after Ozzy died

Kelly Osbourne showed up to the BRIT Awards in March looking startlingly emaciated. The drastic transformation led to a lot of comments about her appearance and concern for her well-being. Kelly, who lost her father Ozzy Osbourne in July 2025, heard the chatter and put out a statement chastising people for kicking her when she’s down.
Earlier this month, Kelly gave her first major interview since Ozzy’s death, in which she talked about grief, therapy, and rebuilding herself. In a new interview with The Mail on Sunday, she revealed more details about how bad things were. Although her friends and family expressed concern, Kelly didn’t realize she needed help until she saw a picture of herself from a dress fitting. She also revealed that she wore a blonde wig to this year’s Grammy Awards to hide how emaciated her face had become. From The Daily Mail:
Kelly Osbourne has revealed she was so worried by her dramatic weight loss that she wore a wig to this year’s Grammy Awards – in a last-minute bid to conceal her gaunt appearance.
The TV personality says she had ‘no idea’ how thin she had become following the death of her rock-star father, Ozzy, until she saw a photograph taken during a dress fitting for the awards.
‘I looked like the f****** Crypt Keeper,’ she told The Mail on Sunday. ‘I said, ‘This is scary. I didn’t know I looked like this’. My spine – you could see every single bone.’ The admission comes after months of concern about her frail appearance.
Friends and family repeatedly raised the alarm, but the 41-year-old told the MoS she was overwhelmed by grief when her father died in July 2025. ‘I couldn’t see what other people saw because I was in so much pain,’ she said. ‘I just saw a broken person.’
Fearing that her appearance would draw attention away from Ozzy’s legacy – celebrated at the Grammys earlier this year – Ms Osbourne did her best to hide the weight loss. ‘I wore a wig to cover my face, so you couldn’t see how skinny my cheekbones really were,’ she said.
Her stylists hunted down a more flattering wardrobe. ‘They knew I was going through something. So, we were trying to find clothes to not make me look skinnier.
‘I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mum and to pay tribute to my father’s legacy. But in all honesty, when I reflect on it, I don’t think I should have gone. I wasn’t very well.’
The distress of losing Ozzy left her feeling nauseous whenever she tried to eat: ‘You’re filled with so much pain that the feeling of hunger can’t even pop up.’
But Ms Osbourne did her best to shield her three-year-old son, Sidney, from the suffering: ‘Whenever he walked in the room, something would come over me and I’d snap into Miss Fun Mum.
‘I didn’t cry in front of him; I’d walk out of the room. I always made sure that he was not exposed to inappropriate sorrow.’
Ozzy and his grandson were extraordinarily close, with Ms Osbourne describing Sidney as a mini version of her father and says he has picked up mannerisms and personality traits. Sidney still visits his grandfather’s grave most days, leaving a feather and telling ‘Papa’ about his day at nursery.
Ms Osbourne plans to document her grief and recovery in a three-part television series about bereavement. She is not yet permitted to name the broadcaster.
‘I’m going to do a three-part documentary series on grief and mental health, and what I went through, and tell my story because there’s a lot that people don’t know,’ she said.
After living with what she called ‘anticipatory grief’ for almost ten years as Ozzy’s health deteriorated, Ms Osbourne said she had mistakenly believed she was ready for his death. ‘The person I was before my dad died is dead,’ she said. ‘That person doesn’t exist anymore.’
Kelly’s observation about “anticipatory grief” falsely making you think you’re prepared for a loved one’s death struck a chord with me. I experienced that while my grandfather was dying of cancer and was not prepared for how hard the reality of losing him would hit. Grief hits everyone in different ways and can fundamentally change us. It’s good that Kelly recognized how unhealthy she was before it was too late. Her comment about looking like the crypt-keeper is one of the most self-aware things she’s ever said.
On September 8, Kelly attended the National Television Awards in London, where the BBC documentary Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was nominated in the Authored Documentary category. She wore a blue and brown tartan off-the-shoulder gown by Vivienne Westwood, accessorized with layered necklaces and drop earrings. She also ditched the wig and wore her hair slicked back. I liked the dress’s cut and bold colors, but the jewelry is too much. Her earrings clash with her necklaces. The black shoes also don’t work against the brown tones in the tartan. A neutral color shoe would have looked much better.
Photos credit: Tina Korhonen/Avalon, James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon, Jules Annan/Avalon, CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images
I think her eye makeup is a bit too harsh and could be toned down a bit. But that’s just me…!
Right? All that’s doing is making her face look more like a skull.
I think she looks like the crypt keeper now. That buccal fat removal is not her friend.
My thoughts exactly @MaisiesMom, like “hon…what do you think you look like now?” Beauty’s only skin deep though and for me, Kelly Osborne’s unattractiveness radiates from the inside out.
I admit I don’t understand — is this what fame does to a person? The … lying? and pitching your pain as a three-part series??
I mean, her cheeks are thin because she had buccal fat removal. Losing weight isn’t the cause of that look. And healing takes TIME. Doing a three-part series (on yourself) when you are mentally unwell does not seem like a good idea.
So she’d wear a wig to draw attention away from her face, but she’d wear a sleeveless dress to show off her emaciated arms? Makes no sense to me.
I’m not a fan of Kelly, but she looks considerably more healthy right now than she looked right after Ozzy died. Her whole body and face were skeletal, and this isn’t just about buccal fat removal, as some of these comments are saying. She looked like she was about to die. The comments online were expressing alarm and concern, and she was in denial. For her to be able to admit that she was sick is a big deal for someone suffering from disordered eating, even if it’s driven by grief.
Disordered eating precipitated by grief can often blossom into a full blown eating disorder. As the grieving person lacks the inner resources to cope with loss and process their feelings, minimizing food intake can become a source of comfort and control.
I do not like Kelly, but I’m happy for her if she was able to avoid that spiral. She looks much better–happier and healthier.
I think she looks like she’s recovering. I stopped eating when I was first grieving my father. My friends told me after I started to regain weight that they had been really worried because they could see all of my ribs. I honestly have a jump scare if I ever come across photos of me from that time period. I looked like a skeleton.
People are just.sooo.cruel. They just can’t stop commenting on my pictures when I speak to the press. Stop talking about meeee!
Don’t you know I suffered? How much I still suffer? Don’t they see that I neeeeed to speak about how much I suffer? I suffer sooo muuuch, ya know… Let me tell you about it…
I was eight months pregnant when my father died unexpectedly. Because of my pregnancy I forced myself to try and maintain a healthy diet. However 5 days postpartum I developed Cardiomyopathy and was placed on the heart transplant list. I literally developed a broken heart. I recovered without the transplant thank God but I had to undergo a full hysterectomy.
I know a lot of people are dismissing Kelly’s claim that her appearance and grief were connected. I believe her. My father was my person so I vividly remember a total disconnect between my mind and body. I’ve never experienced anything like it before or since. I’ve never cared for Kelly at all ( those comments about immigrants and cleaning toilets are unforgivable in my mind) but I think a little grace is in order here.
Not dismissing her grief. Just her need to talk about it in the press.
I think people buy the fact that some of the weight loss was from grief so I’m not sure where the grace part comes in. The chief complaint seems to be her inability to acknowledge that the weight loss was also caused by weight-loss drugs and that she accentuated her look and then called foul when people recognized how thin she had become. She and her mom are professional victims. And how she is monetizing the experience, another thing she is good at. Frankly, I thought most people were very sympathetic to the loss of her dad.
She definitely looks a lot healthier. I actually really dig that dress.
She looks better, hopefully she is on her way to regaining her health. I always have mixed emotions about her. I think she was a minor or still pretty young when the parents chose to have that reality show that exposed Kelly to international ridicule and body-shaming, but by the same token she chose to deal with that and weaponize her fame and her nepotistic opportunities by being a horrendous mean girl attacking many others. I’m still skeptical about her as a person.
She looks healthier. She had some ways to go , but she appears to be making better choices which is good for her kid. I also don’t like her but she is right about the anticipation of grief being hard. When my dad passed from Alzheimer’s I learned how fast you can go from “I don’t want to loose him” to “please God don’t make him have to live like this.” It will for darn sure mess with you head. I’m glad she is trying to manage it.
Not a fan of hers but what she is saying on -this particular subject- is important. Grief and grieving isn’t just crying for a while then going on with life. It seriously messes with you. And, like miscarriages, it’s not talked about enough, it’s not discussed. Grief is supposed to be “private.”
My dad came home on Hospice after a brief battle with cancer. We knew he going to die. He came home to die. We discussed with him the ‘after-him’ plans, memories, we had an incredible few days with him. When he died, I was destroyed for months. It was also during COVID (not at all COVID related) so there was isolation there. I think fame has a degree of isolation as well that can make grief hard to handle, hard to process, so it can turn inward in dangerous ways. I myself ate my feelings so I gained 60 pounds in 4 months after Dad died. My A1C (a blood test to manage diabetes) soared to over 10 (dangerously out of control diabetes).
I hope she keeps talking about it and making the discussion part of a public discourse.
She does look better. I guess it never occurred to her to keep her grief private, like other folks?