Kelly Osbourne: I looked like crypt keeper after Ozzy died



Kelly Osbourne showed up to the BRIT Awards in March looking startlingly emaciated. The drastic transformation led to a lot of comments about her appearance and concern for her well-being. Kelly, who lost her father Ozzy Osbourne in July 2025, heard the chatter and put out a statement chastising people for kicking her when she’s down.

Earlier this month, Kelly gave her first major interview since Ozzy’s death, in which she talked about grief, therapy, and rebuilding herself. In a new interview with The Mail on Sunday, she revealed more details about how bad things were. Although her friends and family expressed concern, Kelly didn’t realize she needed help until she saw a picture of herself from a dress fitting. She also revealed that she wore a blonde wig to this year’s Grammy Awards to hide how emaciated her face had become. From The Daily Mail:

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she was so worried by her dramatic weight loss that she wore a wig to this year’s Grammy Awards – in a last-minute bid to conceal her gaunt appearance. The TV personality says she had ‘no idea’ how thin she had become following the death of her rock-star father, Ozzy, until she saw a photograph taken during a dress fitting for the awards. ‘I looked like the f****** Crypt Keeper,’ she told The Mail on Sunday. ‘I said, ‘This is scary. I didn’t know I looked like this’. My spine – you could see every single bone.’ The admission comes after months of concern about her frail appearance. Friends and family repeatedly raised the alarm, but the 41-year-old told the MoS she was overwhelmed by grief when her father died in July 2025. ‘I couldn’t see what other people saw because I was in so much pain,’ she said. ‘I just saw a broken person.’ Fearing that her appearance would draw attention away from Ozzy’s legacy – celebrated at the Grammys earlier this year – Ms Osbourne did her best to hide the weight loss. ‘I wore a wig to cover my face, so you couldn’t see how skinny my cheekbones really were,’ she said. Her stylists hunted down a more flattering wardrobe. ‘They knew I was going through something. So, we were trying to find clothes to not make me look skinnier. ‘I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mum and to pay tribute to my father’s legacy. But in all honesty, when I reflect on it, I don’t think I should have gone. I wasn’t very well.’ The distress of losing Ozzy left her feeling nauseous whenever she tried to eat: ‘You’re filled with so much pain that the feeling of hunger can’t even pop up.’ But Ms Osbourne did her best to shield her three-year-old son, Sidney, from the suffering: ‘Whenever he walked in the room, something would come over me and I’d snap into Miss Fun Mum. ‘I didn’t cry in front of him; I’d walk out of the room. I always made sure that he was not exposed to inappropriate sorrow.’ Ozzy and his grandson were extraordinarily close, with Ms Osbourne describing Sidney as a mini version of her father and says he has picked up mannerisms and personality traits. Sidney still visits his grandfather’s grave most days, leaving a feather and telling ‘Papa’ about his day at nursery. Ms Osbourne plans to document her grief and recovery in a three-part television series about bereavement. She is not yet permitted to name the broadcaster. ‘I’m going to do a three-part documentary series on grief and mental health, and what I went through, and tell my story because there’s a lot that people don’t know,’ she said. After living with what she called ‘anticipatory grief’ for almost ten years as Ozzy’s health deteriorated, Ms Osbourne said she had mistakenly believed she was ready for his death. ‘The person I was before my dad died is dead,’ she said. ‘That person doesn’t exist anymore.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Kelly’s observation about “anticipatory grief” falsely making you think you’re prepared for a loved one’s death struck a chord with me. I experienced that while my grandfather was dying of cancer and was not prepared for how hard the reality of losing him would hit. Grief hits everyone in different ways and can fundamentally change us. It’s good that Kelly recognized how unhealthy she was before it was too late. Her comment about looking like the crypt-keeper is one of the most self-aware things she’s ever said.

On September 8, Kelly attended the National Television Awards in London, where the BBC documentary Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was nominated in the Authored Documentary category. She wore a blue and brown tartan off-the-shoulder gown by Vivienne Westwood, accessorized with layered necklaces and drop earrings. She also ditched the wig and wore her hair slicked back. I liked the dress’s cut and bold colors, but the jewelry is too much. Her earrings clash with her necklaces. The black shoes also don’t work against the brown tones in the tartan. A neutral color shoe would have looked much better.