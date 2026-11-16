Princess Kate wore Veronica Beard, McQueen & Roksanda in Mumbai, India

Here are some photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Day 1 of their pseudo-Indian tour. This is not really a “royal tour” in any traditional sense. The three-day tour was built around the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, with the Foreign Office adding a couple of soft-diplomacy meetings to William and Kate’s schedule. At the last minute, it was confirmed that William and Kate will meet India’s Prime Minister Modi, which seems abruptly tacked-on.

Fashion-wise, it’s been a snooze so far from Kate. Her first outfit consisted of a pale green blazer by Veronica Beard, along with McQueen trousers and Camilla Elphick slingback flats. Kate wore that to the Ballard Estate. Then she changed for a visit to the Mumbai Metro, and this was Kate “recycling” a Roksanda dress she previously wore to Wimbledon in 2025. I love how Kate just refuses to wear Indian designers – she did the same when they visited India more than a decade ago. Meanwhile, William was the one who dared to wear an Indian brand – his blue Nehru-style waistcoat/vest was from the Indian brand Kardo.

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Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty Images.

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10 Responses to “Princess Kate wore Veronica Beard, McQueen & Roksanda in Mumbai, India”

  1. Tessa says:
    November 16, 2026 at 8:05 am

    She needs to stop the mugging. Scooters outfit looks like it needed to be ironed

    Reply
  2. Lala11_7 says:
    November 16, 2026 at 8:11 am

    A 🇬🇧 Royal playing CRICKET in INDIA LOOKS LIKE SOME TOP TIER COLONIZING BS!😱

    Reply
  3. Thelma says:
    November 16, 2026 at 8:11 am

    Not body shaming but that picture of her in the blue dress makes me anxious. Is there no one around her who can help and advise her? This is not healthy.

    Reply
    • Gina says:
      November 16, 2026 at 8:19 am

      I just wanted to mention this. She looks shockingly thin in this photo, and we know that camera usually adds some weight to the person photographed.

      Reply
  4. Mads says:
    November 16, 2026 at 8:14 am

    William’s one of those guys who always looks unkempt no matter how he’s dressed.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    November 16, 2026 at 8:14 am

    Her hair and wigs way too long and looks unkempt either wear it up or get a good hair trim

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    November 16, 2026 at 8:15 am

    What is she doing in that one photo? Is that cricket in the middle of the street? Sure.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 16, 2026 at 8:23 am

      Just to say, I know you can play anywhere and gully in the street is very cool. The cropping of that photo just had me scratching my head for a moment.

      Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    November 16, 2026 at 8:25 am

    Kate didn’t know about Veronica Beard until Meghan joined the family. Plus weren’t these tours about promoting British fashion? Why is she wearing a US brand? I’m going to assume that she wears an Indian designer at the awards show.

    Reply
  8. Jay says:
    November 16, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Have we seen her in a bright yellow version of this Roksanda dress, too? I’m all for recycling, but it does give an impression that Kate threw together whatever would fit in a carryall and headed off to India. No Indian or British-Indian designers at all?

    Reply

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