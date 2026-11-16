Princess Kate wore Veronica Beard, McQueen & Roksanda in Mumbai, India

Here are some photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Day 1 of their pseudo-Indian tour. This is not really a “royal tour” in any traditional sense. The three-day tour was built around the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, with the Foreign Office adding a couple of soft-diplomacy meetings to William and Kate’s schedule. At the last minute, it was confirmed that William and Kate will meet India’s Prime Minister Modi, which seems abruptly tacked-on.

Fashion-wise, it’s been a snooze so far from Kate. Her first outfit consisted of a pale green blazer by Veronica Beard, along with McQueen trousers and Camilla Elphick slingback flats. Kate wore that to the Ballard Estate. Then she changed for a visit to the Mumbai Metro, and this was Kate “recycling” a Roksanda dress she previously wore to Wimbledon in 2025. I love how Kate just refuses to wear Indian designers – she did the same when they visited India more than a decade ago. Meanwhile, William was the one who dared to wear an Indian brand – his blue Nehru-style waistcoat/vest was from the Indian brand Kardo.

Embed from Getty Images