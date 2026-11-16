Princess Kate wore Veronica Beard, McQueen & Roksanda in Mumbai, India

Here are some photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Day 1 of their pseudo-Indian tour. This is not really a “royal tour” in any traditional sense. The three-day tour was built around the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, with the Foreign Office adding a couple of soft-diplomacy meetings to William and Kate’s schedule. At the last minute, it was confirmed that William and Kate will meet India’s Prime Minister Modi, which seems abruptly tacked-on.
Fashion-wise, it’s been a snooze so far from Kate. Her first outfit consisted of a pale green blazer by Veronica Beard, along with McQueen trousers and Camilla Elphick slingback flats. Kate wore that to the Ballard Estate. Then she changed for a visit to the Mumbai Metro, and this was Kate “recycling” a Roksanda dress she previously wore to Wimbledon in 2025. I love how Kate just refuses to wear Indian designers – she did the same when they visited India more than a decade ago. Meanwhile, William was the one who dared to wear an Indian brand – his blue Nehru-style waistcoat/vest was from the Indian brand Kardo.
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Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty Images.
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Vidhan Bhavan Station in Mumbai, India, as part of their official engagements, meeting representatives and learning about the city’s metro transport system Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Prince William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Vidhan Bhavan Station in Mumbai, India, as part of their official engagements, meeting representatives and learning about the city’s metro transport system Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Prince William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She needs to stop the mugging. Scooters outfit looks like it needed to be ironed
A 🇬🇧 Royal playing CRICKET in INDIA LOOKS LIKE SOME TOP TIER COLONIZING BS!😱
Not body shaming but that picture of her in the blue dress makes me anxious. Is there no one around her who can help and advise her? This is not healthy.
I just wanted to mention this. She looks shockingly thin in this photo, and we know that camera usually adds some weight to the person photographed.
William’s one of those guys who always looks unkempt no matter how he’s dressed.
Her hair and wigs way too long and looks unkempt either wear it up or get a good hair trim
What is she doing in that one photo? Is that cricket in the middle of the street? Sure.
Just to say, I know you can play anywhere and gully in the street is very cool. The cropping of that photo just had me scratching my head for a moment.
Kate didn’t know about Veronica Beard until Meghan joined the family. Plus weren’t these tours about promoting British fashion? Why is she wearing a US brand? I’m going to assume that she wears an Indian designer at the awards show.
Have we seen her in a bright yellow version of this Roksanda dress, too? I’m all for recycling, but it does give an impression that Kate threw together whatever would fit in a carryall and headed off to India. No Indian or British-Indian designers at all?