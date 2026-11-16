Here are some photos of King Charles today in Lancashire. His wife was not with him! Charles visited The Harris museum/library and greeted a decent-sized crowd by the looks of things. Charles also had events in London last Friday which got a decent turnout too. There were zero protests (or egg-tossings) today or on Friday. What’s going on? Did Republic decide to give Charles a brief respite as a birthday gift? Hm. Speaking of his birthday, he turned 78 years old on Saturday. Around his birthday, he chatted with Elton John on Elton’s podcast. Charles was actually rather nice to Elton, and it feels like these two have some affection for each other. Charles thanked Elton for his work with the King’s Trust (formerly the Prince’s Trust), and they talked about how things are falling apart as they’re getting older:

King Charles is another year older. The British monarch joked that both he and Elton John are “still standing” — a nod to John’s song “I’m Still Standing” — while appearing on the musician’s Apple Music 1 radio show, Elton John’s Rocket Hour, for an episode that premiered on Saturday, Nov. 14, the King’s 78th birthday. Charles made the remark after praising John, 79, for his “remarkable” rendition of the 1983 hit over 40 years earlier.

In June 1986, the rocker performed the song at London’s Wembley Arena for a gala marking the 10th anniversary of the King’s Trust, a charity that the sovereign founded in 1976 to help vulnerable young people access education, training and employment opportunities. (The charity, previously known as The Prince’s Trust prior to Charles’ 2023 coronation after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.)

“When artists like yourself and Tina Turner, through to Kylie Minogue and Destiny’s Child, performed at those galas, you didn’t just help raise funds and awareness of my Trust mission for young people. You also, if I may say so, helped put support for the next generation firmly in the spotlight,” the King told John during the special Rocket Hour episode. “And I suspect that no one who was present on that night in 1986 could possibly forget your performance of ‘I’m Still Standing.’ ”

“And I know people in all kinds of circumstances find this song inspiring, not only for its marvellous spirit, but also its message of resilience,” the monarch continued. “And certainly, 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and the Trust, are definitely still standing.”

The King’s comments earned thanks from John — as well as a joking remark from the “Crocodile Rock” hitmaker.

“I’m still sitting now, though,” the music icon, who was seated for the interview, quipped, earning a laugh from Charles.

“With occasional bits dropping oﬀ here and there,” the King then joked back, adding, “I know this is a terrible problem as we get older.”