Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans plays the ‘zen’ victim in first interview (spoilers)



Spoilers for You Can See Everything

Two weeks ago, Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans did an AMA on Twitter. Yesterday, Evans sat for his first TV interview by appearing on CBS Sunday Morning. I don’t know what Evans is cooking up, but these press rollouts are surely no accident. And as anyone who’s seen You Can See Everything would agree, he’s probably angling for money, someway somehow. Anyway, CBS posted the Sunday Morning piece to YouTube, plus an extended interview version, and I’m reacting to material covered in both.

Like many men who get called out for problematic behavior, Evans tried playing the victim. Only I’m calling him the “zen” victim because A) he claims he told Holmes beforehand that he was nervous about the interview and she told him to just be “zen,” and B) interviewer Matt Gutman calls Evans out pretty early on in a big way. Gutman notes that Evans was one way off camera, but that his energy went down once they started rolling. It’s true — throughout the whole thing Evans is subdued and doe-eyed, and I appreciate Gutman for clueing us into the fact that it was a deliberate choice on Evans’ part. I think it’s an important detail, particularly given that the film is about authenticity and artifice and how much we ever really know another person. And especially since Evans and Holmes are the ones crying the most about being misrepresented.

And speaking of misrepresentation, Evans alleges a lot of misdeeds during the filmmaking process, but stops short of acknowledging what he agreed to contractually ahead of time. For one, he’s now claiming he didn’t know or consent to the full-frontal scene. But dude signed a contract! I wish Gutman had pressed back more on this. Then Evans goes further to say the filmmakers asked to film all sorts of inappropriate things, which Gutman does try to get specific about, but Evans demures with lines like, “I really shouldn’t get into it.” Same goes for when Gutman brings up the money issue, a big plotline of the film. Gutman asks Evans how he could walk away from getting a cut of the film, and all Evans will say is, “The money is going to a good place.” Gutman really tries to pull more out of him, but Evans doesn’t budge. There’s something I find very calculated in what Evans is doing here; he’s trying to taint the filmmakers by making these broad statements, but pulls back from any concrete details that could potentially get him into legal trouble. Plus, he’s just being the worst kind of gossip, raising an issue and then saying, “I don’t want to talk about it.” I would’ve HATED to be in high school with this guy.

To me, the cheapest shot Evans makes in the interview, though, has to do with the Amanda Seyfried dinner scene. After suggesting that the hours preceding the dinner somehow explain his aggressive energy, Evans makes an offhand comment: “I don’t know the circumstances of what she was going through in her life at that time, sounds like there’s a lot,” seemingly alluding to her separation from her husband. That’s a low blow, even coming from a verified asshole. Or, as Seyfried would likely call him, a pussy.