Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski announce their split after 9 years of marriage



Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have announced that they’ve separated after nine years of marriage. They made the statement to People magazine, claiming that they’ve been separated for some time and that “We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD.” That’s a bizarre statement to make, but at least it’s not the typical boring split announcement. Amanda and Thomas met during a play they did together in April of 2015, when Thomas was married and Amanda was dating Justin Long. The official timeline has them “reconnecting” once they were both single and working together towards the end of the year, although they each split from their partners around the same time. I like Amanda and that’s the most controversial thing about her, which is minor in the scheme of things.

Amanda and Thomas got married in 2017 and have two children together: daughter Nina, 9, and son Thomas Jr., 6. There were rumors they were having trouble when Amanda didn’t wear her wedding ring at the Toronto Film Festival. Amanda also put her Hollywood home on the market a couple weeks ago. These two live in upstate New York with their children on a huge farm. Amanda’s mom lives with them, and Amanda has said she’s a huge help. Here’s more about their breakup, from People:

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are going their separate ways after nine years of marriage. The actors confirmed their split in a joint statement exclusively to PEOPLE, saying they have been separated “for a while” and that the decision has ultimately been the right one for their family. “We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” Seyfried and Sadoski said in their statement. Seyfried, 40, and Sadoski, 50, first met in 2015 while starring together in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. The pair reunited later that year on the set of The Last Word, in which they played love interests. By the following spring, their on-screen connection had become a real-life romance, with PEOPLE confirming they were dating in March 2016.

[From People]

I wonder how long they’ve been separated and what led up to it. In her Architectural Digest video of her NYC apartment, filmed three years ago, Amanda complained a little about Thomas, saying he hadn’t yet cooked for her there. She’s also praised him as supporting her career and said this January that he “sacrifices a lot” for her. Was that when things started falling apart for them? Thomas produced and starred in one movie that came out this year and he had one film in 2025. In contrast she did two movies and a series in 2025. Also Amanda just lost her sweet Australian shepherd, Finn, in July. I’m nosy and want to know what happened in their relationship, but I suspect we’ll only hear rumors. Amanda is good at just showing us what she wants us to know. Did they have a prenup?

Amanda posted this photo of Thomas in her Instagram stories about a day ago. What is even happening?



She also posted this message hinting that she’s fine.



This is the most recent photo I can find of these two. It’s from January:

Embed from Getty Images