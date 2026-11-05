Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans did an AMA on Twitter (spoilers)



Spoilers for You Can See Everything

We’re living in a brave new world where Texas is blue and Americans are opting to see a three hour documentary from an awkward auteur over a comic book movie — yahoo! I never dared dream my own personal convictions would be in such lock step with the majority of the country. It’s an emotional time! And speaking of Texas, one resident has reared his ego-inflated head. In my coverage so far of the Elizabeth Holmes documentary, I’ve largely avoided directly discussing her partner Billy Evans. Initially it was to keep things spoiler-free, but the other impetus behind it was because he’s such a f–king narcissist I didn’t want to give him the attention. But on Monday, Evans went on Twitter/X to do an AMA (“Ask Me Anything”), and I thought this was newsworthy. First of all, after Evans posted “AMA,” he quickly had to qualify it with “Needs to be legally permissable,” which is A) hilarious on its own, and B) extra funny because yes that is how he misspelled permissible. From there he proceeded to answer questions about the film. A few choice quotes:

Among his responses, Evans pushed back against the suggestion that he is controlling in his relationship with Holmes, 42, whom he has been dating since 2017. Asked by one user to dispel “one misconception” about the couple raised by the movie, Evans responded, “That I somehow control Liz. Anyone who actually knows her would find that idea hilarious.” “She’s fiercely independent, strongwilled, and my best friend. We are partners in every sense. We challenge each other, disagree, and face the world together. Her closest friends are also some of my closest friends. If I ever mistreated her, they’d have my head.” In response to another user who asked what he misses most about Holmes during her incarceration, Evans replied, “everything about her.” “I miss her presence. Her touch. The way she runs her fingers through my hair. Her patience,” he wrote. “She makes me a better person. And without her, I feel an emptiness that’s hard to describe. People often say they need someone when what they really mean is that they want them. I’ve thought a lot about that distinction. I need Liz. She should qualify as a medically necessary prescription.” …Evans also weighed in on one of the documentary’s more curious sequences, in which Fielder shows the couple the classic Abbott and Costello comedy routine “Who’s On First?” In the film, Holmes appears not to understand the humor behind the sketch. Asked by a user on X whether he understood the joke, Evans replied, “Yeah, but [told] Liz about it on Sunday and she still didn’t get it.” Among his other responses, Evans wrote “Who is that?” when asked whether he thought actor Christopher Abbott, who portrays Evans in reenactments of certain scenes in the documentary, “was miscast” in the film. Evans also revealed that he had seen “almost all of” Fielder’s work before making the documentary. He additionally said that he gained access to Holmes’ X account by contacting the company directly because the account “was tied to an old Theranos email” and Holmes had forgotten her password. Asked whether he regrets agreeing to participate in the documentary, Evans replied, “Not at all.”

[From People]

Ugh, those responses about how much he misses Holmes are so sickenly saccharine I need to brush my teeth. Not to mention, this phrasing struck me as particularly thoughtless: “She should qualify as a medically necessary prescription.” When the “she” in question is a convicted fraudster whose company enacted widespread medical malpractice, “medically necessary prescription” sounds a bit callous, no? And I can’t help it, I’m a salty gal, so after Evans described Holmes as “fiercely independent,” I thought in retort, “Yeah, she even lives separately from him!” (Too far? Nonsense!) Lastly, I totally buy that Evans has no regrets about the documentary — again, because he’s a narcissist! But he’s also too thick and lacking in self-awareness to realize that a good chunk of the everything we see in You Can See Everything is HIM, and that it’s not a flattering portrait.

PS — Being played by Christopher Abbott is an honor Billy Evans doesn’t deserve.

@SOPROSOCIAL In 2026, being gay is considerably more socially acceptable than being in love with Elizabeth Holmes. If I were gay, I’d lean all the way in. — Billy Evans (@per_asp3ra) November 3, 2026

@hunteryharris Who is that? — Billy Evans (@per_asp3ra) November 3, 2026

@valentinavee There were 2 rooms in the guest house….

The room they filmed in and the room he slept in. — Billy Evans (@per_asp3ra) November 3, 2026

@crogers_htown Yeah, but tod Liz about it on Sunday and she still didn’t get it . — Billy Evans (@per_asp3ra) November 3, 2026

Elizabeth Holmes’ engagement ring being the reputation snake ring… https://t.co/RhxveO2pRQ — Zeena LaVey 💍 (@taywishlist) November 3, 2026