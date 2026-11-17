Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. This is the “sequel” to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Brad Pitt is revisiting his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth. QT didn’t direct this sequel, but he did write the screenplay and he allowed David Fincher to take over as director. I suspect that Tarantino’s decision was less about Pitt and more about Quentin’s dumb situation where he only wants to direct ten films (he could easily just backtrack and say he changed his mind).
Brad Pitt attended with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, who wore yet another bad dress (ID unknown). I really don’t get it – Ines is an attractive woman with a nice figure, but her style is wacky, if not completely bad. Bonus photo of Elizabeth Debicki, Pitt’s costar, towering over him in photos. She’s very tall, but Brad also lies about his height.
On the red carpet last night, Brad was asked about the news of the day, Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting. Brad said: “I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices, and I think he’s the real deal. That’s great. Good call.” Pitt was also asked if he was interested in playing a Bond villain, and he said: “You know, I’d like to do that. My man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on.” What would Pitt’s Bond villain do, though? Beat his wife and have alcoholic relapses?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Arrivals for the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre
Featuring: Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre
Featuring: Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre
Featuring: Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre
Featuring: Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre
Featuring: Elizabeth Debicki, Brad Pitt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre
Featuring: David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
That dress. Was the mirror at home broken?
It looks both expensive and terrible. Like something you’d buy after going out for brunch with mimosas, only to get home and be like, oh no!
Ha ha, as if he’s got the rizz or the talent to be a Bond villain. And why does his hair looks so fake? Looks like a wig or something…
He looks like lurch standing next to Janice from friends.
Definite face lift, other procedures. I grudgingly admit it looks good.
Oh, no. How did Elizabeth Debicki get roped into this?
I feel like his stylist is maybe getting her looks as well? And he needs a new stylist. All of these super baggy, extra long clothes are terrible.
Although I’m not really fond of Elizabeth’s dress either, though she herself is lovely.
Ines looks as if she’s in a great deal of pain, yet she has decided to keep up appearances and smile.
He always looks stanky.
Brad looks soo happy with the caregiver girlfriend smiling shamlessly with no care or after thought his daughter Vivienne was in hospital for eating disorder and fought that battle and here he was cracking jokes and plans for Thanks Giving and how caregiver will prepare food all about family. As Jennifer Aniston said Pitt gas a sensitivity chip missing.
Both look like pair of drunk fruds into plastic surgeries
What’s with his hair?! I was going to say he dyed it a not-very-convincing color, but the hairline also looks very strange, so is it a toupee???
Ines has a nice figure but she’s not attractive not ugly but not attractive and yes her style sucks