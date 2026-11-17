Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. This is the “sequel” to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Brad Pitt is revisiting his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth. QT didn’t direct this sequel, but he did write the screenplay and he allowed David Fincher to take over as director. I suspect that Tarantino’s decision was less about Pitt and more about Quentin’s dumb situation where he only wants to direct ten films (he could easily just backtrack and say he changed his mind).

Brad Pitt attended with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, who wore yet another bad dress (ID unknown). I really don’t get it – Ines is an attractive woman with a nice figure, but her style is wacky, if not completely bad. Bonus photo of Elizabeth Debicki, Pitt’s costar, towering over him in photos. She’s very tall, but Brad also lies about his height.

On the red carpet last night, Brad was asked about the news of the day, Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting. Brad said: “I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices, and I think he’s the real deal. That’s great. Good call.” Pitt was also asked if he was interested in playing a Bond villain, and he said: “You know, I’d like to do that. My man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on.” What would Pitt’s Bond villain do, though? Beat his wife and have alcoholic relapses?