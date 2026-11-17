When I was a teen, I worked in a shop with a one-armed man. He was awesome! One of his arms had been amputated at the elbow, and he used his “nub” as a conversation starter. I once asked him if he lost his arm in Vietnam and he laughed and said no, it was a hunting accident. I bring this up because even today, there is a lot of curiosity, confusion and stigma about amputees and veterans with visible injuries. To this day, there are people who avoid speaking to or being around amputees or people with visible injuries. Well, during Prince Harry’s weekend visit to Ukraine, he spoke about all of this. From the Royalist Substack:

Prince Harry has taken credit for demolishing a stigma against wounded veterans that many would argue hasn’t existed in the majority of the population since the dawn of 20th century—at least. Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine this weekend with somewhat fishy timing — William’s visit to India for the biggest event of his calendar year started today. On the eve of that trip, Harry showed up in Ukraine to promote the Invictus Games, essentially his counterpart to William’s Earthshot prize. “When we started Invictus, over 10 years ago, people — parents, mums and dads in the United Kingdom — would take their children over to the other side of the road, away from the veteran who had one leg and was limping,” Harry is reported to have said, per the Telegraph. Obviously, stigma against disability is real. But was this seriously a widespread practice in the UK just a decade ago? And if so, could it have really been eradicated that quickly by Harry’s event? Let’s hear it from Harry. “People were unsure,” he went on. “They were worried. The cultural mindset was, ‘These people have been to war. They’ve come back. There must be something wrong with them.’ Then the media started saying it’s the mad, bad, sad generation. There was an approach of concern, worry, pity, sympathy. That was 10 years ago.” But Invictus “made the difference,” the Telegraph reports Harry as saying: “Ten years later, those parents in countries like England are taking their children across the road to go and meet the veteran, to go and speak to the guy who has one leg, and to hear his story. There’s been a very obvious cultural shift … to ‘Wow, these people are really talented. These people have so much to offer this community and our country.’” The stigma against disabled people is real and studies bear that out, but let’s be honest: far from being common practice, a parent guiding their child away from a person solely because they’re an amputee would be looked upon pretty harshly in the 21st century.

[From The Royalist Substack]

While I don’t know the situation in the UK, I do know that the kind of wariness around veterans with visible injuries was prevalent here in America during and after the Vietnam War. Perspectives changed gradually and through a lot of work done by veterans’ groups. Still, a lot of people (everywhere) feel queasy to be around visibly injured people. Harry’s words actually reminded me of the final year of Queen Elizabeth’s life, where she was hampered by mobility issues but refused to attend events in a wheelchair. It might have been her own stubbornness or it might have been the attitude of her senior courtiers, that seeing the queen in a wheelchair would be “bad” for the country or the image of the monarchy. All I know is that they all treated the very idea of “a woman in her 90s needing a wheelchair” as some kind of ghastly crime. All of which to say, I think Harry is sadly probably very accurate when he talks about how British people handled veterans with visible injuries.

Also: this is so sneaky, “essentially his counterpart to William’s Earthshot prize…” Harry started Invictus in 2013/14. William’s staff started Earthshot in 2021 to COPY Harry’s “big thing.” The two projects are not “counterparts.”