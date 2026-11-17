When I was a teen, I worked in a shop with a one-armed man. He was awesome! One of his arms had been amputated at the elbow, and he used his “nub” as a conversation starter. I once asked him if he lost his arm in Vietnam and he laughed and said no, it was a hunting accident. I bring this up because even today, there is a lot of curiosity, confusion and stigma about amputees and veterans with visible injuries. To this day, there are people who avoid speaking to or being around amputees or people with visible injuries. Well, during Prince Harry’s weekend visit to Ukraine, he spoke about all of this. From the Royalist Substack:
Prince Harry has taken credit for demolishing a stigma against wounded veterans that many would argue hasn’t existed in the majority of the population since the dawn of 20th century—at least. Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine this weekend with somewhat fishy timing — William’s visit to India for the biggest event of his calendar year started today. On the eve of that trip, Harry showed up in Ukraine to promote the Invictus Games, essentially his counterpart to William’s Earthshot prize.
“When we started Invictus, over 10 years ago, people — parents, mums and dads in the United Kingdom — would take their children over to the other side of the road, away from the veteran who had one leg and was limping,” Harry is reported to have said, per the Telegraph.
Obviously, stigma against disability is real. But was this seriously a widespread practice in the UK just a decade ago? And if so, could it have really been eradicated that quickly by Harry’s event? Let’s hear it from Harry.
“People were unsure,” he went on. “They were worried. The cultural mindset was, ‘These people have been to war. They’ve come back. There must be something wrong with them.’ Then the media started saying it’s the mad, bad, sad generation. There was an approach of concern, worry, pity, sympathy. That was 10 years ago.”
But Invictus “made the difference,” the Telegraph reports Harry as saying: “Ten years later, those parents in countries like England are taking their children across the road to go and meet the veteran, to go and speak to the guy who has one leg, and to hear his story. There’s been a very obvious cultural shift … to ‘Wow, these people are really talented. These people have so much to offer this community and our country.’”
The stigma against disabled people is real and studies bear that out, but let’s be honest: far from being common practice, a parent guiding their child away from a person solely because they’re an amputee would be looked upon pretty harshly in the 21st century.
While I don’t know the situation in the UK, I do know that the kind of wariness around veterans with visible injuries was prevalent here in America during and after the Vietnam War. Perspectives changed gradually and through a lot of work done by veterans’ groups. Still, a lot of people (everywhere) feel queasy to be around visibly injured people. Harry’s words actually reminded me of the final year of Queen Elizabeth’s life, where she was hampered by mobility issues but refused to attend events in a wheelchair. It might have been her own stubbornness or it might have been the attitude of her senior courtiers, that seeing the queen in a wheelchair would be “bad” for the country or the image of the monarchy. All I know is that they all treated the very idea of “a woman in her 90s needing a wheelchair” as some kind of ghastly crime. All of which to say, I think Harry is sadly probably very accurate when he talks about how British people handled veterans with visible injuries.
Also: this is so sneaky, “essentially his counterpart to William’s Earthshot prize…” Harry started Invictus in 2013/14. William’s staff started Earthshot in 2021 to COPY Harry’s “big thing.” The two projects are not “counterparts.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The framing is so gross here: “Prince Harry has taken credit for demolishing a stigma against wounded veterans that many would argue hasn’t existed in the majority of the population since the dawn of 20th century—at least.”
Harry wasn’t taking credit for this — he simply was saying that Invictus has helped to break down the barriers, stereotypes and uneasiness that — yes, Syko — truly existed between vets with disabilities and other folks.
ITA, Invictus helped break down barriers.
At the same time IG has been showcasing — especially at the Superhumans Center in Lviv, but also at the various IG locations — what can be done these days in the field of orthopedic technology, prosthetics, wheelchairs and exoskeletons.
Syko and all the rest of the awful BM should get over themselves and stop calling Harry’s visit fishy, overshadowing, attention-seeking and whatnot.
The Superhumans Center organized competitions for ~ 500 participants to help the Ukrainian veterans to determine who is going to qualify for IG Birmingham. That’s not something that can be organised in the blink of an eye just because TOB happens to fancy himself some Keenshot Earthflop bigwig who needs to waste taxpayer funds halfway around the world.
i feel like everyone involved with Invictus – especially the wounded veterans – talks about how the games help to break down the stigma surrounding disabilities especially physical/visible disabilities. this isn’t something Harry just made up. It’s been something repeated about the games by many people.
Hey, remember how William claimed he had singlehandedly ended racism in football by declaring that he was “bored with it”? No idea why that just sprang into my mind🤣
I recall scooter and Wiglet took George to some event with disabled children and George wouldn’t talk to the kid and shied away from him. Let me to wonder how the parents were raising those kids.
Speaking as someone who works in disability advocacy, it’s still very common for people to avoid visibly disabled people of every kind. Social isolation and the attending depression caused by this remain some of the biggest mental health challenges for people with disability. This bigotry also deeply impacts their employment opportunities. So glad that Harry uses his massive reach and influence to discuss this.
So this is one of the reasons I’m so happy that the future Invictus is going to be in South Korea. Iirc, HOI touched on this and just about making it less of a stigma everywhere. Im really excited for those games.
A good sign of Harry and Meghan derangement is when they can’t let anything go. If Harry and Meghan are always bad and always wrong, you may deranged.
I read in several biographies about the royal family that Elizabeth and the Queen Mum were horrified at the pictures the paps took of Margaret leaving the hospital after one of her strokes in a wheelchair. They thought she would be horrified to see it, especially as the strokes were caused by poor lifestyle choices. I keep thinking this may have been behind her refusal to be seen in a wheelchair. Although we all know what horrific snobs the courtiers all are any way.
Harry founded Invictus and is actually doing something about the injustices he sees. He talks to disabled veterans all the time, including just recently in Ukraine, and he’s a veteran himself. I’m going to wager a guess that Harry has heard all of this directly – both about the stigma and breaking the stigma – from veterans who have experienced it firsthand and actual experts in the field.
But, of course, I wouldn’t dream of contradicting Tom Sykes, whose opinion I’m sure is based on his own extensive military experience, years of service, and consultations with research professionals who have carefully measured and published these effects. He would never just desperately throw out something just to contradict Harry. After all, if we can’t trust ex-royal rota Tom Sykes on military matters, who can we trust?
I’m just gonna say I wouldn’t avoid the guy holding a paddle in the top picture!