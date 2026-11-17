Leonardo DiCaprio turned 52 years old last week, and he threw himself a big birthday bash over the weekend in LA. Tons of celebrities came out for it like it was a stop on their Oscar campaign. And yet… there has been little to no gossip about what happened at the party. One thing Leo has learned in his 52 years is how to keep his life on lockdown. He’s even managed to tamp down the gossip about his relationship with Vittoria Ceretti, the 28-year-old Italian model whom he’s been dating since 2023. See, he CAN date someone over 25! But only when he’s in his 50s! While Vittoria reportedly attended the party, Leo also ensured that a literal bus full of younger women were ferried to the party too.

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his star-studded 52nd birthday with a busload of glamorous women in Los Angeles Saturday night. The women, including “Love Island” alum Courtney Boerner, turned heads as they exited the white bus, dressed in mini dresses and high heels in a newly released video. It’s unclear who the women were, but they seemed in good spirits as they entered the private residence. “The Wolf of Wall Street” star hosted the women, along with Tobey Maguire, Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah, Jonah Hill, Ice Spice, Stassie Karanikolaou and 50 Cent. Casey Affleck, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Justin Trudeau, Travis Barker and his two kids, Landon and Alabama Barker, also made an appearance. DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, 28, was at the party, sources tell Page Six. The actor and the model were romantically linked in September 2023 when they were seen making out at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. While the duo keeps their relationship private, they’ve been seen together several times, including partying with Tom Brady on a St. Barts yacht in January.

[From Page Six]

While there’s an implicit suggestion that Vittoria should be nervous, I doubt she is. She’s a very confident Italian woman who knows what’s up. My theory is that Leo just likes the image of “the guy surrounded by women in their 20s” but he’s aged out of his P-ssy Posse days. Of course, Leo probably had these ladies bussed in for his bros.

Moment a bus-load of scantily clad young women descend on Leonardo DiCaprio’s 52nd birthday party https://t.co/6HSrCVcz5T — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 16, 2026