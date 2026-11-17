Leonardo DiCaprio turned 52 years old last week, and he threw himself a big birthday bash over the weekend in LA. Tons of celebrities came out for it like it was a stop on their Oscar campaign. And yet… there has been little to no gossip about what happened at the party. One thing Leo has learned in his 52 years is how to keep his life on lockdown. He’s even managed to tamp down the gossip about his relationship with Vittoria Ceretti, the 28-year-old Italian model whom he’s been dating since 2023. See, he CAN date someone over 25! But only when he’s in his 50s! While Vittoria reportedly attended the party, Leo also ensured that a literal bus full of younger women were ferried to the party too.
Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his star-studded 52nd birthday with a busload of glamorous women in Los Angeles Saturday night. The women, including “Love Island” alum Courtney Boerner, turned heads as they exited the white bus, dressed in mini dresses and high heels in a newly released video.
It’s unclear who the women were, but they seemed in good spirits as they entered the private residence.
“The Wolf of Wall Street” star hosted the women, along with Tobey Maguire, Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah, Jonah Hill, Ice Spice, Stassie Karanikolaou and 50 Cent. Casey Affleck, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Justin Trudeau, Travis Barker and his two kids, Landon and Alabama Barker, also made an appearance.
DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, 28, was at the party, sources tell Page Six. The actor and the model were romantically linked in September 2023 when they were seen making out at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. While the duo keeps their relationship private, they’ve been seen together several times, including partying with Tom Brady on a St. Barts yacht in January.
While there’s an implicit suggestion that Vittoria should be nervous, I doubt she is. She’s a very confident Italian woman who knows what’s up. My theory is that Leo just likes the image of “the guy surrounded by women in their 20s” but he’s aged out of his P-ssy Posse days. Of course, Leo probably had these ladies bussed in for his bros.
Moment a bus-load of scantily clad young women descend on Leonardo DiCaprio’s 52nd birthday party https://t.co/6HSrCVcz5T
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 16, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
Ew.
Literally what I came here to say!
He’s become a cliche of himself.
Yes, yet I’m so confused by all of this cliche.
Was this a busload of like, Vittoria’s friends and they just arranged a bus so her friends could party all night and get back home safely after (how thoughtful!) or…were these mostly strangers Leo hired (how ick – and pathetic – indeed)?
(Pathetic for Leo; I’ll never argue ick/pathetic for any sex workers or other escorts to get their bag.)
Like, is this how the DM gently/euphemistically reports that Leo had to hire a busload of escorts for the evening to make himself feel relevant?!
He is just utterly disgusting, can you just IMAGINE the cumulative amount of venereal diseases present??
He definitely has that ICK factor.
He’s a disgusting POS. Makes me think he has something to hide.
He really was a gifted actor.
Basketball diaries, Gilbert grape. Exceptional performances.
But, it’s hard to untangle any of his performances with this- emotionally stunted old man who can only be in relationships with 20-25yo women whose brains haven’t finished developing.
So very gross.
Women are ornamental to him, not human.
Just. Ew.
I agree with every point you made. But let’s turn the table, what can these young women see in Leo at his age. He is literally decades older. Why are they accepting his invites? What is their motivation for going on a date with someone old enough to be their dad? Is it because he is rich and famous? Or maybe Leo does have that handsome older men appeal that a young woman finds attractive?
A better question would be: what woman in her twenties WOULDN’T want to be around a bunch of powerful, rich and famous people? Or to be wooed by a rich and famous man? That’s exactly why it’s yucky to me: because I remember being young and impressionable and hanging with a very wealthy and relatively famous man who shall not be named. I wasn’t attracted to him and had no intention of hooking up but I loved the attention, I loved to feel special and I loved having exclusive access to fancy events. It was intoxicating—-until I realized he wasn’t looking to be friends lol.
Obviously at 48, I know better. I’m wiser, more mature, more cautious and less interested in that superficial world. There’s a reason why Leo always surrounds himself with women of a certain age who are easily starstruck.
It’s just really gross.
Oh please: ‘old man’?
Oof! That woman with the white/see-through corset looks like her face hurts from being plumped up so much. Are we sure these are real life women and not fembots?!
Future headline: Leo’s 80th birthday party featured a busload of young women.
Leo is the new Hef.
Ew that reminds me of the episode of True Detective when Rachel McAdams goes undercover on the h**ker bus.
He hasn’t morphed into Jack Nicholson, he is Jack Nicholson.
Just without the sense of humor that comes with being Jack.
I always wondered if Jack Nicholson was Leo’s biological father.
This is gross. A busload of YOUNG women. Men as old as Al Pacino. I’ll bet there’s a whole dossier very similar to the Epstein Files that hasn’t even been uncovered yet. Apparently, lots of men haven’t learned a damn thing.
Hopefully Leo isn’t documenting everything to use as blackmail material. They seem to be like 20 in the pics.
But depending on how shady it is… sooner or later someone might say something.
When a guy’s whole identity is “guy who has sex with hot young women” it’s hard for me to imagine him as being even remotely interesting. Seems so shallow, one dimensional, and boring. I guess I’m not the target market for whatever it is he does though.
Isn’t his identity ‘world famous Oscar winning actor’?
You’d think! But his never-ending insistence on surrounding himself/dating women under 25 completely overshadows that.
“who uses young women as props.” Even “oscar-winning” people can be gross. The Oscar doesn’t change who they are.
How pathetic.
In these days of the Epstein Files, this is NOT a good look.
Exactly this is giving Epstein, Weinstein, Brand vibes…. Those young women have been bussed in for a reason.
He always seem creepy to me.
I agree with others that while a fantastic actor, Leo’s personal life is now at the point where it overshadows his career. It gets harder and harder to separate the art from the artist. His interpersonal relationships from who he hangs out with (Casey Affleck) and the bevy of twenty-something models. Ugh. It’s gross but also kinda sad?
I’m convinced many/most men would do this if they could. But they can’t. He doesn’t pretend to be a devoted family man. It’s not very edifying but it’s honest. He’s there to be a good actor, not some sort of moral compass.
He’s gross. I never understand Kate Winslet’s (platonic) love for him. I would imagine she would think he’s pathetic and note that she never attends any of these parties.
It’s eye candy and party people. Gross that it’s probably to impress his 40+ male friends. I think Vittoria understands that as she was an Ibiza top model party girl who was divorcing her ex just at the right time. I actually like her so no shade. She knows what’s up.
Why does it sound like human trafficking?? A busload of women? Disgusting. He’s disgusting. Investigate his ass.
This is so sketchy and gross.