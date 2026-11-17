

I’ve always been squeamish and ever so slightly histrionic around needles. You know what finally steeled my nerves for getting routine shots? The asinine, petulant, and lethal anti-vax movement gaining so much ground in the US. It is a privilege to have access to vaccinations! Not to mention the fact that they WORK. So I’m always very conscious now of being a level-headed adult with a smile on my face who thanks the nurse/doctor profusely for jabbing me in the arm. This mini soapbox rant to inform you, regretfully, that the US has officially lost measles elimination status after 26 years. How did we lose it? Well, installing a known anti-vaxxer with well-documented experience of exasperating another country’s measles outbreak crisis as US Health Secretary certainly wasn’t a step in the right direction!

Scientifically speaking, however, elimination status hinges on whether the same strain is passing from person to person for at least one year. Back in August, public health scientists in Utah published a study showing that more than 95% of the state’s measles cases stemmed from the same strain between June 2025-2026. After reviewing this study, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) made the reclassification for the country official last week.

The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is so effective that two doses cut an exposed person’s chances of getting sick by 97% compared with someone who is unvaccinated. Since 2000, when measles was declared eliminated in the United States, the country has still some outbreaks every year. These were touched off by sick travelers who brought the virus into the country. Because of community protection maintained by high vaccination rates, these outbreaks were usually small and short-lived. In 2025 and 2026, however, the virus found more families and communities that were unvaccinated, leaving them vulnerable to infection. More than 5,400 measles cases have been reported in the US this year – the highest number since 1991. Most are linked to the 43 new outbreaks this year, but more than 1,000 cases are linked to outbreaks that began last year. Nearly all of this year’s cases have been in people who had not received the MMR vaccine or whose vaccination status is unknown. People have been hospitalized in roughly 1 in 9 reported cases, according to the CDC, and at least 10 people have died after catching measles, according to state reports. …Most people who get measles will recover after having a fever and a rash and feeling generally miserable for several days, said Dr. William Moss, a professor and measles expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. But that doesn’t mean the infection is benign, he said. Measles can also wipe out a person’s immune memory. The immune system forgets which infections it’s fought off before, leaving the person vulnerable to secondary threats like pneumonia or diarrhea. If a pregnant woman catches measles, she can pass it to her baby in the womb, and the baby will be born with measles, putting its life at risk. In rare cases, people who’ve had measles can develop serious neurologic complications, sometimes years after the original infection. The most serious is subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, or SSPE, which is progressive and fatal. All of these complications can be prevented by vaccination. The United States losing its measles elimination status is “incredibly embarrassing,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. But, he said, it’s a signal of a more important message: “Basically, measles is back.” “Whether or not we’ve officially lost our elimination status to me is much less important than, basically, measles is here. It’s pervasive, and vaccination rates are down across the country, and I don’t see us getting back to normal anytime soon,” he added. Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known to science. A single infected person typically spreads it to 12 to 18 others. The virus is airborne and can float in a room for hours after a sick person leaves it.

[From CNN]

I agree with Dr. Hotez, this is “incredibly embarrassing.” Health officials are also saying the havoc RFK Jr. has wrought on our agencies is erasing an entire generation of progress, at least. And speaking of that croaking toad who swallowed a broken bagpipe: Utah scientists published their findings in August. What was the Health Secretary doing that month? Getting a sleepy elderly man to sign an executive order upending the childhood vaccine schedule, with specific instructions to break up and spread out administration of the MMR shot. This government is making us sick in every way possible; figuratively, morally, literally. Fingers crossed that executive order insanity can be washed away by the blue tsunami before it has a chance to be implemented.