Donald Trump & RFK Jr. are trying to change the childhood vaccine schedule

Since January 2025, Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr. have been promoting and pushing anti-vaccine propaganda. Kennedy has long claimed that vaccines cause autism (false) and gave a speech in spring 2025 claiming that people with autism cannot hold a job or pay taxes or write a poem (also false). Kennedy has pushed the Trump administration into a full-throttle anti-vax position, and on Monday, something pretty big happened. Trump dozed off in the Oval Office as Kennedy’s rattlesnake voice pushed lies about the childhood vaccine schedule, and they announced a new executive order aimed at spreading out the MMR vaccine(s).
President Trump signed another executive order aimed at trying to upend the way U.S. children are vaccinated against dangerous infectious diseases. The new executive order, signed Monday afternoon in the Oval Office, calls for reducing the number of childhood vaccines recommended by the federal government from 17 to 11.
The order tries to accomplish similar goals that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted in January, a move which was later blocked by a judge.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long questioned the safety and effectiveness of many childhood vaccines. Monday’s order is also likely to be challenged in court.
The order also calls for breaking up the shot known as the MMR, which is now given as a single vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella. The order advises giving it as separate shots over the course of several visits to the doctor.
Trump said “vats” of vaccines are pumped into children’s bodies. “We’re doing 20 percent of that at each visit,” he said. “We’ll let time elapse between each visit so the body can handle the massive amount of fluid being pumped in.”
The vaccines are not currently available that way in this country and it could take years for them to become available that way, public health experts say. Giving multiple vaccines at one time to children cuts down on the number of doctor’s visits parents have to make in the busy early years of childhood.
The order also argues against requiring certain shots be given before for school attendance. It directs the Justice Department to pressure states to reduce the number of vaccines required for school. The moves will likely be challenged in court, as previous similar attempts to change the childhood vaccination schedule have been. At the signing ceremony, the president talked about vaccines needing to be studied in light of rising autism rates, a thoroughly researched and debunked theory.
I live in one of the many states with MMR-vaccine mandates for school kids. As in, if your kid is entering public school, they need the MMR vaccine. Those mandates have been in place for decades in most states, for good reason – schools are where viruses and diseases are spread, and before now, we all agreed (as a society) that keeping kids safe from measles, mumps and rubella was a good thing. This is Trump and Kennedy throwing red meat at the worst of the anti-vaxx movement.
holy shit Trump is OUT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 10, 2026 at 3:13 PM
Trump: "At one year, you should have 5 separate visits for vaccines rather than getting them all in the same day. I've seen proof of where they have a vaccination thing that looks like the size of a bottle of soda and pour it into a little child's body."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I’d rather take medical advice from Dr Pepper than these two ignorant clowns.
Word.
Dr. Pepper, Dr Who, Dr. Seuss, Dr. Dre, Dr. Scholls, Doc Martens, etc etc etc
Dr. Bombay, Dr. Zhivago, Dr. Doolittle, Dr. Feelgood…
Doctor Teeth…
So parents get to pay five co-pays instead of one. Cool.
Remember that it’s not just about killing us, it’s about making sure the corporate machine continues to maximize profits.
Exactly this!
Five extra days’ time off from work. If you can get it.
Oh, yes, what a good idea! Five separate visits, five separate shots for kids! Genius!
Effing quacks. Dangerous quacks.
Bringing back deadly diseases is their goal. They believe in eugenics and survival of the fittest. So, having these dangerous viruses spreading unchecked through the population is their fever dream. Ignorance is their friend and their weapon. Trump and Kennedy are both older boomers who have likely had at least one of the diseases covered by the MMR vaccine. I have had all three, measles, mumps, and rubella (or German measles). They figure if they survived it proves how strong they are and there is no need to subject kids to the shot. But the development of these vaccines has saved countless lives since boomers were kids. I wish they had been available when I was a kid. These illnesses are no fun–and no joke.
Same. My siblings & I all shared mumps & chickenpox while I was the lucky one who got measles. We each missed a lot of school with those. My dad remembered kids missing school for scarlet fever. My brother in law had polio as a kid. Younger generations don’t share these memories or these issues because of vaccines. Nobody in their right mind would listen to trump & rfk jr on health matters.
What makes me laugh is the AMA came out right after this saying well this was a lot of BS. And even insurance companies are not pro this since you’re going to legit bring back diseases that they are going to have to pay for. We have measles wrecking the US right so I guess they thought let’s bring back Mumps and Rubella too. Don’t get me started on these AH causing issues with newborn babies since now women are declining them getting a vitamin K shot. And all because people demonized those with autism. I hate this country.
The Horseman of Pestilence strikes yet again.
Next on their vision board — bring back polio.
Smallpox. They want smallpox back.
I can breathe easier now that my child has had all of her scheduled vaccines. Last year, I got permission from her doctor to safely do her 2nd MMR shot a little earlier than scheduled because I was so worried about this mold infested quack pulling something like this, plus measles cases were up.
Seriously, I have a 2 year old and over those two years I’ve been checking the schedule every time one of these headlines come out “”‘”oh thank god he got that one ok phew”
I imagine it’s not about scheduling, but about eliminating all vaccines. We’ll see childhood deaths rise astronomically and deaths of babies with no immune systems yet and the elderly, at much higher risk of death for any contagious disease. This way, the government can save money on schooling (much fewer kids) and Social Security and Medicare payments. More money for him and his cronies to spend on themselves. It’s THEIR money, after all, isn’t it?
People are missing the point. This isn’t about survival of the fittest and eugenics. Rich people are still going to get the vaccines. Even Trump got the covid vaccine while saying vaccines cause autism. But if it isn’t mandatory, insurance companies won’t HAVE to cover it. Which means it becomes another out of pocket expense most households are going to have trouble affording. This is about keeping poor people poor and needing to work so bad they’ll become the modern equivalent of indentured servants. It’s simply capitalism. While also stirring up fear and dissent amongst political parties. Which also serves capitalism. Capitalism depends on a class of people to perform modern slave labor. Hence private prisons and detention facilities. They don’t care if people live or die. We are all disposable to rich people.
Ah. That didn’t even occur to me, that if they weren’t mandatory they wouldn’t be free to all as they are now.
Redhead, you’re right that the rich won’t suffer from any of this.
‘I’ve seen proof of where they have a vaccination thing that looks like the size of a bottle of soda and pour it into a little child’s body.’
Did they show him a picture of an IV? What is this bullsh*t? Everybody who’s taken their children to the doctor knows damn well this isn’t what happens when they get their vaccinations. I didn’t realize their actual argument was that vaccinations are ‘too much liquid’ at one time. The idiocy is just too much! Too much, I tell you!
Vladimir Putin’s full-scale war against America is going exceedingly well. The White House grounds and buildings lie in ruins. Our National monuments and treasures destroyed and desecrated. An orangutan in diapers occupies the highest office. And how many millions more will this orangutan and his henchmen kill before they are through? Vladimir Putin must just laugh all day.