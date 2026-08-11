Since January 2025, Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr. have been promoting and pushing anti-vaccine propaganda. Kennedy has long claimed that vaccines cause autism (false) and gave a speech in spring 2025 claiming that people with autism cannot hold a job or pay taxes or write a poem (also false). Kennedy has pushed the Trump administration into a full-throttle anti-vax position, and on Monday, something pretty big happened. Trump dozed off in the Oval Office as Kennedy’s rattlesnake voice pushed lies about the childhood vaccine schedule, and they announced a new executive order aimed at spreading out the MMR vaccine(s).

President Trump signed another executive order aimed at trying to upend the way U.S. children are vaccinated against dangerous infectious diseases. The new executive order, signed Monday afternoon in the Oval Office, calls for reducing the number of childhood vaccines recommended by the federal government from 17 to 11.

The order tries to accomplish similar goals that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted in January, a move which was later blocked by a judge.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long questioned the safety and effectiveness of many childhood vaccines. Monday’s order is also likely to be challenged in court.

The order also calls for breaking up the shot known as the MMR, which is now given as a single vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella. The order advises giving it as separate shots over the course of several visits to the doctor.

Trump said “vats” of vaccines are pumped into children’s bodies. “We’re doing 20 percent of that at each visit,” he said. “We’ll let time elapse between each visit so the body can handle the massive amount of fluid being pumped in.”

The vaccines are not currently available that way in this country and it could take years for them to become available that way, public health experts say. Giving multiple vaccines at one time to children cuts down on the number of doctor’s visits parents have to make in the busy early years of childhood.

The order also argues against requiring certain shots be given before for school attendance. It directs the Justice Department to pressure states to reduce the number of vaccines required for school. The moves will likely be challenged in court, as previous similar attempts to change the childhood vaccination schedule have been. At the signing ceremony, the president talked about vaccines needing to be studied in light of rising autism rates, a thoroughly researched and debunked theory.