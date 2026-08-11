Carole Middleton wants credit for creating ‘the Middleton model’ parenting style

Over the years, several commenters have astutely pointed out that Carole Middleton is the one with a Princess Diana obsession. Like many women of that generation, they became mothers at the same time as Diana, they watched everything Diana said, did and wore, and they copied her when she was alive. In Carole’s case, she treats her daughter like her own little Diana doll, encouraging her to endlessly “homage” Diana. I also think Carole has played a dangerous game with Diana’s memory. I remember back in 2021, around the unveiling of the Diana statue in Kensington Gardens, Middleton HQ released a steady stream of furious briefings because Prince William didn’t want Kate at the unveiling. Team Middleton made sure to remind everyone that Carole was a better mother to William than Diana ever was, and it’s Carole’s word against a dead woman’s, so there. Anyway, it’s time for yet another royal biographer to discuss how Carole is the most important person in Prince William and Kate’s marriage.

On the Wales family’s outing at the Commonwealth Games: “The children are the future royal family, so William and Kate accept that they need to be seen in public sometimes,” Robert Jobson, author of The Windsor Legacy, tells HELLO!. “The reality is that they’re still very protective of them, but in certain situations, it works, and I think this worked really well. It’s also good for the kids without overwhelming them. They’re very natural when they’re out – they sat among the crowd and weren’t given special treatment. They know they get privileges and I’m sure they’re told that it’s a great honour for them to meet these athletes.” Robert adds: “Louis is a character, there’s no doubt about that. The public love him and it’s nice to see all three of them together.”

Carole Middleton instilled a love of sports: The children’s love of sport is something instilled in them by their parents from a young age. It runs in the family: the Princess’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, encouraged Kate and her siblings, Pippa and James, to participate in sport while they were growing up, in the belief that it would build confidence. The Middletons’ influence does not end there, with William and Kate having incorporated Carole’s hands-on approach to parenting – dubbed “the Middleton model” by commentators – in their own family life. This includes spending plenty of time outdoors, sitting down together for family meals and imparting a strong work ethic.

Carole is the real linchpin!! For William, who grew up in royal residences and experienced his parents’ bitter divorce and the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, when he was a teenager, the Middletons’ cosy and caring family provided him with the stability he had missed out on. Carole, an entrepreneur who built a multi-million-pound party supplies business, is the linchpin of that tight family bond, and described her grandparenting style in an interview in 2021. “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I’m able to, that’s what I’ll be doing,” she said. “I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides. I have tried hard to be a listening grandmother and mother-in-law. That is why we are all still close, because our relationship has evolved as my children have had children.”

Simon Vigar on Carole’s influence: “[William and Kate’s] children are having a very similar childhood to the ones Catherine, Pippa and James had,” he recently told HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast. “I was told by one of my sources that the late Queen, very early on, identified what a good thing Catherine was, and how the absolute backbone was the Middletons. I think the Middleton family will have a huge impact on the future of the monarchy.”

[From Hello]

I love how consistently they’ve tried to reimagine how QEII really felt about Kate. While QEII might have grown to accept Kate later on in their relationship, the late queen definitely thought that Kate was lazy and desperate back in the “waity” years. Additionally, QEII thought Carole Middleton was a trainwreck. It’s Middleton PR that keeps pushing these stories about Linchpin Carole and her brilliant parenting style, but I really don’t know who’s buying it at this point? And Kate must be so pissed that Carole is trying to steal her parenting thunder too. Kate wants credit for encouraging the kids to go outside and play sports!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.

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36 Responses to “Carole Middleton wants credit for creating ‘the Middleton model’ parenting style”

  1. Red Snapper says:
    August 11, 2026 at 10:24 am

    Fetch they name is Carole. Not happening..

    Reply
  2. CreoleTomato says:
    August 11, 2026 at 10:29 am

    @Kaiser – these photos! You absolutely have tears in my eyes because I’m laughing so hard. 😆😆😆

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      August 11, 2026 at 11:20 am

      I was just about to comment on the photos! 😭 Kaiser didn’t even have to work that hard this time, every one of CarolE is ridiculous

      Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    August 11, 2026 at 10:30 am

    It’s like a rugby scrum with each side pushing and shoving to get into the limelight.

    Reply
  4. Graphinya Heather says:
    August 11, 2026 at 10:33 am

    Wow dead Elizabeth is quite chatty….

    Another puff up piece for the Middletons by CarolE. She wants to make sure that Kate is the lynchpin of the royal family but CarolE is the real lynchpin as she mucks around dancing and running up and down hills. She is absolutely trying to position herself as a Queen Mother, even if she’s never been a queen and she’s not his mother.

    I wonder what actual title she’s angling for when William becomes king.

    Reply
  5. Neeve says:
    August 11, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Oh to be a fly when the negotiations happened between Ma Carole,Kate and the Windsors. This lady is ruthless and I genuinely think that they may meet their match if Kate ever gets the married-ins divorce treatment.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      August 12, 2026 at 10:08 am

      They were only able to negotiate because William made a big mistake and Kate had to hide her face for months. Prior to that Carole was pushed to the side by William.
      He is tolerating things now, but once he’s monarch he’s untouchable and Carole will learn what that really means.

      Reply
  6. Penny Candy says:
    August 11, 2026 at 10:42 am

    It takes some real brass balls to boast about Carole’s business acumen

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    August 11, 2026 at 10:48 am

    Carole talking about Carole. As she does.

    Reply
  8. Lauren says:
    August 11, 2026 at 11:03 am

    It’s funny that credit is given to Carol instead of Kate, in the other monarchies the couple, especially the wife, is praised for correcting the family situation

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 11, 2026 at 11:07 am

    Ah Carole – hustling for a royal gig and title again are we!!!

    At some point she’s going to royally p!ss of Chuck and/or Cams regardless of what she think she has on William.

    Reply
  10. Chris says:
    August 11, 2026 at 11:19 am

    You gotta love our messy, modern-day Mrs Bennett. She’s always working her angles. Wouldn’t a Carol v Camilla briefing spree be so much fun?

    Reply
  11. Jferber says:
    August 11, 2026 at 11:24 am

    Credit? Doesn’t she mean ignominy? And social climbing/pimping out your daughters for a wealthy marriage surely didn’t begin with her. A method probably from the beginning of time. For the vulgar, that is.

    Reply
  12. QuiteContrary says:
    August 11, 2026 at 11:24 am

    The “Middleton Model””:
    — Pushing your daughter into the path of a prince by having her change universities.
    — Being fine with your daughter flashing skin to appeal to that prince.
    — Ignoring the reality that your daughter clearly needs help for her health issues.
    — Cheating local businesses out of the money you owe them.
    — Elbowing your way into high society events.
    — Lying to the press about an episode involving your daughter and a Black duchess.
    — Leaking stories to the press about the “Middleton Model.”

    Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      August 11, 2026 at 2:41 pm

      It was daft changing the story after Kate had very properly apologised to Meghan with a bunch of flowers. If it had been left alone it would have been forgotten in a few weeks.

      Reply
  13. Harla says:
    August 11, 2026 at 11:26 am

    Carole, the height of proper parenting, has raised 3 children who are in a constant state of arrested development, whose only real achievement has been to bag wealthy spouses and please, let’s not get into their supposed “work ethic”.

    Reply
    • SuOutdoors says:
      August 11, 2026 at 11:58 am

      Yeah, imparting a strong work ethic made me laugh, too. But all of this is hgood news. Really! If the Middletons will have a strong impact on the monarchy, it needn’t be abolished. Ma Middleton will run it single-handedly into the ground. Go, Carole. Go!

      Reply
    • Calliope says:
      August 11, 2026 at 11:59 am

      Yeah, what is this “strong work ethic” they speak of?

      Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      August 12, 2026 at 4:35 am

      Is… is the “work ethic” in the room with us?

      As for the family meals together… Billy let the cat out of the bag about that lie when he volunteered in an different interview that Charlotte cried when he showed up sporting a beard.

      Reply
  14. Lili says:
    August 11, 2026 at 11:33 am

    way to go mama i love the way you continue to infantalize your daughter, basically taking away all her agency and showing the world she isnt even a parent to her own kids. WTF is wrong with you!

    Reply
  15. Livvy says:
    August 11, 2026 at 12:04 pm

    Carole wanted the image of perfect family life and that can easily differ from actual good parenting. Neither Carole nor Mike could accept their son James going into therapy for depression. What a bad look for them! As far as Diana is concerned, Diana likely would not have been friendly with contriving Carole for long. Diana often saw right through people and felt deeply threatened by her sons being too close to someone else (one of the nannies was fired for that reason and Tiggy was also hated for this). I do wonder how different her boys’ lives would have been had Diana lived. William might not have married into his surrogate family.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 11, 2026 at 1:24 pm

      I don’t think Scooter would have married Kate had Diana lived. He may have gone to another University instead. Tiggy was something like Carole. Tiggy publicly put down Diana’s parenting and called William and Harry “her boys.” I don’t blame Diana for not liking that. Now Carole is claiming being “good” at being a mother to Scooter.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        August 12, 2026 at 10:10 am

        Carole being a pseudo mother was the selling point. He did not regard Kate with any respect and it was Carole catering to his whims that kept him at Middleton manor.

        Had Diana been present, there would be no need for Carole.

  16. YankeeDoodles says:
    August 11, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    For some reason, this article is really reminding me of what his peers have observed about Jonah Hill, since that podcast interview went viral: superficial nice guy, undercover assh*le. Like, Carole is all about keeping up appearances. And when they are threatened she is really desperate and lashes out. It’s a massive self-own.

    Reply
  17. Kasztanka says:
    August 11, 2026 at 4:05 pm

    I wrote long ago that Carole was the one coveting the throne and the crown; since that wasn’t possible for her, she maneuvered her daughters into the position instead. She didn’t care which of them snagged William, but only Kate remained—even though she was treated like a “booty call” mattress that—as someone here noted—his friends also used.
    After William and Kate’s wedding, Carole made another attempt to marry her second daughter into the aristocracy by trying to set her up with Harry—but Harry is not William. He quickly distanced himself from the situation. Carole bombarded the media with speculation on the subject until Harry put a stop to it by issuing a statement that he and Pippa were not a couple.
    Harry saw through the Middletons after his first and only visit (he refused to go back) and immediately realized what they were up to; he tried to warn William, telling him he was being manipulated.

    Back when the Queen was still alive, I predicted that after her death—and once Charles was gone—the Windsors would turn into the Middletons, marking the downfall of the Royal Family. The Middletons would swarm all the palaces like cockroaches, while a spineless William wouldn’t even notice, too busy chasing after his brother and shouting that he wouldn’t speak to him, that he’d strip him of his titles, and so on.
    The only salvation is a divorce from Kate and the Middletons before Charles passes away.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      August 12, 2026 at 10:13 am

      I still find it hilarious that Harry rarely released statements at that time and yet he made damn sure to make it explicit that he had zero interest in Pippa.
      Harry could see the Middletons for what they are and he made sure to expose Kate being nasty to Meghan as well.

      Unlike William, Harry was not taken for a fool

      Reply
  18. BeanieBean says:
    August 11, 2026 at 4:53 pm

    “[William and Kate’s] children are having a very similar childhood to the ones Catherine, Pippa and James had,”.
    Hardly, the Middletons didn’t have multiple nannies, multiple homes, multiple name changes (Cambridge to Wales, for now), etc. James was never a candidate for Eton. Oh, and work ethic? Puh-leeze, there was no instilling of work ethic on those three Middleton kids. The Middleton parents worked for a living, W&K do not.

    Reply
  19. The real Queen says:
    August 11, 2026 at 6:35 pm

    What utter bull sh*t!

    Reply
  20. Tiffi says:
    August 11, 2026 at 8:06 pm

    Its time for carole to respect kate. William has grounds for divorce because of caroles “meghan made kate cry” story.

    Kate has earned that respect. Carole groomed her and kate never strayed. For 40ish years kate has been living caroles life. Surely kate wouldve pivoted a little. I now believe all these ideas are carole. The copykeening and early years initiative that has no work attached.

    William is so weak because carole should not have been able to snag him with all her press games.

    Reply
  21. Jferber says:
    August 11, 2026 at 8:35 pm

    Your picture of Carole is priceless. One day other blogs will perfect the perfect photo, as you have done. Brava!

    Reply

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