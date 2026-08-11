Carole Middleton wants credit for creating ‘the Middleton model’ parenting style

Over the years, several commenters have astutely pointed out that Carole Middleton is the one with a Princess Diana obsession. Like many women of that generation, they became mothers at the same time as Diana, they watched everything Diana said, did and wore, and they copied her when she was alive. In Carole’s case, she treats her daughter like her own little Diana doll, encouraging her to endlessly “homage” Diana. I also think Carole has played a dangerous game with Diana’s memory. I remember back in 2021, around the unveiling of the Diana statue in Kensington Gardens, Middleton HQ released a steady stream of furious briefings because Prince William didn’t want Kate at the unveiling. Team Middleton made sure to remind everyone that Carole was a better mother to William than Diana ever was, and it’s Carole’s word against a dead woman’s, so there. Anyway, it’s time for yet another royal biographer to discuss how Carole is the most important person in Prince William and Kate’s marriage.
On the Wales family’s outing at the Commonwealth Games: “The children are the future royal family, so William and Kate accept that they need to be seen in public sometimes,” Robert Jobson, author of The Windsor Legacy, tells HELLO!. “The reality is that they’re still very protective of them, but in certain situations, it works, and I think this worked really well. It’s also good for the kids without overwhelming them. They’re very natural when they’re out – they sat among the crowd and weren’t given special treatment. They know they get privileges and I’m sure they’re told that it’s a great honour for them to meet these athletes.” Robert adds: “Louis is a character, there’s no doubt about that. The public love him and it’s nice to see all three of them together.”
Carole Middleton instilled a love of sports: The children’s love of sport is something instilled in them by their parents from a young age. It runs in the family: the Princess’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, encouraged Kate and her siblings, Pippa and James, to participate in sport while they were growing up, in the belief that it would build confidence. The Middletons’ influence does not end there, with William and Kate having incorporated Carole’s hands-on approach to parenting – dubbed “the Middleton model” by commentators – in their own family life. This includes spending plenty of time outdoors, sitting down together for family meals and imparting a strong work ethic.
Carole is the real linchpin!! For William, who grew up in royal residences and experienced his parents’ bitter divorce and the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, when he was a teenager, the Middletons’ cosy and caring family provided him with the stability he had missed out on. Carole, an entrepreneur who built a multi-million-pound party supplies business, is the linchpin of that tight family bond, and described her grandparenting style in an interview in 2021. “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I’m able to, that’s what I’ll be doing,” she said. “I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides. I have tried hard to be a listening grandmother and mother-in-law. That is why we are all still close, because our relationship has evolved as my children have had children.”
Simon Vigar on Carole’s influence: “[William and Kate’s] children are having a very similar childhood to the ones Catherine, Pippa and James had,” he recently told HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast. “I was told by one of my sources that the late Queen, very early on, identified what a good thing Catherine was, and how the absolute backbone was the Middletons. I think the Middleton family will have a huge impact on the future of the monarchy.”
[From Hello]
I love how consistently they’ve tried to reimagine how QEII really felt about Kate. While QEII might have grown to accept Kate later on in their relationship, the late queen definitely thought that Kate was lazy and desperate back in the “waity” years. Additionally, QEII thought Carole Middleton was a trainwreck. It’s Middleton PR that keeps pushing these stories about Linchpin Carole and her brilliant parenting style, but I really don’t know who’s buying it at this point? And Kate must be so pissed that Carole is trying to steal her parenting thunder too. Kate wants credit for encouraging the kids to go outside and play sports!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Carole Middleton
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sporting fixtures taking place.,Image: 1120183306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Ascot, UNITED KINGDOM Members of The Royal Family attend Day Two of Royal Ascot, at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK. Pictured: Carole Middleton BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Ascot, UNITED KINGDOM Members of The Royal Family attend Day Two of Royal Ascot, at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, UK. Pictured: Carole Middleton BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Carole Middleton
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Carole Middleton
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Fetch they name is Carole. Not happening..
A female boor, much like Camilla.
@Kaiser – these photos! You absolutely have tears in my eyes because I’m laughing so hard. 😆😆😆
I was just about to comment on the photos! 😭 Kaiser didn’t even have to work that hard this time, every one of CarolE is ridiculous
It’s like a rugby scrum with each side pushing and shoving to get into the limelight.
Wow dead Elizabeth is quite chatty….
Another puff up piece for the Middletons by CarolE. She wants to make sure that Kate is the lynchpin of the royal family but CarolE is the real lynchpin as she mucks around dancing and running up and down hills. She is absolutely trying to position herself as a Queen Mother, even if she’s never been a queen and she’s not his mother.
I wonder what actual title she’s angling for when William becomes king.
Oh to be a fly when the negotiations happened between Ma Carole,Kate and the Windsors. This lady is ruthless and I genuinely think that they may meet their match if Kate ever gets the married-ins divorce treatment.
They were only able to negotiate because William made a big mistake and Kate had to hide her face for months. Prior to that Carole was pushed to the side by William.
He is tolerating things now, but once he’s monarch he’s untouchable and Carole will learn what that really means.
It takes some real brass balls to boast about Carole’s business acumen
They’re pretending the Middleton’s whole bankruptcy…problem just doesn’t exist? Okay then!
Carole talking about Carole. As she does.
She is utterly shameless.
It’s funny that credit is given to Carol instead of Kate, in the other monarchies the couple, especially the wife, is praised for correcting the family situation
Ah Carole – hustling for a royal gig and title again are we!!!
At some point she’s going to royally p!ss of Chuck and/or Cams regardless of what she think she has on William.
You gotta love our messy, modern-day Mrs Bennett. She’s always working her angles. Wouldn’t a Carol v Camilla briefing spree be so much fun?
Credit? Doesn’t she mean ignominy? And social climbing/pimping out your daughters for a wealthy marriage surely didn’t begin with her. A method probably from the beginning of time. For the vulgar, that is.
Poor old Consuelo Vanderbilt sold to the Duke of Marlborough.
At least she had a very happy second marriage to Jacques Balsan.
The “Middleton Model””:
— Pushing your daughter into the path of a prince by having her change universities.
— Being fine with your daughter flashing skin to appeal to that prince.
— Ignoring the reality that your daughter clearly needs help for her health issues.
— Cheating local businesses out of the money you owe them.
— Elbowing your way into high society events.
— Lying to the press about an episode involving your daughter and a Black duchess.
— Leaking stories to the press about the “Middleton Model.”
It was daft changing the story after Kate had very properly apologised to Meghan with a bunch of flowers. If it had been left alone it would have been forgotten in a few weeks.
Carole, the height of proper parenting, has raised 3 children who are in a constant state of arrested development, whose only real achievement has been to bag wealthy spouses and please, let’s not get into their supposed “work ethic”.
Yeah, imparting a strong work ethic made me laugh, too. But all of this is hgood news. Really! If the Middletons will have a strong impact on the monarchy, it needn’t be abolished. Ma Middleton will run it single-handedly into the ground. Go, Carole. Go!
Yeah, what is this “strong work ethic” they speak of?
Tbf, she did work extremely hard to trap and keep William lol.
Is… is the “work ethic” in the room with us?
As for the family meals together… Billy let the cat out of the bag about that lie when he volunteered in an different interview that Charlotte cried when he showed up sporting a beard.
way to go mama i love the way you continue to infantalize your daughter, basically taking away all her agency and showing the world she isnt even a parent to her own kids. WTF is wrong with you!
Carole wanted the image of perfect family life and that can easily differ from actual good parenting. Neither Carole nor Mike could accept their son James going into therapy for depression. What a bad look for them! As far as Diana is concerned, Diana likely would not have been friendly with contriving Carole for long. Diana often saw right through people and felt deeply threatened by her sons being too close to someone else (one of the nannies was fired for that reason and Tiggy was also hated for this). I do wonder how different her boys’ lives would have been had Diana lived. William might not have married into his surrogate family.
I don’t think Scooter would have married Kate had Diana lived. He may have gone to another University instead. Tiggy was something like Carole. Tiggy publicly put down Diana’s parenting and called William and Harry “her boys.” I don’t blame Diana for not liking that. Now Carole is claiming being “good” at being a mother to Scooter.
Carole being a pseudo mother was the selling point. He did not regard Kate with any respect and it was Carole catering to his whims that kept him at Middleton manor.
Had Diana been present, there would be no need for Carole.
For some reason, this article is really reminding me of what his peers have observed about Jonah Hill, since that podcast interview went viral: superficial nice guy, undercover assh*le. Like, Carole is all about keeping up appearances. And when they are threatened she is really desperate and lashes out. It’s a massive self-own.
I wrote long ago that Carole was the one coveting the throne and the crown; since that wasn’t possible for her, she maneuvered her daughters into the position instead. She didn’t care which of them snagged William, but only Kate remained—even though she was treated like a “booty call” mattress that—as someone here noted—his friends also used.
After William and Kate’s wedding, Carole made another attempt to marry her second daughter into the aristocracy by trying to set her up with Harry—but Harry is not William. He quickly distanced himself from the situation. Carole bombarded the media with speculation on the subject until Harry put a stop to it by issuing a statement that he and Pippa were not a couple.
Harry saw through the Middletons after his first and only visit (he refused to go back) and immediately realized what they were up to; he tried to warn William, telling him he was being manipulated.
Back when the Queen was still alive, I predicted that after her death—and once Charles was gone—the Windsors would turn into the Middletons, marking the downfall of the Royal Family. The Middletons would swarm all the palaces like cockroaches, while a spineless William wouldn’t even notice, too busy chasing after his brother and shouting that he wouldn’t speak to him, that he’d strip him of his titles, and so on.
The only salvation is a divorce from Kate and the Middletons before Charles passes away.
I still find it hilarious that Harry rarely released statements at that time and yet he made damn sure to make it explicit that he had zero interest in Pippa.
Harry could see the Middletons for what they are and he made sure to expose Kate being nasty to Meghan as well.
Unlike William, Harry was not taken for a fool
“[William and Kate’s] children are having a very similar childhood to the ones Catherine, Pippa and James had,”.
Hardly, the Middletons didn’t have multiple nannies, multiple homes, multiple name changes (Cambridge to Wales, for now), etc. James was never a candidate for Eton. Oh, and work ethic? Puh-leeze, there was no instilling of work ethic on those three Middleton kids. The Middleton parents worked for a living, W&K do not.
What utter bull sh*t!
Its time for carole to respect kate. William has grounds for divorce because of caroles “meghan made kate cry” story.
Kate has earned that respect. Carole groomed her and kate never strayed. For 40ish years kate has been living caroles life. Surely kate wouldve pivoted a little. I now believe all these ideas are carole. The copykeening and early years initiative that has no work attached.
William is so weak because carole should not have been able to snag him with all her press games.
Your picture of Carole is priceless. One day other blogs will perfect the perfect photo, as you have done. Brava!