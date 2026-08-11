Jon Hamm, 55, is expecting his first child with wife Anna Osceola

Whenever I express sympathy for Jennifer Westfeldt, people yell at me and argue that I’m wrong to feel sorry for her for the way things shook out with Jon Hamm. Well, I’m about to do it again. Jennifer Westfeldt and Jon Hamm were together for 18 years and they famously never married. They got together in 1997, when he was a nobody who could not get a job and she was the breadwinner of their relationship. A decade later, he got Mad Men. She was with him when he became a household name and an in-demand, award-nominated actor. She was with him when he struggled with a drinking problem and she actually stayed with him when he sought treatment. They broke up several months after he left rehab, in 2015. He quickly jumped into a relationship with Anna Osceola, whom he met during Mad Men’s final season. Jon and Anna married in 2023, and now they’re expecting their first child.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are going to be parents! The Mad Men actor and Osceola are expecting their first baby together, a source confirms to PEOPLE. Reps for both Hamm, 55, and Osceola, 38, could not be reached for comment. Daily Mail was first to report the news that the couple are expecting their first child. Hamm and Osceola’s happy news comes a few years after the Your Friends & Neighbors costars tied the knot in June 2023.

[From People]

Congrats to them. A first-time father at 55? Okay. But they have money and stability and I’m sure everything will work out well. Still, though… man, I hope Jennifer Westfeldt is doing alright. She’s still around, she still books the occasional TV job. I’ve always wondered if Jon gave her some kind of quiet financial settlement when they split, because damn, they were together for a long time and they were effectively in a common-law marriage.