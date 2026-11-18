On Tuesday, the Telegraph announced that they have recorded an interview with Prince Harry, specifically about Ukraine, Russia and war. The interview was conducted by Dom Nicholls, who is not a royal reporter. The Telegraph only posted their teaser to the video interview on their social media accounts, not on their main site. Hilariously, the news dropped on social media just as the Prince and Princess of Wales were stepping onto the Earthshot Prize green-carpet in Mumbai. Tom Sykes could not wait to have a full nervous breakdown over how Harry orchestrated this whole thing to steal the Waleses’ thunder! From the Royalist’s “Prince Harry Alienates Entire World With Ukraine Podcast on Earthshot Day.” “Earthshot Day” is not a thing. It’s not a holiday and it does not belong to Willy and Cathy. And again, King Charles had events on Tuesday as well.

Prince Harry has proved unable, for the fifth year in a row, to resist a pathetic attempt to upstage his brother’s Earthshot Prize. This year, just as Prince William and Princess Catherine were climbing off an electric tuk-tuk in Mumbai (William driving, Catherine riding pillion) and getting ready to present £1 million prizes to people literally trying to save the planet, Harry was once again unable to keep quiet.

And this time he had a very unlikely accomplice: the (former?) house paper of the royal family, the Daily Telegraph. On its digital pages, the Telegraph announced that Harry had recorded a new episode of Ukraine: The Latest, its award-winning podcast on the war. On Thursday morning, Dom Nicholls, the paper’s associate editor for defence, sits down with Harry for an exclusive interview on Ukraine, Russia and preparing for war.

Now, Ukraine: The Latest has a reputation for being pretty granular. I listen to it quite a lot. Quite often the first 5 minutes are taken up with a list of every single place that has been hit in the past 24 hours, read out from the Ukrainian military’s reports. It’s amazing if you’re a bit of a nerd, but it’s not exactly showbiz. It’s military strategy and hard politics, pretty dry and heavy, and what Harry has to contribute to it is very, very hard to imagine.

You can see the anger in the Telegraph comments, 1,278 of them within an hour of the announcement. “This man knows nothing about anything except being a victim,” wrote one reader. “What does Haawy know about Ukraine?” asked another. “Stop this DT. Just stop it.” “Shut up Harry and stay out of it.” “The Daily Harrygraph lives on!” One reader asked why the paper didn’t get some real history, political or military experts on, instead of “an attention seeking prince of nothing.”

It also remains so unclear what Harry’s role is that, literally, even in the Telegraph comments people are asking whether he represents the British royal family. “Is he speaking for the RF and therefore the UK? I’m confused,” wrote one.

We are going to have to wait until Thursday to see what he says, but in a sense it doesn’t really matter what he says because he just shouldn’t be saying anything about it, because he is a member of the British royal family, and the British royal family do not intervene at this level of politics. Yes, they can suggest they support Ukraine. They can shake hands with Volodymyr Zelensky. What they can’t do is sit down and hold forth on war, especially a royal of Harry’s level of stupidity.

In 2022, the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series dropped while William and Catherine were in Boston for Earthshot. In 2023, as William was in Singapore for the awards, Harry popped up in a prerecorded comedy video for the Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York. Last year, while William was in Rio de Janeiro, Harry’s office announced a trip to Toronto for Remembrance events, and he stepped out there on the very night of the Earthshot ceremony. It’s so blatant and so pathetic.