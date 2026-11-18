On Tuesday, the Telegraph announced that they have recorded an interview with Prince Harry, specifically about Ukraine, Russia and war. The interview was conducted by Dom Nicholls, who is not a royal reporter. The Telegraph only posted their teaser to the video interview on their social media accounts, not on their main site. Hilariously, the news dropped on social media just as the Prince and Princess of Wales were stepping onto the Earthshot Prize green-carpet in Mumbai. Tom Sykes could not wait to have a full nervous breakdown over how Harry orchestrated this whole thing to steal the Waleses’ thunder! From the Royalist’s “Prince Harry Alienates Entire World With Ukraine Podcast on Earthshot Day.” “Earthshot Day” is not a thing. It’s not a holiday and it does not belong to Willy and Cathy. And again, King Charles had events on Tuesday as well.
Prince Harry has proved unable, for the fifth year in a row, to resist a pathetic attempt to upstage his brother’s Earthshot Prize. This year, just as Prince William and Princess Catherine were climbing off an electric tuk-tuk in Mumbai (William driving, Catherine riding pillion) and getting ready to present £1 million prizes to people literally trying to save the planet, Harry was once again unable to keep quiet.
And this time he had a very unlikely accomplice: the (former?) house paper of the royal family, the Daily Telegraph. On its digital pages, the Telegraph announced that Harry had recorded a new episode of Ukraine: The Latest, its award-winning podcast on the war. On Thursday morning, Dom Nicholls, the paper’s associate editor for defence, sits down with Harry for an exclusive interview on Ukraine, Russia and preparing for war.
Now, Ukraine: The Latest has a reputation for being pretty granular. I listen to it quite a lot. Quite often the first 5 minutes are taken up with a list of every single place that has been hit in the past 24 hours, read out from the Ukrainian military’s reports. It’s amazing if you’re a bit of a nerd, but it’s not exactly showbiz. It’s military strategy and hard politics, pretty dry and heavy, and what Harry has to contribute to it is very, very hard to imagine.
You can see the anger in the Telegraph comments, 1,278 of them within an hour of the announcement. “This man knows nothing about anything except being a victim,” wrote one reader. “What does Haawy know about Ukraine?” asked another. “Stop this DT. Just stop it.” “Shut up Harry and stay out of it.” “The Daily Harrygraph lives on!” One reader asked why the paper didn’t get some real history, political or military experts on, instead of “an attention seeking prince of nothing.”
It also remains so unclear what Harry’s role is that, literally, even in the Telegraph comments people are asking whether he represents the British royal family. “Is he speaking for the RF and therefore the UK? I’m confused,” wrote one.
We are going to have to wait until Thursday to see what he says, but in a sense it doesn’t really matter what he says because he just shouldn’t be saying anything about it, because he is a member of the British royal family, and the British royal family do not intervene at this level of politics. Yes, they can suggest they support Ukraine. They can shake hands with Volodymyr Zelensky. What they can’t do is sit down and hold forth on war, especially a royal of Harry’s level of stupidity.
In 2022, the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series dropped while William and Catherine were in Boston for Earthshot. In 2023, as William was in Singapore for the awards, Harry popped up in a prerecorded comedy video for the Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York. Last year, while William was in Rio de Janeiro, Harry’s office announced a trip to Toronto for Remembrance events, and he stepped out there on the very night of the Earthshot ceremony. It’s so blatant and so pathetic.
I remembered the 2022 thunder-stealing because that was completely hilarious- William and Kate were in Boston, and it was beyond obvious that William was having a complete breakdown over the Netflix trailer. He was screaming to every royal reporter that Harry was “basically a Kardashian.” But the other years? LOL. It’s even funnier because Harry wasn’t consciously thunder-stealing, he was just existing and doing his work. Even this podcast appearance wasn’t meant as some kind of head-to-head thing with the Waleses, especially since the Telegraph (not Harry) decided to post that teaser on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Harry just made his fourth visit to a warzone which is still actively being bombed by Russia, and he’s spent a lot of time with Ukrainian veterans and Ukrainian military families. I’m absolutely sure that he has a lot to say about the war, about Russia and about the upcoming five-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry speaks to Ukraine: The Latest about Ukraine, Russia and @WeAreInvictus. Coming this Thursday.
Sign up to become a member of Ukraine: The Latest YouTube at the link to watch the Duke of Sussex’s full interview with @DomNicholls ⬇️
https://t.co/hb4r01ltt4 https://t.co/tgGHw3VB7c
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 17, 2026
In an exclusive interview with Ukraine: The Latest, Prince Harry reveals why he supports Ukraine and his future plans for the @WeAreInvictus.
Earlier this week, on an unannounced visit to Lviv in western Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex said “when the war is over, when Ukraine wins, we will be ready to support you hosting an Invictus Games here.”
Sign up to become a member of Ukraine: The Latest YouTube at the link to watch the Duke of Sussex’s full interview with @DomNicholls, coming this Thursday.
🔗 https://t.co/ACTpQTQQ1E
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 18, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Earthshot Day is not a thing. lol. I wonder if Sykes ever removes his lips from William’s arse long enough to realize what a clown he (Sykes) is and how stupid he sounds when he says dumb stuff like this.
Seriously, I could barely make it past “Prince Harry Alienates Entire World With Ukraine Podcast on Earthshot Day,” it’s so preposterous.
Sykes is unraveling before our eyes.
Wasn’t there a whole ass letter from the Lord Chamberlain/Charles declaring that Harry is a private citizen, is not a working royal and doesn’t speak for the RF?
Why would he collaborate with The Telegraph? Didn’t they attack Meghan for not reporting her father, just few days ago?
Do you mean Tominey? It’s not like Harry didn’t already specifically call her out in Spare. I’d imagine the Sussexes are aware they have to work with the media, even the ones that don’t favor them. During the Sussexit, they had said they wouldn’t limit themselves to the rota. Especially considering Harry was suing many of them for unlawful practices. And now he’s held them all to account and is continuing against the DM. So at this point they have the freedom to choose which journalists they want to work with. Unfortunately, no one paper is fully clean.
Good lord, the hysterics.
This is brilliant. We’ve coming up on 5 years now and there is a sense in which it’s now or never — either there’s a peace agreement which looks less likely than it ever has, or, there’s a breakthrough. It’s all part of the reckoning. We’re in some kind of planetary karmic cycle.
Sykes calling Harry pathetic and stupid? That’s just another day ending in Y. Sadly for William, he doesn’t own the calendar.
Tom Syko is using deranger talking points. I think it’s unreasonable and crazy that these people think that Harry shouldnt do anything. He’s supposed to be unpopular and irrelevant.
He’s really a full on deranger now which is unfortunate because he used to be more interesting – a snob, and anti-Sussex, but with enough snark and shade aimed at the other royals that it kind of balanced out and sometimes was quite amusing to read. Now he’s just…..wailing about an interview.
The interview was clearly taped on location at the events, which means that The Telegraph knew ahead of time, sent a reporter, and complied with the press embargo until after the events took place. And Harry’s appearance is legitimate news because of the reputation he has among the Ukraine and worldwide disabled veterans community. Safe bet, also, that Harry has been briefed by the government on all these trips in what he can say and not say.
Telegraph DID post the teaser on their main site yesterday (Nov 17): https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/03/02/russia-ukraine-war-listen-daily-podcast/
So an announcement of an interview (I think it was announced on Monday, with the teaser yesterday) and then said teaser is enough to derail a multimillion dollar prize ceremony that’s “literally saving the world”? If an announcement about an interview being aired in two or three days is enough to derail Earthshot…..then it seems Earthshot has the problem, not Harry.
Do I think the docuseries trailer in 2022 was intentional on Netflix’s part? Yes, and it was hilarious. But the other stuff is just….Harry living his life. I honestly don’t he’s paying any attention to Earthshot, which is true for most of the world.
PsychoSykes has radicalized himself by swallowing his own diatribes like a demented snake swallowing its own tail.
I distinctly recall reading articles by him in the dailybeast circa 2019-2021 that were the complete opposite of the ones he spits out now. He was so even-handed back then (within the context of and notwithstanding the curious constipation that assails british media types who cover the british royals) that it wasnt surprising to learn that he was kicked out of the Institution’s whatsapp group. Without blind loyalty youre kicked out so that happened to him. And so he changed course.
And for all the talk about radicalization within the context of politics and crime, I believe that radicalization within the context of social annihilation of targeted individuals in society has surpassed it.
As the research says: “…..radicalization is often associated with extremist ideologies and terrorism, but it can also be examined in the context of political power, organized criminality, institutional corruption, and the systematic destruction of an individual’s social standing and personal life.”
And a prime example of a radicalized extremist in the context of the attempted social annihilation of targeted individuals (H&M) is PsychoSykes.
Wanna bet that he’s back in the royal/BP/KP whatsapp group?
I think you may be right: he has auditioned and campaigned to be let back into the WhatsApp group, he’s been allowed back in, so he has to toe the line to ensure that he does not get kicked out again. But this time, whether he’s in or out, he’s clearly also pissed that other “royal reporters” knew about Harry’s trip to the Ukraine, and were allowed to accompany him, and got to interview him, and yet HE, Sykes, who fancies himself so much, knew nothing.
I didn’t like that the cretinous Sean person from the BBC who regularly repackages slanderous narratives on the Sussexes for BBC audiences was there, even though he minimised the snark in his report this time, and even less so that the odious Daniela Relph was brought into the studio to put her negative spin on things. But they have access which he does not, and that just adds to his increasing madness. He’s not in the room where important things are happening as far as the Sussexes are concerned.
I heard that Earth$hit Day, is bigger than the Superbowl!!! LMAO