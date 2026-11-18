

Lame Duck Donald landed in the Philippines on Tuesday for the first of two summits he’s attending. First up is the East Asia Summit, then later in the week he heads to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit, where he’ll get to hang with his buddies Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and, if the stars align for the letter-exchanging lovers, Kim Jong Un. Of course hanging over this trip like the ghost of corruptions past/present/future is the mess with former Nvidia CEO (and another Trump buddy) Jensen Huang being outed for his affair with an (alleged) Chinese spy. Since it’s all playing out like this century’s unhinged version of the Teapot Dome Scandal, I’ve taken to calling it the Honey Pot Dumb Scandal™. Needless to say, Trump is bringing a lot of baggage with him on this visit. It’s a tricky situation, but one that could be navigated by a deft politician. Unfortunately, we’re stuck with Trump. Upon deplaning, a kid handed Don two flags (US and Philippine), and Trump got distracted by them like a cat with a shiny toy. Ladies and gentlemen, the American President:

It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to make an awkward blunder after touching down in Asia for a pair of crucial summits. The 80-year-old landed in Manila, Philippines, at 5:33 p.m. local time (4:33 a.m. ET) on Tuesday for the annual East Asia Summit. Later this week, he will head to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit. There, he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trip is designed to help Trump project power on the world stage, but it got off to an awkward start. Within seconds of arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Trump launched into an unserious bit. A child handed him a U.S. and a Philippine flag when he reached the bottom of the Air Force One steps. The president used them to perform a strange, cheerleader-like routine, waving them erratically before a blonde woman reached out to take them. Trump didn’t realize this and instead attempted to shake her hand. She snatched the flags and disappeared as Trump then shook hands with dignitaries who met him on the tarmac as “Y.M.C.A.” played, before heading off to a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting at the Solaire Hotel in Paranaque, Metro Manila. There, he posed for photographs with foreign leaders, and it became apparent that both his hands were slathered in foundation to cover up bruising that has been an issue for him during much of his second term.

[From Daily Beast]

“It became apparent that both his hands were slathered in foundation to cover up bruising that has been an issue for him during much of his second term.” This is where a drag queen could help improve your baking! If Trump weren’t such a hateful homophobic blowhard who’d forfeited the right to a queen’s magical wisdom, but I digress… So yeah, it only took a matter of seconds for Trump to look like the idiot savant he is. The detail of a woman trying to take the flags away and save him from further embarrassment, and him still not getting the message, is especially cringeworthy. It couldn’t have happened to a more worthy president. And it will live on in internet infamy, as the moment became an instant meme! BuzzFeed has a great roundup of them. Some of my favorite captions, in no particular order: “He looks like a toddler at a daycare performance for parents,” “If I post this picture in the future, please know I am having fun and I may or may not have had an accident on myself,” “The last time I waved flags around like this — I too, was wearing diapers.” Keep ‘em coming!

Donald Trump has landed in the Philippines. And they gave him some flags to play with while the adults talk. https://t.co/vlbJA3z2us — Evan (@daviddunn177) November 17, 2026

Trump waving flags green screen https://t.co/h7xgQroGzO — Green Screen Videos by Murdoink (@MurdoinkGS) November 17, 2026