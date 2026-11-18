Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales on her only solo event during the whirlwind three-day visit to India. Today, Kate visited Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai. She was shown around the maternity hospital by Dr Amol Pawar, CEO of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Kate met new mothers and ob-gyns and nursing staff. I don’t know the purpose of the visit other than “something something Early Years” and “Kate loves babies.”

On Tuesday, Kate wore an Indian designer for the first time in more than a decade and she said never again, I guess. For today’s hospital visit, Kate wore a bright red Emilia Wickstead dress with a very stiff skirt. The color is fine, and the dress is boring-to-fine. She loves the Wickstead silhouette, with the fitted, tailored top and then a swinging or flared skirt. She also loves anything with buttons, as we well know. I like her Indian-looking bangles but reportedly they’re not even Indian, they’re from Halcyon Days and Sézane.

Anyway, ol’ girl already looks exhausted. She’s going to need another holiday after this.