Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales on her only solo event during the whirlwind three-day visit to India. Today, Kate visited Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai. She was shown around the maternity hospital by Dr Amol Pawar, CEO of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Kate met new mothers and ob-gyns and nursing staff. I don’t know the purpose of the visit other than “something something Early Years” and “Kate loves babies.”
On Tuesday, Kate wore an Indian designer for the first time in more than a decade and she said never again, I guess. For today’s hospital visit, Kate wore a bright red Emilia Wickstead dress with a very stiff skirt. The color is fine, and the dress is boring-to-fine. She loves the Wickstead silhouette, with the fitted, tailored top and then a swinging or flared skirt. She also loves anything with buttons, as we well know. I like her Indian-looking bangles but reportedly they’re not even Indian, they’re from Halcyon Days and Sézane.
Anyway, ol’ girl already looks exhausted. She’s going to need another holiday after this.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
Hair is way too long, she keeps on touching her hair and pulling it back. Time to wear a pony tail or preferably get a good trim
She always has her hands in the wiglets
Someone mentioned that she did wear an Indian designer once before, can’t remember the name. Anyways she looks absolutely tiny.
She did, ten years ago in 2016 (Anita Dongre)
That skirt…? Should go under a Christmas tree.
@Alicky omg you nailed it
In one picture the skirt looked almost drop waisted, but I think it is just has no hips underneath to support it. Pants might have been a better choice. The top is well-tailored but very ugly. And the red is too tomato for her.
Her hair looks like it went directly from the package to her head, and her skin looks like she left her moisturizer back in England. But i kind of respect it? Because we would all look like heck after 3 days as William’s show pony.
That skirt reminds me of the iphone dancing emoji! Yikes.
That stiff skirt seems to be like a barrier to keep people away from her. The sartorial equivalent of a chain link fence keeping the children away.
I don’t disagree. I also can’t believe she’d wear that to a hospital where it will flounce around and touch random people and objects. It honestly looks unprofessional, to me. She should be in something more tailored and less showy.
As someone of Indian heritage it really grinds my gears to see the staff all lined up, grinning and applauding their colonizer Princess. And she’s lapping it up, walking down a catwalk. It would be really easy for her people to say they don’t want this, it’s a business visit to learn about the ward and work being done there… But that’s not what it is, is it? It’s a photo op and she doesn’t care about anyone there or what they’re actually doing.
It is a particularly odd choice for a hospital visit. She looks like a young person from the 80s who got her first office job and rushed out to buy the least expensive “suit” in the store. Cheap-looking, outdated, stiff.
See, at this point, given the state of her life, her loveless marriage, her ragaholic husband, her domineering mother, her smirking sister, her hideous stepmother-in-law, her fatally unreliable father-in-law, her absent father himself, her son away for the first time on a permanent basis, at which point, she’s probably only now realising he’s not coming home again except for the odd holiday…. I feel sorry for Kate. She didn’t have to be such a bitch to Meghan. She could have just been civil, cordial, or courteous. They didn’t have to be besties. But man, has she made her bed.
@YankeeDoodles, ordinarily I would feel incredibly sorry for someone in Kate’s situation for all of the reasons that you (hysterically) outlined, but her vicious behavior towards Meghan coupled with her lies and laziness makes it impossible for me to have any sympathy for her. And I’m generally a very sympathetic person! But she doesn’t deserve it.
Sympathy? Big nope. She is the one stoking William’s rages toward Harry and especially Meghan. Not content being a solitary hater, she likes company.
The British designers on this trip is intentional. I know Bones is dumb, but when it comes to letting people know she is a colonizer, she is a genius.
JFC this skirt is for square dancing at the Grand Old Oprey.
Simple pants and blouse to meet staff and patients. Why is this so hard for this dullard?
Hahahaha jinx! We both had the exact same comment about the skirt 🤣
Square dancing!! ☠️
I was thinking she had a date at the soda fountain later, but square dancing works too lol
@Kaiser, you absolutely know the reason for this visit: a photo op!
Those buttons are hideous.
That skirt is ridiculous. Is she going square dancing after??
I kind of like this red get-up. It suits her more than the pantsuits imo. It’s kind of costumey and I’m generally amused by costume Kate. But I’m pretty sure I loathe, absolute loathe, the fact that she’s wearing Indian-inspired bracelets in India that are not actually Indian? What about the friendship bracelet thing? Was that given to her or is it bought?
Okay, no the friendship bracelets were given I think bc William was wearing them too. But the gold bangles? Not from India but Indian-inspired. Okay.
@JAIS
Doesn’t Charlotte make them? I remember her giving one to KCIII.
@Jais, in order for them to have been given to her, she’d need some friends first
Oh, goodness. If you put this on a mood board, you’d have everything I hate about a dress. Short sleeves. Small jacket effect. The length to mid calf. The material. And red isn’t a great colour for me. She wears this kind of design a lot. I also have the long back short legs body she’s got. I wonder whether it actually suits. I can see her going for a shorter body to create the image that her legs are longer but I don’t know. I’m rambling. She looks exhausted and without the filters and lights she looks pretty knackered. I think she hates all of this but has to look like she’s enjoying it. Wrong job!
Wales have NEVER worked as much than since the Sussexes have come back to the UK. If they stay for too long they’ll exhaust themselves.
If they had been nicer to Harry and Meghan they could have passed off many of the jobs that H & M would have been willing to do for them.
I like the dress but don’t think its appropriate for the visit – it looks like the kind of thing that would work better at a more glam event.
She has always been a bit try too hard with her fashion choices even when Archer was dressing her.
I’m tall and thin like her weight loss due to health issues to. She needs a pattern on her clothes and not such closely tailored and pulled down around waist and skirt. It drags the eye down and she looks thinner
Longer sleeves at least would hide her childlike thin arms. They have the same width as her wrists! I remember the days she looked athletic, healthy, full of life. In recent years (even before her cancer announcement) she looks thin, exhausted and longing – for I don’t know what. A life perhaps she will never get on William’s side?
The short sleeves offer more proof she never had cancer. How? She claims to have had a port in her arm, but there is no scar. I dont see any obvious body makeup either.
Interesting point, @M 🤔
Ha, I just said yesterday that she and William never do solo events on these kinds of trips, I stand corrected, lol.
and yes, the point of this trip is “Kate loves babies because she is such a warm maternal loving earth mother.” KP’s IG posted some weird pics, like a close up of Kate holding a child’s hand.
I think its really weird that she’s wearing Indian-looking bangles with that dress that aren’t even FROM India or an Indian designer – they don’t go with the dress, and it just seems like she slapped them on so she could look like she was trying.
Something I always find offputting about their visits is the adulation they seem to expect and think they deserve. Like why is the staff lined up in the hallway applauding her for deigning to make an appearance? It’s a vibe she and William have at all their events – that they are gracing the plebes with their presence. And i cant figure out what it is that gives off that vibe. But I genuinely don’t get the same feeling from Charles or Camilla, and I didnt get it from QEII.
I don’t really think its worth comparing Kate to Meghan because she always falls short, but let’s consider a comparison with Sophie. Sophie would have dressed more appropriately – maybe dress slacks and a pretty scarf – she would have stayed longer, she would have asked relevant questions, etc. Kate doesn’t have to be the next Meghan but there are other examples in the royal family of how to do this better.
@Becks totally agree about the enforced adulation— it does seem like all of their engagements are structured that way, so the peasants in question are undoubtedly ordered to stand like that, fawn, applaud, etc. It’s bizarre.
You can see in these photos how they expected that same kind of subservience from Meghan as they do the other peasants. There is a smug attitude that Kate exudes in these types of photos that others don’t give off at their engagements.
She dresses like a middle class 1950’s housewife.
I’m offended on Betty Draper’s behalf, lol
That made me laugh! It’s a really horrible, damp day here in the UK. You may be here. If you are, you’ll know how much a smile can raise the dreary mood. Thanks.
Good she visited somewhere. It feels like there isn’t much to talk about because you have to go to the website to find the winning projects and finalists or wait to watch it. Her dress that I didn’t like and her speech are the highlights of Earth shot 2026. I usually love a two piece skirt set. I like the skirt and the top less. The shoes are nice but don’t go with the outfit. Don’t like all the bracelets. I wish she pulled her back but it’s fine and she loves it that way.
Her dress looks like the one she wore to Wimbledon.
She loves this kind of dress and material. Or her stylist does. I think there’s something about trying to get away from her long body short leg physique by hiding it under a short body style with flowing skirt. I have the same body type but I wouldn’t do this dress. I think the mid calf look doesn’t do her any favours.
This chick is so predictable and boring
It’s hard to have the energy for visits like this when you don’t eat…
The Mahajan dress is absolutely gorgeous but I don’t like this suit at all — it’s oddly proportioned and that bright of a red is not good on her.
Kate was on her Princess Di cosplay with her hand holding with the patients which seems new (at least to me)? Some of Kate’s actions seem designed to get front pages & I can see some coming from this.
I like the outfit & think bold colours really suits her. I feel like this would be better for a Palace event or Wimbledon then a hospital visit though.
When I see Kate do things like this tour, and essentially a lot of the stuff she does, she always looks like she’d rather be anywhere else. She often looks not just tired but nervous. The speech would’ve weighed heavily on her because she’s not a public speaker, but all the events seem to have stressed her out, too. I sense she’s so anxious of putting a foot wrong that she can’t relax and get into what she’s there for. The BRF is relying on her to keep it chugging along but this woman never wanted to work, royal or not. I bet she wishes she could wind the clock back and gone for the kind of marriage her sister has.
Once again, she’s flashing Big Blue, that cursed ring.
The woven bracelet looks Indian, as in Native American. Did she mix up the two?
😂😄🤣😅