

This year’s midterms really showed that anything can happen when candidates put paws to the pavement. While the Blue Tsunami has been the biggest story, it isn’t the only political upset in town. My town, NYC, where after back-to-back basset hound leadership another breed finally broke through to be our next dog mayor! Yes, we have dog mayor elections here… at least since 2022. Basset hound Sally Long Dog served as our inaugural dog mayor and was succeeded by basset hound-cattle dog mix Simon, each of them serving two-year terms. And, once she’s sworn in at the January “indoguration” ceremony, Machka the Anatolian shepherd mix will begin her two-year term, after earning 4,877 votes. Not only does Machka mark new breedership in office, she’s also the first delegate to win from Queens! After reading her political backstory, it’s easy to see how she swept to victory:

After a tight race between some exceptionally sweet canines, the results are in: Machka, a three-legged Anatolian Shepherd mix who calls Sunnyside, Queens, home, has officially been elected the 3rd Honorary Dog Mayor of New York City with a final tally of 4,877 votes. That figure successfully bested the 4,589 votes for Machka’s worthy competitor, a 13-year-old Shih Tzu rescue named Dr. Computer Chips, who will serve as the Deputy Dog Mayor of NYC. If you have no idea what the hell we’re talking about, yes, New York has a dog mayor, because why wouldn’t it? The honorary NYC Dog Mayor election was founded in 2022 by NYC-based media producer and noted dog lover Stephen Calabria “to create something fun and joyful for people at a time in which many are struggling; to provide a unique opportunity for NYC community development; and to present politics and civics in a positive, educational, and compelling way (for once),” per the official NYC Dog Mayor website. The fun-loving election is held every two years (synced with the human political calendar, naturally) and consists of 16 canine-didates in a March Madness-style bracket, with 15 voting rounds in total. The first political pup elected was basset hound Sally Long Dog in 2022, followed by Simon, a basset hound-cattle dog mix, in 2025. The latter furry friend announced earlier this year that he would be retiring from public service and not seeking reelection, leaving an opening for our newest best girl, Machka. Machka is NYC’s first-ever Dog Mayor from Queens; according to the Queens Ledger, she was born in Elbistan, Turkey, and immigrated to New York City after surviving the 2023 earthquake in her home country as well as a car accident that resulted in the loss of a leg. In 2025, she was adopted by owner Kylen Button through Good World Animal Rescue and Protection. And in just under two months, she will take to the steps of New York City Hall for her official inauguration ceremony on Sunday, January 17, 2027. (And given that then-Assemblymember Mamdani was present for the 2025 pup inauguration, we’d be very surprised to not see the real Mayor of New York City cheering on Machka come January.)

[From Time Out NY]

From refugee of a natural disaster to political pup heavyweight in a major city, and all in a matter of only a few years. That’s the American Dream, folks! Mayor-elect Machka and her deputy Dr. Computer Chips are already off to a great start during the transition, with their first advocacy work being to encourage their human counterparts to vote. Cause truth be told, the NYC dog mayor election was called slightly before the midterms. But the Time Out article was only released this week and anytime is a good time to bark about dogs in government, as far as I’m concerned! And look what a remarkable achievement Machka’s win is for representation in puplic office: first dog mayor from Queens, first non-basset hound mayor, first immigrant mayor, first amputee mayor. This is what democracy looks like!

Congratulations again to Machka, a very good Mayor-elect.

Last year’s winner: