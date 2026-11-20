

Trammell Tillman plays the Ghost of Christmas Present in Ebenezer, starring Johnny Depp. It also features Sam Claftin, Andrea Riseborough and Rupert Grint. All of the actors I just mentioned along with director Ti West were part of a roundtable discussion with Entertainment Weekly. (It aired last week ahead of the premiere but I’m just seeing it now.) Johnny wore sunglasses, slurred his words and seemed a bit out of it. At times the other actors looked at him waringly, but he was professional and loved talking about acting. I can’t stand Johnny, but I will give it to him, he’s good at playing these type of characters. He was also really complimentary of Trammell and loved working with him.

I love Trammell and hope he gets more big roles. He was so great on the Jennifer Hudson show earlier this week, but he didn’t say much that’s quotable. (He talked about improvising Milchick’s first dance party scene on Severance, but he’s mentioned that before.) He wore contacts for this role only had pinholes to see and he was practically blind. Andrea Riseborough said she was dealing with reduced vision from her character’s contacts too, and that at one point she was acting to the wrong spot during a scene. Trammell said he didn’t recognize Johnny on his first day on set due to his reduced vision. During Trammell’s first scene Johnny pranked him with a little farting device in his pocket. Johnny’s timing was so good that Trammell was worried that he was the one farting. It turns out that Johnny does this to all his co-stars.

Johnny Depp’s fart machine fooled Tramell Tillman while they were filming Ebenezer. The Severance star was trying to stay in character as his co-star repeatedly supplied noises that seemed to have no obvious source… Depp, 63, explained that the sound came from a small rubber gadget he could squeeze inside his pocket. He has carried versions of the device for years, using it on fellow actors whose reactions he still remembers… Tillman reminded Depp of their first day together, asking whether he remembered pranking him. Depp initially appeared unsure which incident he meant, then imitated the noise. Tillman immediately recognized it… “I started to think it was me,” Tillman recalled, explaining how the repeated noises and Depp’s convincing timing had fooled him. West joked that anyone near craft services could probably hear Depp coming whenever he had the device with him.

[From Den of Geek via Yahoo!]

Johnny said he’s been pulling this same fart device prank on set for years and that he’s done it to Ian McKellen, Michael Gambon and Marlon Brando. Johnny worked with Brando in the late 90s! Den of Geek points us to the 2011 Parade interview he did with Penelope Cruz. Cruz said Johnny threw off one of her scenes with fart noises. It sounds like he made it up to her by giving her one of the fart devices though. He claimed to have “about 300” of them. It sounds juvenile and disorienting especially for an actor’s first day on set. There are worse things of course, and as far as pranks go it’s pretty harmless. (I’m thinking of Jared Leto in more ways than just this one.) Incidentally, Johnny’s next film coming out is his fourth with Penelope. It’s called Day Drinker and it premieres in the spring. It sounds right up his alley.