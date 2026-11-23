A few notable things have happened in the past two weeks. One, true-blue royalist Russell Myers admitted that there are constant frustrations over Prince William’s laziness, with Britain’s Foreign Office expressing displeasure (again) over William and Kate’s refusal to travel and go on tours. Two, Prince Harry traveled to Ukraine, an active warzone, for the fourth time and spoke with urgency about the state of affairs there and throughout Europe. Three, William and Kate staggered through a stale and stage-managed three-day visit to India, and even royal reporters are calling them out for their insincerity (and laziness). So, wouldn’t you know, the Times’ Roya Nikkhah got a big, obvious exclusive, straight from William’s office: he promises to be extra-keen next year, you guys.
The Prince of Wales will undertake a series of overseas visits next year at the request of the government, focusing on defence and security. Prince William will travel to several countries in Europe and the Middle East in early 2027 to boost the UK’s relationships with its closest allies amid increasing global instability.
It is understood the government is keen to build on the success of foreign visits he has made as heir to the throne, including to India last week and Saudi Arabia in February.
A senior Kensington Palace aide said: “The prince wants his overseas travel to have purpose and meaning. For him, it’s about building stronger connections, developing lasting relationships and supporting projects that deliver tangible results.”
Official royal trips abroad are decided by the royal visits committee, which is comprised of senior royal household aides and government officials from Downing Street, the Cabinet Office, the Foreign Office and the Department for Business and Trade.
An Foreign Office spokesman said: “Royal visits are a core part of delivering government priorities by strengthening the UK’s global partnerships and enhancing people-to-people ties.”
It is understood that conversations between Kensington Palace and the government about William “starting to really step up internationally and diplomatically” began during David Lammy’s tenure as foreign secretary from 2024 to 2025.
The senior aide added: “His engagements in Poland, Estonia, Saudi Arabia and India demonstrate the breadth of his international work and the contribution he can make in supporting His Majesty’s Government. Looking ahead to 2027, you can expect to see more of that, including in the defence and security space. The prince takes a long-term view of these relationships. He wants to build connections that will serve the United Kingdom for decades to come, while bringing people together to address some of the biggest challenges facing our planet and societies.”
[From The Times]
Nothing like Brother’s fourth visit to Ukraine to suddenly remind the heir to the throne that he too could care about security and defense. Harry should bill the government for his services, because without him, William still would have been committed to only traveling for vacations. I remember how William’s staff bragged – just earlier this year!! – about telling the government that they only get “one big ask” of William a year. Now, suddenly, William is committed to multiple overseas visits?? LOL.
Can I just say? I find this rather pitiful: “The prince wants his overseas travel to have purpose and meaning…” Like… when Charles was Prince of Wales, all of his international travel had purpose and meaning, he was representing the crown or acting on behalf of the government. Charles always had itineraries full of meaningful events, supporting local arts and industries and highlighting diplomatic relations. It feels like William doesn’t realize – at the age of 44 – that a lot of people find purpose and meaning from doing their work and reading about issues.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Britain’s Prince William speaks to service personal at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. King Charles III officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales.,Image: 872574666, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL GETTY PA AFP REUTERS NPA IPA CPNA IN, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
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18/03/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales greet The President and First Lady, on behalf of The King, at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses travelled with The President and First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where The President and First Lady received a Ceremonial Welcome.,Image: 1084135391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales arrives to meet Estonian troops at Tapa Camp and thank them for their support they have provided to the British army in Estonia on the second day of his visit to Estonia
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Tapa, Estonia
When: 21 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment attends a handover ceremony between the Royal Dragoon Guards and the Mercian Regiment to highlight a transfer of authority at Tapa Camp. on the second day of his visit to Estonia
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Tapa, Estonia
When: 21 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment, playing table football with soldiers as he visits the the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) shop and canteen at Tapa Camp on the second day of his visit to Estonia
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Tapa, Estonia
When: 21 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, the Army Air Corps (AAC), during a visit to Wattisham Flying Station, Suffolk
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wattisham, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jun 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Is Keen going with him?
Basically it took a Harry bomb to get him to work.
It seems that Harry has given him the proverbial kick up the backside, but will it survive their leaving after Invictus.
Will & Kate spend far too much time curating this ‘can-do’ image instead of actually putting in the work. Every year we get this ‘we promise to do more next year’ nonsense. It’s embarrassing. Social media is advancing at record levels, so it’s getting even harder for public figures to hide their BS. Charles, for all his sins, puts in the work! Harry & Meghan put in the work! I don’t know how many more times it needs to be said with these two. I think it’s high-time funding is revoked until they get up off their arses and actually do something.
He wants other people to provide him with purpose and meaning instead of finding it himself which is the hard part. That’s just the nature of life.
Purpose and meaning translates to, a few photo ops with VIPs where willy looks important. He’s never done anything meaningful, why start now?
Just wait till he’s King. It’s going to be so bad.
William is not aging well is he? I hope his children look like Kate.
Like Kate? You’ve got to be kidding. What you’re looking at is an artificial construct—heavily Photoshopped, retouched, and digitally enhanced; these days, it even involves the use of artificial intelligence. The Middletons age early and poorly. In reality, even with Botox, fillers, and wigs, Kate doesn’t look nearly that good. Other women in the British royal family look significantly better.
Looks like it’s fallen to the Times to placate The Other Brother. It must be so frustrating to be the government officials who, by all accounts, have been pleading and haggling for the Wales to travel abroad to little avail. But then, in the wake of Harry travelling to Ukraine, William is suddenly demanding that he also gets to meet with military allies! The military is mine, Harold!
LOL, they had to include a picture of him in uniform didn’t they. “The military is mine Harold!!!!”
It’s embarrassing that this is any kind of headline. Breaking news – 44 year old taxpayer funded individual may decide to perform part of his job duties. Stay tuned.
I suspect the header photo was Kaiser’s choice, because it perfectly encapsulates his hang-dog reluctance to say Yes, Sir to the King and the Foreign Office.
No!!! Well maybe lol. Meaning – the Times absolutely ran this story with the lead picture on social media being William in uniform. I’m not 100% sure if it was this particular lead photo but the Times definitely included multiple pictures of him in uniform.
It’s actually quite telling that William doesn’t believe in the work of the crown.
The courtiers and government are going to have a hell of a time putting lipstick on the pig that will be his reign.
Soon they’ll be calling him Air Miles Willy.
(oh no, that was his dirty old uncle)
Omg, this is so pathetic. William’s meaning and purpose is to serve the UK and its people. I have to laugh at “the contribution he can make in supporting His Majesty’s Government” which is exactly what he hasn’t been doing. And the embellishments – breadth of international work, blah, blah – did we hear any of that about QEII? Are we hearing it about Charles? No, because it’s a given that they went where they were supposed to go, did what they were supposed to do, and said what they were supposed to say. That’s called doing the job.
If William manages to do the job for several decades, then maybe he’ll deserve some accolades…maybe.
This is so disrespectful towards Charles. As Prince of Wales Charles put the work in, build relationships between the UK and other countries and developed mutual respect. William has done nothing of that. He expect people respect him because of his position as heir and FK to the British crown.
“Soft diplomacy” only works with figures involved who can bridge or have any understanding of the pending issues, or is done by people who have a connection to both sides in a diplomatic mission. William has never been that kind of person – he lacks emotional/personal depth and (academic) knowledge, and he cares only about himself and his position as heir to the British throne.
Incidentally, I suspect that ‘Willy’ got wind of the fact that the British government—in consultation with the Palace (Charles)—was considering assigning this role to Prince Harry. As soon as he found out, he suddenly put himself forward as a candidate. I predict that this will end in disaster and be short-lived. William simply lacks the ability to be modest – he refrains from demanding the starring role.
I think it was the bit from Harry’s interview which highlighted that Harry was receiving regular updates from military people and politicians in Ukraine that put the wind up wee Willie. I don’t think the British government is asking him to do anything. This is William’s KP handlers rushing to position him as someone with military gravitas because it has become clear to them that Harry will be receiving even more of a hero’s welcome than he did at the last Invictus Games, due to his close involvement with the Ukrainian people.
He can’t keep running his mouth via the stenographers about taking control of Invictus now that Harry is on British soil, so he’ll simply try to stage photo ops to seem more important. We’ll see a lot of new images of William and his poor posture in uniform, and statements claiming he did things which he didn’t, like when they claimed that he “took meetings at the UN” when he was in a nearby building having tea with an ambassador and then joined a photo-op conveyor belt to shake the hand of the head of the UN.
I also think that it is possible that Harry’s return to the UK has led some less experienced countries to send correspondence intended for Harry to KP as a few did after he and M had left for the US, and that KP has taken note of the contents (and likely not passed them on at all as they have done in the past, or not promptly enough), but instead taken the opportunity to plan activities for William to counteract whatever these countries are inviting Harry to do.
KP is definitely keeping tabs on whatever Harry plans to do, and for that matter, also trying to find out what Meghan may be about to do.
Agree Advisor2U. I’d love to know what has gone on behind the scenes to get William to agree to do his job. I would not be surprised if there was talk of an offer to Harry, attaché or something outside of being a working royal. Something William couldn’t interfere with when he is king.
Asking for a vastly irritated UK tax payer: has neither Will nor his advisors got any common sense or self awareness? Heir is 44 and knows what the role of senior royal should entail.
Does he really imagine he is so SPECIAL that he can continue coast forever? He will have NO ONE to hide behind as King. He can’t continue to pick and choose doing fluffy stuff like chat shows and foreign travel for sports finals and Earthshot.
Times Up for William: Charles and Camilla ‘s health is failing and Harry is back, bright eyed and bushy tailed. He’s farted about pleasing no one but himself for long enough so he needs to roll up his sleeves and start doing the job he’s overpaid to do.
Mumbai with Kate was a response to criticism so I’ll be interested to see if he does do more next year. Trouble is with William, it is never NOW is it, always tomorrow!
I’ll believe it when I see it. Good luck getting this lazy waste of space to finally start working in his mid-40’s.
It’s waiting for Godot with this dude: maybe, tomorrow, I will find the motivation to give a toss. FWIW I find this is kind of the personality profile of an addict, having known a few as close family members: they need to bask in the warm glow of an artificially generated emotion, a mood enhancement mechanism. Sometimes it’s just attention, but there are drugs and drink that will do the job too. It’s always …I can quit when I want. But this is just that logic, inverted: I can start, when I want.
@Yankeedoodles sad really that both Will and Kate are addicted to the lifestyle, neither they nor loved ones nor entourage nor RR are facing reality. They need intervention but instead are being propped up and coddled and enabled.
Everyone knew or suspected because they are publicly struggling but they were covered up for and fêted because they are the FACE of monarchy.
This isn’t going well nor will it end well: neither looked well, happy or thriving in Mumbai. Neither will cope as King and Queen and it will all come crashing down around their heads.
Whose fault is it if they fail both nationally and globally? Just Will or Kate or is the King responsible or all their enablers and complicit RR?
That beard makes William look like the stereotypical cartoon bum. It does absolutely nothing positive for his already not that great looks.
Even if he takes more trips, he’s BAD at it. He has no charisma, no charm, no sense of diplomacy.
Why would they even want this stiff repping Britain?
I agree with Kaiser’s statement about Charles’ visits being meaningful. I would also argue that any visit, just showing up in the host country is meaningful. It’s a sign of respect and shows that the alliance matters to the UK.
• No legal requirement: A monarch has no legal obligation to attend charity events, garden parties, or royal tours.
• Political pressure: If King William simply stopped doing public engagements, Parliament could cut the Sovereign Grant (the public funding used to support the royal household), and intense public pressure would likely force him to abdicate voluntarily.
I don’t know what legal requirement means when there’s no codified constitution. But, from what I understand, the King acts upon the official advice of the UK ministers and it would be a serious breach if he refused. I doubt the government would advise on such things as charity events, but diplomatic missions would be different. If the Foreign Office made an official request, the King would have to honor it, wouldn’t he?
It seems that William has finally agreed to do those foreign trips that the Ministry of Defence and Foreign Office wants him to do. When Charles was PoW he was routinely sent to the Middle East to help the UK government to seal defence contracts. Obviously William did not like that Harry is travelling to Ukraine so he’s made KP brief Roya Nikkhah. I suspect William was refusing to do those defence trips.