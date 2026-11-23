A few notable things have happened in the past two weeks. One, true-blue royalist Russell Myers admitted that there are constant frustrations over Prince William’s laziness, with Britain’s Foreign Office expressing displeasure (again) over William and Kate’s refusal to travel and go on tours. Two, Prince Harry traveled to Ukraine, an active warzone, for the fourth time and spoke with urgency about the state of affairs there and throughout Europe. Three, William and Kate staggered through a stale and stage-managed three-day visit to India, and even royal reporters are calling them out for their insincerity (and laziness). So, wouldn’t you know, the Times’ Roya Nikkhah got a big, obvious exclusive, straight from William’s office: he promises to be extra-keen next year, you guys.

The Prince of Wales will undertake a series of overseas visits next year at the request of the government, focusing on defence and security. Prince William will travel to several countries in Europe and the Middle East in early 2027 to boost the UK’s relationships with its closest allies amid increasing global instability. It is understood the government is keen to build on the success of foreign visits he has made as heir to the throne, including to India last week and Saudi Arabia in February. A senior Kensington Palace aide said: “The prince wants his overseas travel to have purpose and meaning. For him, it’s about building stronger connections, developing lasting relationships and supporting projects that deliver tangible results.” Official royal trips abroad are decided by the royal visits committee, which is comprised of senior royal household aides and government officials from Downing Street, the Cabinet Office, the Foreign Office and the Department for Business and Trade. An Foreign Office spokesman said: “Royal visits are a core part of delivering government priorities by strengthening the UK’s global partnerships and enhancing people-to-people ties.” It is understood that conversations between Kensington Palace and the government about William “starting to really step up internationally and diplomatically” began during David Lammy’s tenure as foreign secretary from 2024 to 2025. The senior aide added: “His engagements in Poland, Estonia, Saudi Arabia and India demonstrate the breadth of his international work and the contribution he can make in supporting His Majesty’s Government. Looking ahead to 2027, you can expect to see more of that, including in the defence and security space. The prince takes a long-term view of these relationships. He wants to build connections that will serve the United Kingdom for decades to come, while bringing people together to address some of the biggest challenges facing our planet and societies.”

[From The Times]

Nothing like Brother’s fourth visit to Ukraine to suddenly remind the heir to the throne that he too could care about security and defense. Harry should bill the government for his services, because without him, William still would have been committed to only traveling for vacations. I remember how William’s staff bragged – just earlier this year!! – about telling the government that they only get “one big ask” of William a year. Now, suddenly, William is committed to multiple overseas visits?? LOL.

Can I just say? I find this rather pitiful: “The prince wants his overseas travel to have purpose and meaning…” Like… when Charles was Prince of Wales, all of his international travel had purpose and meaning, he was representing the crown or acting on behalf of the government. Charles always had itineraries full of meaningful events, supporting local arts and industries and highlighting diplomatic relations. It feels like William doesn’t realize – at the age of 44 – that a lot of people find purpose and meaning from doing their work and reading about issues.