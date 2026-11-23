Matt(y) Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel got married over the summer. They actually got married a few weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big Madison Square Garden wedding extravaganza. Well, Healy and Bechtel must have had a wild honeymoon, because she’s already showing. Gabbriette has been showing all month, actually. She and Healy have been photographed a few times, out and about, and she’s had a visible bump. Now People Magazine is confirming it:

Matty Healy is going to be a dad! The 1975 frontman, 37, and his wife, Gabbriette Bechtel, are expecting their first baby, photographs obtained by PEOPLE show. In the images, Healy and Bechtel, 29, can be seen out and about at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood. Bechtel’s baby bump was on full display as she wore a black dress and flats that she paired with an oversized purse. The musician, meanwhile, wore a navy jacket, jeans and boots. Representatives for both Bechtel and Healy have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

[From People]

Congrats to them, honestly. I don’t think much of Healy, but I sort of like Gabbriette. She’s funny and edgy and weird. If anything, she makes Healy look more avant-garde. I hate that people are bringing up Taylor around this story though, even if my thoughts immediately went to Taylor too. I mean, that’s what happens when Taylor basically dedicated an album to her relationship with Healy. Still, Healy and Gabbriette seem happy. Healy’s mom Denise Welch loves Gabbriette and really didn’t like Taylor. Just FYI.

in one year taylor swift will release an album called rosemary’s baby or something & the first letter of each song will spell out matty & gabriette’s baby’s name and there will be a lyric about how it’s going to grow up and be a swiftie and they will have to hear her music anyway — Big Kathy (@lowbodycount) November 22, 2026

Matty Healy’s wife, Gabbriette Bechtel, pregnant with first baby: report https://t.co/CZ0GhOsJvF https://t.co/7Cdg3CIg0r — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2026