Matt(y) Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel got married over the summer. They actually got married a few weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big Madison Square Garden wedding extravaganza. Well, Healy and Bechtel must have had a wild honeymoon, because she’s already showing. Gabbriette has been showing all month, actually. She and Healy have been photographed a few times, out and about, and she’s had a visible bump. Now People Magazine is confirming it:
Matty Healy is going to be a dad!
The 1975 frontman, 37, and his wife, Gabbriette Bechtel, are expecting their first baby, photographs obtained by PEOPLE show.
In the images, Healy and Bechtel, 29, can be seen out and about at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood.
Bechtel’s baby bump was on full display as she wore a black dress and flats that she paired with an oversized purse. The musician, meanwhile, wore a navy jacket, jeans and boots.
Representatives for both Bechtel and Healy have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
[From People]
Congrats to them, honestly. I don’t think much of Healy, but I sort of like Gabbriette. She’s funny and edgy and weird. If anything, she makes Healy look more avant-garde. I hate that people are bringing up Taylor around this story though, even if my thoughts immediately went to Taylor too. I mean, that’s what happens when Taylor basically dedicated an album to her relationship with Healy. Still, Healy and Gabbriette seem happy. Healy’s mom Denise Welch loves Gabbriette and really didn’t like Taylor. Just FYI.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Gabbriette Bechtel and Matty Healy turn heads with their impeccable style as they attend Natasha Poly’s birthday party at La Réserve restaurant in Paris, radiating elegance and charm.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Leeds, UNITED KINGDOM – Matty Healy and the 1975 headline Leeds festival with a hip flask and cigarette.
Pictured: Matty Healy, 1975
BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2023
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Matty Healy, Gabbriette Bechtel
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY – The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy checks out of The Bowery Hotel with his fiancee Gabbriette Bechtel in NYC.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Gabbriette Bechtel and Matty Healy turn heads with their impeccable style as they attend Natasha Poly’s birthday party at La Réserve restaurant in Paris, radiating elegance and charm.
Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel, Matty Healy
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Newlywed Gabbriette Bechtel was spotted arriving at Living Room in Hollywood for a MAC Cosmetics event. The model, who recently tied the knot with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, returned to work in a sheer black lace mini dress paired with feathered heels and a matching black Chanel bag. Pictured: Gabbriette Bechtel BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I hope Healy is sober and in a good place.
Taylor is finally going to announce her pregnancy in 3…2…1…
Girl has been wearing top-tight and the tall person equivalent of empire waist dresses for the last couple months.
Wishing them a healthy, happy pregnancy. And hopefully they stay off the radar of the craziest swifties.
Healthy pregnancy to her!
There’s always the worst photos of him lol he looks like he comes out of a cartoon every time
He’s got some killer bags under his eyes, but I’m guessing they’re natural–i.e., not due to staying up all night or poor diet or whatever. I still remember a kid in junior high with eyes like that. He died of leukemia. I’d be worried about Matty.
Hopefully the Swift fans leave them alone. They kept going after Joe after they broke up and it was eye roll inducing.
I don’t care for Taylor Swift, so this comment has nothing to do with her, other than Matty Healy seemed to have some red flags come to light while he was dating her. His pictures (in this post) aren’t super-flattering – he seems sick or out of it, so I really hope Gabbriette isn’t having to deal with a man-child. I hope she has a lovely baby and that Matty is a good husband and father.