Royal commentator/biographer Robert Jobson was dusted off yet again to huff and puff about (what else?) the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I predicted Jobson’s argument just from the headline: “Insiders have told me the real reason Harry and Meghan aren’t invited to the royal family’s Christmas. Their latest stunt proves exactly what their game is.” The “real reason” is always going to be “whatever the Windsors are mad about this week.” Right now, the Windsors are “snubbing” the Sussexes because of Prince Harry’s Ukraine visit and the Sussex family’s outing at Hyde Park and Harry’s appearance on ITV’s This Morning last Friday. If not for those reasons, trust me when I say that the Windsors and their mouthpieces would have had a long list of grievances which they would have cited as reasons why they’re mad at the Sussexes.

Christmas at the House of Windsor runs to a strict timetable, and this year’s no different. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, hosts her carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 11. A week or so before the big day, the King gives a private lunch at Buckingham Palace for his wider family. It is never announced, but photographers wait at the gates for the cars.

Andrew was missing last time. The Sussexes are not expected now. That is proof enough of the familial cold shoulder. The senior royals will head to Sandringham, the King’s Norfolk estate, for Christmas Day.

Harry and Meghan moved back to Britain to be closer to his relatives. Instead, three months on, they are being kept at arm’s length, and rightly so. I’m told they won’t be at the Abbey or in Norfolk. William is not budging. As far as anyone knows, his father hasn’t seen them since a meeting at Highgrove in July. Insiders tell me it comes down to trust.

On Wednesday they turned up at the VIP and press night of Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park, a magnet for every C-lister in town. Harry rode the bumper cars with Archie, seven, while Meghan cheered from the side with Lilibet, five.

The irony was lost on no one. The Sussexes and the Windsors seem a whisper away from a collision course this Christmas.

Let’s not forget that Harry and Meghan spent years telling us how much they valued their privacy. In September the King’s Lord Chamberlain, Lord Benyon, put it in writing that they were ‘akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.’ Yet they do not behave like it. Instead, in recent weeks, they have been more public facing than ever.

On Friday Harry took the couch on the UK’s This Morning television show, which renamed its Jukebox segment, in which guests select favorite tracks, the Dukebox in his honor. He read the teleprompter, worked camera five and helped a celebrity chef bake a cake. The smarm offensive rolls on. I admit it. Harry is a natural on television, relaxed and enjoying every minute. Whether anyone believes what he has to say is another matter.

Thomas Markle Sr got no mention, nor did William or the King. True to form, Harry offered us a glimpse of Sussex family life without giving any real insight at all. It is ironic, and rather sad. To be fair, long before the flight to California, Harry was a troubled young man. In 2017 he told the Daily Telegraph that after burying his grief for his mother he had been ‘very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions.’ He called it ’20 years of not thinking about it and two years of total chaos.’ William pushed him to get help. No parent could read that without wincing.

Critics call Invictus his one trick. If he is a one-trick pony, it is a very good ride, and he would be wise to stay on it. Is this his way back in? The King has not offered his blessing. Harry gave a good performance, but there is a long road ahead.

The late Queen used to say she had to be seen to be believed. She understood the power of optics to the monarchy. The King and William might do well to remember her words: Visibility is power and, if Wednesday’s Winter Wonderland outing proved anything, it’s that Harry and Meghan are determined to be seen.