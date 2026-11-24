Royal commentator/biographer Robert Jobson was dusted off yet again to huff and puff about (what else?) the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I predicted Jobson’s argument just from the headline: “Insiders have told me the real reason Harry and Meghan aren’t invited to the royal family’s Christmas. Their latest stunt proves exactly what their game is.” The “real reason” is always going to be “whatever the Windsors are mad about this week.” Right now, the Windsors are “snubbing” the Sussexes because of Prince Harry’s Ukraine visit and the Sussex family’s outing at Hyde Park and Harry’s appearance on ITV’s This Morning last Friday. If not for those reasons, trust me when I say that the Windsors and their mouthpieces would have had a long list of grievances which they would have cited as reasons why they’re mad at the Sussexes.
Christmas at the House of Windsor runs to a strict timetable, and this year’s no different. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, hosts her carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 11. A week or so before the big day, the King gives a private lunch at Buckingham Palace for his wider family. It is never announced, but photographers wait at the gates for the cars.
Andrew was missing last time. The Sussexes are not expected now. That is proof enough of the familial cold shoulder. The senior royals will head to Sandringham, the King’s Norfolk estate, for Christmas Day.
Harry and Meghan moved back to Britain to be closer to his relatives. Instead, three months on, they are being kept at arm’s length, and rightly so. I’m told they won’t be at the Abbey or in Norfolk. William is not budging. As far as anyone knows, his father hasn’t seen them since a meeting at Highgrove in July. Insiders tell me it comes down to trust.
On Wednesday they turned up at the VIP and press night of Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park, a magnet for every C-lister in town. Harry rode the bumper cars with Archie, seven, while Meghan cheered from the side with Lilibet, five.
The irony was lost on no one. The Sussexes and the Windsors seem a whisper away from a collision course this Christmas.
Let’s not forget that Harry and Meghan spent years telling us how much they valued their privacy. In September the King’s Lord Chamberlain, Lord Benyon, put it in writing that they were ‘akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.’ Yet they do not behave like it. Instead, in recent weeks, they have been more public facing than ever.
On Friday Harry took the couch on the UK’s This Morning television show, which renamed its Jukebox segment, in which guests select favorite tracks, the Dukebox in his honor. He read the teleprompter, worked camera five and helped a celebrity chef bake a cake. The smarm offensive rolls on. I admit it. Harry is a natural on television, relaxed and enjoying every minute. Whether anyone believes what he has to say is another matter.
Thomas Markle Sr got no mention, nor did William or the King. True to form, Harry offered us a glimpse of Sussex family life without giving any real insight at all. It is ironic, and rather sad. To be fair, long before the flight to California, Harry was a troubled young man. In 2017 he told the Daily Telegraph that after burying his grief for his mother he had been ‘very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions.’ He called it ’20 years of not thinking about it and two years of total chaos.’ William pushed him to get help. No parent could read that without wincing.
Critics call Invictus his one trick. If he is a one-trick pony, it is a very good ride, and he would be wise to stay on it. Is this his way back in? The King has not offered his blessing. Harry gave a good performance, but there is a long road ahead.
The late Queen used to say she had to be seen to be believed. She understood the power of optics to the monarchy. The King and William might do well to remember her words: Visibility is power and, if Wednesday’s Winter Wonderland outing proved anything, it’s that Harry and Meghan are determined to be seen.
[From The Daily Mail]
As I said, huffing and puffing over nothing. Well, not nothing – this is because of the Windsors’ loss of control, and it’s always been about that. Six-plus years (closer to seven years) of screaming tantrums because the Windsors can’t control the Sussexes’ movements, popularity or money. “…The King’s Lord Chamberlain, Lord Benyon, put it in writing that they were ‘akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.’ Yet they do not behave like it. Instead, in recent weeks, they have been more public facing than ever.” Way to let it slip that the Lord Chamberlain’s letter was all about trying to force Harry and Meghan to stay silent and unseen. Anyway, I have no idea if Harry and Meghan care about the Windsors’ “Christmas snubs,” but if royal commentators continue on this path, I think it’s fair game to question why the head of the Church of England is such a dogsh-t father that he can’t even extend a good-faith invitation to his son over Christmas.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencaps courtesy of This Morning.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180425-
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2018
Credit: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTA
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200946
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200952
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_2009118
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200938
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20092
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**Australia Only**
-
-
I feel like these people are inadvertently and unconsciously providing us with a manual on the operation of the paranoid, point-scoring mind of middle England. Like, the scheming, underhanded, gatekeeping, petty, obsessive, nitpicking, judgemental, absurd mind of the Muddles. I mean. I know J.K. Rowling is cancelled, but she did draw a picture. This is a country of classes and they all hate each other. Meghan was probably just bewildered by the venom that the UK runs on. The tabloids are just giving it oxygen. But there’s a reason people buy them.
Yes, there’s a reason people buy the tabloids.
But the whole field of UK tabloid print circulation has dropped by an aggregate average of over 60% in the last ten years, and even with massive usage of bots, digital engagement numbers are down across the board.
I think people are getting seriously sick and tired of the poison.
@Idles, I didn’t know that, and it’s refreshing to hear. Hopefully the trend will continue — at least until they realize there’s a lot more money to be made and clicks to be had by reporting truthfully on W&K.
Because if Harry and Meghan truly valued their privacy, they’d never leave the house, apparently.
It irks me that the media keeps claiming that H &M left because of privacy issues to begin with instead of incessant bullying and racism.
Alicky, absolutely agree.
It’s just lies, damned lies, and what appears to be heavily liquored-up confabulation.
The whole concept of privacy eludes the tabloid writers. It doesn’t mean you never go anywhere or never appear in public. It means the individual decides what to say and do publicly, not the tabloids.
@Brassy Rebel — it’s the very definition of privacy. Jobbo’s comment, “ True to form, Harry offered us a glimpse of Sussex family life without giving any real insight at all,” confirms it. He’s soooo close to getting it. 🙄
And well the truth is that the windsors would prefer them to never leave their house, whether it’s in Montecito or the uk, but doubly more so if it’s in the uk. They still want the sussex light dimmed and that means them not stepping out of the house or basically breathing. How dare they pull a stunt of riding in number cars with their kids?
Haven’t we heard for months that the Sussex family already has other plans for the Christmas holiday and no intention of going to the dry and dusty Sandringham holiday? Perhaps Jobson should actually read what the BM has been printing. I look forward to the conclusion of the Birmingham Invictus games and the return of the Sussex family to Montecito. These royal press idiots are exhausting.
Yes. It’s so funny how all of these articles presume that the Sussexes are dying to start working for the BRF again, spend holidays with them, the whole nine yards — when in reality, both Harry and Meghan seem perfectly happy and content doing their own things and IMO I don’t think they want anything to do with the BRF, with the one exception of Harry wanting his father to see his children more.
Do celebrities in Britain not use their public profile to draw attention to the causes they care about? Is this practice exclusive to royalty? Are we to imagine that the royals are not…celebrities? Megan was a minor celebrity before she was royal and Harry has always been more celebrity than royalty.
I don’t believe that Harry and Meghan are eager to spend Christmas at Sandringham. It’s clear that Harry’s visit to Ukraine, his appearance on This Morning and Harry and Meghan taking their children to the Winter Wonderland has upset the Palace and the press. They see Harry and Meghan’s visibility as a threat.
I agree that Harry and Meghan are fine not being there. Besides, with all these Windsor grievances, the holidays at Sandringham sound more like a celebration of Festivus than anything else. Bring out the pole Chuck!
I continue to believe Meghan is relieved to be snubbed and won’t have to cope with meeting any of the Windsors
What a sad little write-up. Actors, diplomats and other notables are also “private citizens” but they don’t have to live under a rock. Why wouldn’t Meghan and Harry be able to go places, attend events or do television appearances? This is just so bizarre.
The gall of this man that won’t even ask William if the weather is to his liking for fear of being banished criticizing a morning show that was announcing its own host as host of Invictus for not asking Harry about… Thomas Markle and Charles.
Wow this past week has really triggered the palaces, especially KP, hasn’t it?
I think a lot of the issues are what he says at the end there. Royals need to be seen to be believed and Harry is very visible right now and he’s also very good at what he’s doing. No one is using terms like sterile, stage managed, flat, to describe his appearances. The more public he is the more people will say “the wrong one is the heir.”
And that’s a big problem for William.
Even Roya chimed in! I think she was the first one to use the word “sterile” to describe the trip on her podcast. Things must be dire if even Roya is fed up.
The children will be better off not going to Sandringham for Christmas, at least they will be able to eat Christmas dinner with their mum and dad and grandmother if she can come. At Sandringham Christmas dinner for the children is with the servants.
Basically, Jobson is screaming about reality. The Windsors have been purposefully keeping the Sussexes at arms length for the better part of a decade. No one has ever expected that the Sussexes would be invited to the RF festivities. And no one has expected that they would get “closer” to Charles and, certainly not, William.
But it’s not as if the Sussexes have been trying to bang the doors down at Clarence House, or publicly angling for holiday invitations— they don’t give a sh!t.
Acting like this is one-sided and it’s the Windsors doing all of the “ignoring” is so disingenuous.
Yes, when I say “no one has expected,” I’m including the Sussexes. The one-sided part isn’t the ignoring – if the Windsors were actually content to ignore and go about their business, there wouldn’t be all this continued screaming. What they want is for the Sussexes to be failures in some horrible, humiliating way and then to disappear from the face of the earth entirely.
Exactly. They *wish* the Sussexes were begging to be let back into the fold, so that their refusal to allow it would actually mean something and wouldn’t just be them screaming into the void, lol.
Robert jobno is such a blow hard suck up . Harry and Meghan as good old Chucky declared are private citizens, therefore they can do whatever the f they want whenever the f they want and jobno and the rest of his media side clowns and the Windsors can’t do f about it . So stfd and stfu.
And yes , keep telling us how the head of the church is quite happy to snub his son and his son family on the season of the birth of Jesus Christ. These people are so clueless it’s unbelievable.
think it’s fair game to question why the head of the Church of England is such a dogsh-t father that he can’t even extend a good-faith invitation
As I posted earlier I belong to a small rural church and we are appalled about the gleeful briefing that grandpa hasn’t bothered to see his youngest grandchildren let alone invite them for Christmas 🎄🎄
Imho, this reads like a ego stroking for the Windsors, a way to placate their hurt little feelings and to assure them that they, not the Sussex’s, are the most popular royals who every royaled.
Honestly if they do hang out with Charles some more and even William, I hope the RR and even people here just let it go. It’s his family and it seems he wants to be close again. And this stupid article is so annoying because again they keep harping this stupid lie that they said they never want to appear in public again which is not what they said and told you all repeatedly.