On Monday, Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, even though he carried on a torrid affair with a likely Chinese spy, and even though he was also having affairs with his subordinates at Nvidia. Nvidia sources had told media outlets just last week that there was no way back for Huang, that the board would quickly appoint a new CEO and usher in the post-Huang era. So what happened in between that and Huang’s Monday reinstatement? A pressure campaign by Donald Trump and the White House, even though they’re the ones who should be investigating Huang for espionage, if not treason.
Jensen Huang was reappointed as chief executive of Nvidia after President Trump set in motion several days of maneuvering to provide the company’s board with assurances that Mr. Huang was not facing criminal charges and did not pose a national security risk, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
Late last week, Mr. Trump decided he wanted to do whatever he could to help Mr. Huang get his old job back, the people said, despite concerns from his own national security agencies about Mr. Huang’s affair with a woman they believed to be a Chinese intelligence asset and who was also believed to be involved in possible illegal smuggling of Nvidia chips into China.
Over the weekend, Mr. Trump asked Vice President JD Vance to talk to Mr. Huang and work with Nvidia’s board to resolve the situation. Mr. Vance spoke privately with Mr. Huang over the weekend and helped the Nvidia board get the assurances it needed that the Trump administration did not believe that Mr. Huang himself posed a national security risk. Only a tiny handful of officials at the highest level of the government were aware of these conversations.
On Sunday night, Nvidia’s board told the administration that it would be announcing Mr. Huang’s reinstatement on Monday morning before the markets opened. The announcement included a note about a new compliance committee, intended to offer public assurance that the company was taking seriously the investigation into the possible smuggling of advanced chips. Mr. Trump was said to have been thrilled that the plan to restore Mr. Huang was executed without any leaks.
In directing Mr. Vance to engage with Mr. Huang and his peers, Mr. Trump was turning to one of the members of his administration with the strongest relationships in Silicon Valley. The vice president is close to some of Mr. Huang’s biggest supporters and admirers, such as David Sacks, the investor and co-chairman of the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology. Mr. Sacks previously served as Mr. Trump’s key adviser on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency issues.
On Monday morning, Mr. Trump rejoiced in Nvidia’s action, saying on his social media website Truth Social that the company “made the correct and proper decision.” The president explicitly connected the reinstatement of Mr. Huang to the health of the U.S. economy.
“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Mr. Trump wrote.
While I’m sure there aren’t many real, qualified people left in the State Department and CIA, this seems like it’s incredibly demoralizing for basically everyone paying attention to the state of play internationally. Trump isn’t hiding it whatsoever – at the highest levels of government, they’re directly interfering in the corporate governance of a private company after that company accepted their CEO’s resignation. Meanwhile, before Huang came back to Nvidia, he disclosed several additional affairs to the board!! This man was cheating on his wife with more people than the three we had already heard about!!
Last thing: Trump genuinely posted this on his social media. I have no words.
A real post from Trump. https://t.co/rSAKk08BEi
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 23, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
SMDH…2028 can’t come soon enough. Dem’s, clean-up starts now. Begin your planning today and jump right into action on January 3, 2027.
Keep your expectations not too high so you won’t be so disappointed my dear. I am fearing that the Dems will squander their substantial gains in the house and senate, and they will start “working with moderate Republicans” (eye roll). I am hoping for subpoenas and indictments, not deals with the Devil.
If they have to work with moderate Republican to get shit passed to help the American people, I’m all for it.
“Mr. Trump was said to have been thrilled that the plan to restore Mr. Huang was executed without any leaks.” Yeah, so he could do insider trading. Again. Trump continues to sell this country out just so he and the rest of the Epstein class can make more money. We don’t know that Huang isn’t or wasn’t a national security risk. At worst he’s a traitor, and at best he’s just another guy having affairs in the office. Either way, he should not be back as CEO, and our government should be saying investigations into possible espionage will be swift and thorough. Instead Trump is sending the signal once again that America is for sale.
Unfortunately, Trump did exactly the opposite of what he should have done. He had Huang reinstated not investigated for espionage and treason. He posted that disgusting AI slop picture celebrating Huang’s adultery. What’s next? Trump will host a dinner to honor Huang’s getting his job back in Mar a Lago?
You know, @HillaryIsAlwaysRight, I’ve long wondered when the profit motive would finally get the better of “national security” as an organising principle of the United States. Because whilst the gravy train was chugging along, the Pentagon sucked in huge amounts of taxpayer money, but, — and this is crucial — the class of people that circulated around Epstein, etc., tended to be on the upside of that trade, if you can call national extortion “trade” …it’s like white collar socialism, or, socialism in uniform. The people that man the ramparts don’t get paid billions but the people who work in weapons and DefCon 5 stuff do — like Musk. They now have a novel dilemma — a huge corporation worth trillions of dollars is a national security risk. In this clash of epic self-interested agenda, which one will win???? It’s all very nihilistic. Like, even Machiavelli at this point would despair of us.
That’s not socialism. That’s cronyism and corruption.
State captured capitalism or crony capitalism. It completely undermines the rule of law which is something a true capitalist economy needs in order to thrive. Think of what Trump has done here. He’s created a new rule for the economy which the Nvidia board felt forced to accept. During the 2008 financial crisis we were told that some banks and financial institutions were too big to fail. The new rule is some individuals in positions of power are too big to fail and the rule of law doesn’t apply to them as it does to the rest of us. This is the very thing that people voted against this month. Ironically, it’s the very thing that brought Trump into power in the first place as gullible voters thought he would fix the inequities in the economy.
Sounds like this was part of the deal he made with the Chinese President last week – not a coincidence at all!
Post tsunami high, I think all of us felt deflated by this. We are in fact not in repair mode: this nightmare is still in progress. All that can be done for the the next two years is to mitigate (not even stop!) the damage that will continue. I take nothing for granted for 2028.
Of course he did – Felon47 doesn’t see anything wrong with doing whatever it takes to make a buck, whether that’s stealing papers from the White House, using his position to sell pardons or accepting bribes. He genuinely doesn’t understand why it’s a problem for Nvidia to have sold their products to China through a poorly- disguised cut out, because they got paid, right? (I think it goes without saying that he doesn’t bat an eye about adultery).
The only funny part is that he’s landed JD right in this mess, too, emphasizing his “strong relationships in Silicon Valley” and having him be the one to actually make contact.
JD will go down as the biggest cuck in history. Trump will use him as a scape goat for everything.
I’m not gonna lie: I am loving the ritualized humiliation of JD Vance.
This all reminds me of what that young girl tweeted, after surviving the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, I think her name was Emma: “Marco Rubio is exactly like the AR-15. He’s for sale.” Mic drop. Game over. Trump is for sale. He’s a frontman for late stage capitalist creeping fascism. It’s amazing how Karl Marx predicted *all* of this.
There are going to be bipartisan efforts to investigate all of this and it is going to be UGLY. This is just the tip of the iceberg.
This puts me in mind of what Gore Vidal wrote about Watergate, @Kitten: that “it wasn’t the tip of an iceberg, it was the tip of a glacier.”
I have no doubt that Trump was getting his cut of the chip sales as well as profiting from market manipulation and insider trading. Then there is the matter of the classified documents he stole and kept which Jack Smith was investigating. I can guarantee he wasn’t storing those documents all over Mar-a-lago as souvenirs. Those files were worth a fortune to a number of foreign actors and governments. And Trump continues to show us that he feels no loyalty to the US nor does he have any interest in protecting national security. Trump is for Trump. Period.
When a reporter asked him if he thought meeting with Putin was “good for Americans” he said “I think it’s good for ME” which tells us what we’ve always known: he doesn’t GAF about any of us.
Persuaded. Like a mob boss.
This is the mother of all scandalous Trump-world grifts, combining corporate espionage and treason, cronyism and corruption, insider trading, undermining of corporate governance, you name it.
It’s not going to end well, not for Huang, not for Nvidia, and not for Trump and his cabal of grifters.
But as long as they continue making billions along the way they won’t care, their billions will always protect them even from outraged congressmen.
ABC News last night said that Trump held at least $12 million in Nvidia stock according to his 2025 annual financial disclosure report. So…