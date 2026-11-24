On Monday, Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, even though he carried on a torrid affair with a likely Chinese spy, and even though he was also having affairs with his subordinates at Nvidia. Nvidia sources had told media outlets just last week that there was no way back for Huang, that the board would quickly appoint a new CEO and usher in the post-Huang era. So what happened in between that and Huang’s Monday reinstatement? A pressure campaign by Donald Trump and the White House, even though they’re the ones who should be investigating Huang for espionage, if not treason.

Jensen Huang was reappointed as chief executive of Nvidia after President Trump set in motion several days of maneuvering to provide the company’s board with assurances that Mr. Huang was not facing criminal charges and did not pose a national security risk, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Late last week, Mr. Trump decided he wanted to do whatever he could to help Mr. Huang get his old job back, the people said, despite concerns from his own national security agencies about Mr. Huang’s affair with a woman they believed to be a Chinese intelligence asset and who was also believed to be involved in possible illegal smuggling of Nvidia chips into China.

Over the weekend, Mr. Trump asked Vice President JD Vance to talk to Mr. Huang and work with Nvidia’s board to resolve the situation. Mr. Vance spoke privately with Mr. Huang over the weekend and helped the Nvidia board get the assurances it needed that the Trump administration did not believe that Mr. Huang himself posed a national security risk. Only a tiny handful of officials at the highest level of the government were aware of these conversations.

On Sunday night, Nvidia’s board told the administration that it would be announcing Mr. Huang’s reinstatement on Monday morning before the markets opened. The announcement included a note about a new compliance committee, intended to offer public assurance that the company was taking seriously the investigation into the possible smuggling of advanced chips. Mr. Trump was said to have been thrilled that the plan to restore Mr. Huang was executed without any leaks.

In directing Mr. Vance to engage with Mr. Huang and his peers, Mr. Trump was turning to one of the members of his administration with the strongest relationships in Silicon Valley. The vice president is close to some of Mr. Huang’s biggest supporters and admirers, such as David Sacks, the investor and co-chairman of the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology. Mr. Sacks previously served as Mr. Trump’s key adviser on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency issues.

On Monday morning, Mr. Trump rejoiced in Nvidia’s action, saying on his social media website Truth Social that the company “made the correct and proper decision.” The president explicitly connected the reinstatement of Mr. Huang to the health of the U.S. economy.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Mr. Trump wrote.