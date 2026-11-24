Last night, I read this Vanity Fair commentary piece, “The Mastermind,” which is clearly about Taylor Swift. We all know it’s about Taylor even if her name is not written at any point. May Jeong wrote the piece about the duality of Taylor, the upper-middle class girl who became a billionaire, the woman who operates as a Mean Girl and a clique curator, the woman who cannot handle bad reviews or criticism or critique. As someone who has followed Taylor’s career for years, nothing in this VF piece was a surprise, nor did it contain any piping hot tea. What I find curious is why it was written in the first place, and why it was written in this specific way, with all of the code names and the emphasis on Taylor’s early days.

On one side, if this is all the industry has on Taylor, then she’s doing well. On the other side, what does it say about the state of journalism that someone has to be *this* careful when writing about one of the most famous women in the world? Variety wrote an interesting inside-baseball piece about how Jeong’s “The Mastermind” isn’t the bold exposé everyone expected. Variety also questioned if the piece really counts as journalism. On that, I’ll defend Jeong a little bit – Swift is obviously ruthless about maintaining her image, and there’s basically no way that people within Swift’s orbit would or could talk about what’s really going on. Swift has real power to destroy careers and that’s why people in multiple industries just give her a wide berth.

While Taylor’s long-suffering publicist hasn’t said anything on the record, there are already many sympathetic pieces circulating in the wake of “The Mastermind.” It would not surprise me at all if this Page Six piece came from a Team Swift email:

Taylor Swift isn’t fazed by Vanity Fair’s scathing exposé about her personal and professional life — and her husband, Travis Kelce, is firmly in her corner. “Taylor has never pretended to be perfect, but she doesn’t believe a collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines who she is or what she’s accomplished,” a source close to the singer exclusively told Page Six. “To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it,” the insider said. “At the end of the day, she’s proud of what she’s accomplished and isn’t going to lose sleep over any of this, especially given how the piece has been received by others in the media.” Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end isn’t paying much mind to the publication’s unflattering portrayal of his wife. “Travis is always going to have Taylor’s back. He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that’s what matters to him,” a second source said. “He sees how hard she works, how much she cares about the people in her life and how much of herself she puts into everything she does. He’s incredibly proud of her and isn’t about to let someone else’s perception of who she is change the way he sees her. If anything, he thinks the whole thing says more about the people trying to tear her down than it does about Taylor.” Reps for Swift and Kelce, as well as Vanity Fair and the article’s author, May Jeong, did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

[From Page Six]

“To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it…” Eh. The VF piece feels more like Jeong noticed all of these weird things around Taylor happening in plain sight and she attempted to do some journalism about it only VF’s lawyers panicked. Also: for this to land during Taylor’s Oscar campaign is…fascinating timing.