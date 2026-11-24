Last night, I read this Vanity Fair commentary piece, “The Mastermind,” which is clearly about Taylor Swift. We all know it’s about Taylor even if her name is not written at any point. May Jeong wrote the piece about the duality of Taylor, the upper-middle class girl who became a billionaire, the woman who operates as a Mean Girl and a clique curator, the woman who cannot handle bad reviews or criticism or critique. As someone who has followed Taylor’s career for years, nothing in this VF piece was a surprise, nor did it contain any piping hot tea. What I find curious is why it was written in the first place, and why it was written in this specific way, with all of the code names and the emphasis on Taylor’s early days.
On one side, if this is all the industry has on Taylor, then she’s doing well. On the other side, what does it say about the state of journalism that someone has to be *this* careful when writing about one of the most famous women in the world? Variety wrote an interesting inside-baseball piece about how Jeong’s “The Mastermind” isn’t the bold exposé everyone expected. Variety also questioned if the piece really counts as journalism. On that, I’ll defend Jeong a little bit – Swift is obviously ruthless about maintaining her image, and there’s basically no way that people within Swift’s orbit would or could talk about what’s really going on. Swift has real power to destroy careers and that’s why people in multiple industries just give her a wide berth.
While Taylor’s long-suffering publicist hasn’t said anything on the record, there are already many sympathetic pieces circulating in the wake of “The Mastermind.” It would not surprise me at all if this Page Six piece came from a Team Swift email:
Taylor Swift isn’t fazed by Vanity Fair’s scathing exposé about her personal and professional life — and her husband, Travis Kelce, is firmly in her corner.
“Taylor has never pretended to be perfect, but she doesn’t believe a collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines who she is or what she’s accomplished,” a source close to the singer exclusively told Page Six.
“To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it,” the insider said. “At the end of the day, she’s proud of what she’s accomplished and isn’t going to lose sleep over any of this, especially given how the piece has been received by others in the media.”
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end isn’t paying much mind to the publication’s unflattering portrayal of his wife.
“Travis is always going to have Taylor’s back. He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that’s what matters to him,” a second source said. “He sees how hard she works, how much she cares about the people in her life and how much of herself she puts into everything she does. He’s incredibly proud of her and isn’t about to let someone else’s perception of who she is change the way he sees her. If anything, he thinks the whole thing says more about the people trying to tear her down than it does about Taylor.”
Reps for Swift and Kelce, as well as Vanity Fair and the article’s author, May Jeong, did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
“To her, it feels like the conclusion was already written and they just went looking for people willing to support it…” Eh. The VF piece feels more like Jeong noticed all of these weird things around Taylor happening in plain sight and she attempted to do some journalism about it only VF’s lawyers panicked. Also: for this to land during Taylor’s Oscar campaign is…fascinating timing.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
My goodness, all I can see are her bangs. I do so wish she would get rid of the bangs. I think I feel even more strongly about her bangs than the length of KKKate’s hair!
It was hilarious and no take down. Didn’t everyone block Blake’s new pr person dragging taylor? The friend or whomever was literally Blake.
Anyway, Variety had a surprisingly intelligent hit piece on the lazy author who claimed a lot and delivered nothing .
My fav except from.Variety.
“But more probably, it’s an example of snark masquerading as reportage. And it shows again that some journalists (even journalists that teach at Princeton) are too quick, when an expensive. exhaustive fishing expedition fails to turn up much, to succumb to a sad maxim: If you can’t get the goods, just get cute.”
Agreed! The whole article was just bizarre. Variety’s response was perfect!
The piece is so thin though that I wonder if it was a total plant by Tree Paine… a swiftie friend came to that same conclusion too. Historically, Taylor loves positioning herself as a victim. I’m not saying I 100% believe this story came from her camp, but it wouldn’t surprise me.
Ive seen that but like why! I get haters make everything put of nothing, but even that makes no sense. This feels like vd clean up because it was garbage.
Btw taylor woukd never do this thin and awful,that’s Insulting. This is 100% Blake Lively pushing back.
WhenEVA I think of TS…I think of this ICONIC scene from one of my FAVORITE movies …1961’s “The Hustler” where Paul Newman’s✨️🎬✨️ character picks up Piper Laurie’s✨️ character who is a alcoholic in a bar…so they decide to get a bottle & go back to her place and BEFORE she can get the door open…Paul grabs her & DEVOURS her with a kiss…scaring the 🤬 out of her & making her push him away with fear in her eyes…saying…
“You’re TOO hungry”
That’s what I think of TS…not her music or her talent…or her accolades…just her hunger
!!
Now I’ve got to see this film. “Too hungry” describes a lot of people and I’m using this line!
I wonder do we think of men as “too hungry”? Yes when it comes to lust, but when it comes to really working hard to get accomplishments, awards, money, to excel at something, and always want more, do we find that to be unsavory?
@ECMom…oh…the “hunger” is gender neutral for me…because that’s what I’ve ALWAYS thought about Kanye🤬
Short answer: yes. Like I find trump to be “too hungry”. He is greedy, invidious, hateful–too hungry for attention and glory.
Yes – I do think of them as hungry. I see it all the time at work. Men willing to step on you and take credit for your work to get ahead. Men inserting themselves everywhere to get attention.
I agree Kanye can be described as too hungry in the same context as how you are using it for Taylor. Does the general public think of him as too hungry or is it muddled because he has some mental health issues and we blame his ambition on that. Also we are using this for a black man. I had thought of him too but didn’t think the general public viewed him that way (I am old so may not be the best judge of that)
While technically Trump can be described as too hungry, we are using the term in the context of the only crime a person is committing is going after awards for accomplishments. He is committing crimes to get them. Again we are describing a man with severe mental health issues (dark tetrad) and it doesn’t really come off as I would describe as too hungry, it comes off as pathetic, childish, insecure and desperate. Too hungry for me is for when someone is not doing anything wrong but it feels just a little over the top.
I do think because she is one of the first musicians that has used the business side of things to keep herself at number 1, to increase sales and so on. The first one to use the system to their advantage often will look like cheating (till others use it) and it feels inauthentic. She also wears her heart on her sleeve.
Is she aggressive or assertive, calculating or strategic.
To me David and Victoria Beckham are the epitome of thirsty— especially when they were in pursuit of his knighthood.
I know so little of her music and what I’ve heard is so bland, really just filler music.
I grew up in a blessed time when alternative music blended with popular music for a moment and some genuinely talented musicians became well known: kurt cobain, fiona apple, sinead o, etc… i don’t think of taylor swift as an artist. I think of her as a machine. filler indeed!
Being the child of two millionaires is upper middle class now. To the point where they separated to move to a different state and buy into a record label to sign said child. Okay then.
With the creation of trillionaires and the continuous widening of the wealth gap yeah, I could see millionaires being considered upper middle class soon.
@Kitten that might be one of the most depressing sentences I ever read.
Yep. Also a million dollar network and a million dollars in the bank are different, especially in these days of rising real estate prices. I have family members who have property worth a couple of million, but who I would still call upper middle class. They just have property in an insanely area.
Yeah. Not shocked by anything printed. I don’t care for her at all and just shrugged.
Ironically , a “collection of old grievances “ serves as the foundation of Taylor’s whole musical identity.
I do wonder if this will affect the Oscar campaign. That’s probably the main reason for all the pushback
Sure, let’s tear down a woman who pays her staff and touring employees lavishly, and treats her fans well.
She’s not corrupt. She’s not a sexual abuser. She’s flawed, but she’s not evil.
I get that she’s not everyone’s cup of tea but I don’t get the loathing.
You can say that about anyone. I don’t get the loathing for Meghan or Michelle Obama or Kamala Harris or JLo. She rubs some people the wrong way. It is what it is.
Evil is a word I save for the MAGA with actual power, Nazis, Christian Nationalists, Putin, etc. Loathing I save for people I actually (unfortunately) know.
This was a really weird, not very well written article.
But don’t kid yourself, there are no ethical billionaires, no matter the gender.
Her loudest detractors seem oblivious to the fact that they’re very often just as obnoxious as her most rabid fans.
LOL that Page Six article is doing too much.
You know…I’ve been TRULY deconstructing if the way I think about TS regarding her seemingly insatiable hunger is linked with misogynist conditioning…because I HAVE to be careful about negative indoctrination since I’m aware of it…
I have NEVA seen a musician SWAP the saying of “music business” to “business music” like TS has…and have been SO successful doing it…and I 🙏🏾 it doesn’t EVA happen again because it has helped CALCIFY the music industry which has made it flat & homoginized…and I get it…that’s the balance…you gotta give up something to get something…and what you USUALLY give up to succeed HUGELY in the music business…is good music 🎶
Which is why I would perfer a career like Willow Smith✨️ over a TS or Bey✨️🎶✨️
Agreed. Willow’s new music is hit and miss for me, but she’s always interesting. She truly rejected the path to stardom and the red carpet that was rolled out for her in favor of artistry.
That being said, the extreme wealth of her parents along with the recognition and access they gave her allowed her to take that path. I can say it’s not necessarily available to those striking out on their own, at least in the beginning.
I haven’t read the piece yet,but Clique Curator is so on point. And her friend collecting started when she fell out with Katy Perry as if in middle school tried to befriend all the IT girls to be on her side in her juvenile squad. Embarrassing!
While I will admit to being a Taylor defender, I have to say that irrespective of the content, this article was poorly written. No real quotations, no new news, and it was written like someone was going back-and-forth between the lunch tables trying to piece together gossip.
And also – can I just say. She and Travis gave away $26M on their wedding week. I thought the comparison of that money as a % of their worth vs. a median salary from someone living in NYC was in poor taste. It’s $26M. Is it a drop in the bucket for them? Maybe. But it’s $26M. I don’t know. I get tired of the narrative that she could/should do more. It seems so gender-coded. I know, I know … but for real. As a woman living a boring and mundane life, I often feel like whatever I do isn’t enough, so perhaps I’m overly sensitive to it.
As for Vanity Fair – write a real hit piece or don’t write anything at all. All this piece says is that even if there is something to report, no one is willing to go on the record.
As a Swiftie, I thought the Vanity Fair piece was funny. Half of it is swift’s own lyrics. The random capital letters spelling out “look what you made me do”. “The Star” having the same initials as “Taylor Swift”.
To me, the article is written in exactly the same format T Swift used to write the lyrics for “thanK you aIMee”.
I side eye any billionaire. At that point, it’s hoarding money and assets just to say you have them. I also think, in this Post-Dolly world, when celebrities of that magnitude and/or their fans point out how much they give away, it’s held against the Dolly standard, who helped fund a COVID vaccine, who put books in the hands of children, and other long lasting legacy endeavors. Yes, Dolly was worth half a billion or so, but she could have been worth so much more in assets and liquid, way before Swift reached that milestone.
Fair? Probably not.
Vapid, beige, racist, mean girl. Where is the news? This woman gaslights and pickpockets her own fans.
As most of the pop culture world does, some of my family and friends hold her up as some ultra talented feminist icon. False. She’s not dim and unaware, she’s curated this image. Her fans are an amazing entity on their own who push for progress. Whenever they make waves, Swift adjusts her politics.
This article really gave nothing new, but make no mistake- Taylor is losing sleep over it. She is notoriously thin skinned, she’s just saving her thinly veiled bubble gum diss tracks for post-Oscar season.