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Taylor Swift was out and about on Sunday, attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ game at Arrowhead. The Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals, 7-34, which means that Taylor is still something of a good-luck charm for the team and for her husband Travis Kelce. This was Taylor’s first Chiefs game since November 8th, when she brought Karlie Kloss to the VIP box. Something nice for Taylor: her appearances at Chiefs games have become normalized, so there’s a lot less energy directed at her and what she’s doing or not doing at the game. I imagine that’s a big relief.

Taylor wasn’t alone in the VIP box on Sunday – she attended the game with her sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and Kylie’s daughter Finn, as well as Scott and Andrea Swift. For some of the game, Taylor was seen in a windbreaker made by Erin Andrews’ line.

Incidentally, I’m absolutely positive that Taylor has hired some kind of Oscar-campaign consultant to help during this awards season and I would love to know what the consultant says about Taylor’s attendance at these games. Does “football WAG” help or hurt Taylor’s Oscar chances? Discuss.

🎥| The sweetest interaction between Taylor and her niece!😊 https://t.co/hdvWWwJs9E — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) November 22, 2026

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