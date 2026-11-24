There is a Tasmanian devil running amok, only it’s an elephant seal named Neil. Southern elephant seals were wiped out from the Australian island in the 1800s thanks to hunting. That’s why it was a cause for celebration in October 2020 when Neil became one of, if not the first seal pup to be born in Tasmania in 200 years, due to his mum taking a wrong current somewhere. Because Neil was born on a southeastern Tasmanian beach, that is where he returns to for very important land duties like molting.
Except, Neil seems to know his rarified, exalted (not to mention protected) status on the island, and thusly sees fit to knock out and/or annihilate any obstruction in his path. As one Australian newscaster put it, Neil is “At war with all things vertical.” Or he just wants to lounge on your lawn. The point is, 2,000-pound Neil is King of Tasmania and will do as he pleases when he deigns to grant those with legs the pleasure of his presence, you’re welcome. So the only practical solution was for the Tasmanian government to draft a 27-page “Neil the Seal Management Plan” dossier for ways to mitigate damage (and repair costs) to public property during his stays. Sounds reasonable to me!
There is a 6-year-old elephant seal in Tasmania named Neil who has a taste for light property damage during the winter months. Now, the state has a management plan.
Neil’s annual “hauling out” and subsequent misadventures on the southeastern part of the island has delighted locals, making him a local mascot and a viral social media star.
But Neil’s on-land hijinks—as he experiences his yearly “catastrophic molt,” during which he, like all elephant seals, sheds and replaces his top level of fur and epidermis—has also created headaches for local officials. Neil, who weighs over 2,000 pounds, has destroyed walkways, flattened bollards, bowled through fences, and rammed vehicles. The enormous and growing public interest in Neil has also been a source of concern, as officials spend tens of thousands of Australian dollars to keep the public at a safe distance from him.
The Tasmanian government, finding itself in a precarious position, has finally decided to take action. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment published a 27-page dossier this week titled “Neil the Seal Management Plan.”
“The purpose of this Plan is to set out a framework for managing the resident elephant seal known as Neil in Tasmania, recognising the complex challenges associated with his recurring haul out period,” the dossier states.
Neil has a dedicated task force to monitor his whereabouts, and according to the dossier, they would take a “non-intervention,” hands-off approach if he hauls out in a secluded location. They’d keep tabs on Neil from a distance, erecting signs around the area to alert the public of Neil’s presence while advising them to keep their distance. Should the public tempt fate and approach Neil, the task force can call in security personnel to keep people and the seal safe.
The second contingency plan is titled “on-site seal management,” which would be necessary if Neil comes ashore in a more public location, and has immediate access to roads and critical infrastructure that up the odds of molting-induced mayhem. One proposed management option involves “hazing,” which would essentially treat Neil like a frat pledge. The dossier doesn’t get into specifics—ostensibly there’s no paddling or eating a live goldfish involved—but highlights what it calls a “non-violent method of using deterrents and negative associations to disturb an animal, compelling them to move,” which can include “controlled visual, tactile and vocal stimuli where appropriate.”
The document also notes that Neil appears to be adapting to and thus eluding “standard management practices,” meaning that the task force needs to stay nimble in coming up with new methods to curb Neil’s taste for antics.
…Officials also say that despite their best efforts to avoid Neil-related interruptions to daily life, “significant events,” such as road closures, public safety incidents, relocation or translocation activities, or wildlife-borne diseases, are still liable to happen. During such events, members of the public are advised to contact the Marine Mammal Hotline, also known as “0427 WHALES.”
Imagine being so destructive that the government draws up an action plan for dealing with your semi-annual visits, while they also bend over backwards to preserve your right to wreak said havoc on all their infrastructure to your heart’s content. Neil is living the dream! “Would you like to cross the pavement, sir? No problem, we’ll put up a traffic sign that says ‘SEAL ON ROAD SLOW DOWN.’” As for traffic cones, well, batting those things out of the way is pup’s play to Neil. You guys, I love all of this. Neil is 2,000 pounds (and growing!) of roly poly joy, a slithering oompah loompah to brighten our day. So what if the government is tens of thousands of dollars in the rear after each visit — what Neil gives us in return is PRICELESS! If I cannot live the dream like Neil, of having the whole world around me furiously rushing to enable my destruction, then I simply must live the next best dream of working on his dedicated task force. I’m at your service, my zaftig king!
Screenshots from 60 Minutes Australia
The management plan is fabulous. So deadpan while it tries to plan for potential mayhem.
I hope Neil the seal has a safe and uneventful moult.
OMG, I love every aspect of this story! I hope Neil continues to stay safe! I love that short part of the video where Neil approaches a traffic cone then just oh-so-casually knocks it aside.
Neil the Seal:
Out of my way, I’m coming through.
Tasmania:
At your service, sir — and always happy to help.
Fingers crossed that Neil doesn’t wreak too much havoc.
I did a bit of reading, and apparently Neil is currently a teenager in elephant seal years.
At this stage, the teenage e-seals are generally wrestling and playing with their friend group during haul-out, to develop strength and agility for future breeding and other life activities.
So I say, Neil needs some mates! Some buddies, some pals! Then they’d all play together instead of doing so much property damage.
#NeilTheSealNeedsPals
Not sure why they’d use ‘negative stimuli’ to force him in a particular direction, that guy chronicling Neil the Seals’ annual vacations has pretty conclusively proven that he WILL chase after orange traffic cones when you taunt him with them.
I … ugh. Maybe it’s just the sad news about the hippo passing but I don’t see this going well for the seal or the people. It looks way too densely populated. Suppose more seals start to come?
I live in southern Tasmania. Not densely populated at all. Neil usually makes landfall near a town population around 350 (predominantly farming area), although last winter he went to a nearby beach area population around 1500. Was actually easier to keep him and the people safe last winter though because that beach is separated from the town by a strip of thick bush with paths cut into it, and the rangers could use a vehicle to block him from getting to the houses.
He is electronically tagged and monitored closely by wildlife services. We Australians take that sh*t very seriously (Exhibit: Irwin).
Good to know! Thank you for your insider knowledge!
I’m concerned as well! I am absolutely astonished by how far from the beach Neil travels.
I live near a spot in CA where hundreds of elephant seals come to molt (and mate, and birth, and fight, and play) every year, and it is both fascinating (and incredibly smelly) to witness, and dangerous.
(To clarify, the elephant seals stay mainly on one beach surrounded by cliffs, and humans are restricted to a fenced boardwalk above the beach for observation only; if any fool human thought it wise to clamber down the boulder cliff to get up close to the elephant seals, which are unfathomably large if you’ve only seen other kinds of seals IRL and way bigger than humans, it would be incredibly dangerous).
While clearly Neil seems well accustomed to human life, and is maybe, sadly, more used to interacting with humans than with other seals, should his existence lead to reviving the population in that area, it would be great for the species but the humans would need to quickly rethink how they interact with the seals, and figure out a way to leave them be, because again, they can be incredibly dangerous. And I fear significant harm will come to the animals if the humans ever feel threatened.
In the meantime though, it is heartening that Neil – who must be very lonely?! – does have human companions indulging him in his annual visits and apparently providing him with plenty of entertainment.
I love him. Thank god he’s in Australia where most people actually respect nature and animals. I would fear for his safety is he was molting in California, some asshat might hurt him
Like that jerk in Hawaii who kicked a monk seal!
This wonderful, yes I absolutely feel bad for the people whose property is damaged but I can also partition that from the joy of everything else in this story. The video with all the people talking to him is delightful.
Neil the Seal is the real deal. Love him. Please keep us up to date on this young gentleman’s antics. Glad they treasure him, as he deserves and don’t think of him as a public nuisance or danger and act accordingly (as they would in the U.S.).
This is rather impressive. Mama takes a wrong turn one day and now he is stuck taking the lonely road to mayhem.
Turbanma, yes. Poor Fiona. Maybe Neil should be awarded security for every time he’s seen on land.
Protect Neil the Seal at all costs.
‘…due to his mum taking a wrong current somewhere.’ At Albuquerque? 😉