It’s funny how the Earl Spencer’s book was everywhere and a massive gossip storyline for weeks, and then everyone in the royal media just stopped talking about it completely. That’s the big “tell” that Buckingham Palace threw their weight around and basically said “you’ve had your fun, now you shall never mention any of these stories again.” This is the same media ecosystem where royal reporters are still crying about the Sussexes’ 2021 Oprah interview, but right now, you won’t find any of them willing to mention Charles Spencer’s account of King Charles’ glee when Diana died. Well, now that the palace managed to shut down the Charles Spencer stories, it’s time for the palace’s historical revision project. They sent out Jonathan Dimbleby, King Charles’ friend and biographer. Yes, most of Dimbleby’s Telegraph interview was about cancer and his family, but he also made some extensive comments about Charles Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. I would argue that all of these statements have been vetted and approved by the palace.
Dimbleby on whether he’s still close to the king: “That is such a difficult question to answer. I see him and I’m fond of him.” Of his opinions, he says: “I’ve never just been a mouthpiece for the King. What I have said in the past has come from me. Of course, I talk [to him] from time to time and I talk to those who are around him from time to time because I’ve got to know them very well. But being ‘on message’ or ‘off message’ has never been part of my DNA. I’ve been an independent freelance all my life.”
On Prince Harry: “Whatever the reason, there is a publicity machine around Harry that keeps apparently going out of its way to stimulate discussion about this without offering any quiet way through. I can’t imagine that the King can find it anything other than very difficult. He is a father.”
On Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s lux Norfolk life, entirely funded by the king: “I was pretty sure, knowing [the King], that he would have wanted truth and justice to prevail. I also felt pretty sure that he would feel an obligation not to let Andrew be left on the street. I think Andrew could easily have been shot. He could have been beaten up if he was out there on the road. I do think [the King] felt a duty of care, whatever we might think about the probability that Andrew is guilty, and there is some pretty devastating evidence against him.”
On Charles Spencer’s Swan Song claims about the king: [Dimbleby] is appalled and aggrieved and calls it a lie. The mild-mannered man of the previous hour becomes visibly vexed: “The idea that the King was, I can’t remember exactly what Spencer said, but ‘chuckling’ after the death of Diana? [It was that he had a ‘giddy tone’.] That is so hideously untrue. I know first-hand. He was stricken by the horror of it, by the thing itself, and by its implications. The idea that he was in any way rubbing his hands together is grotesque and dishonest. I’d go on any testament to say that.
Why would Spencer make up that story? “I cannot see into the mind of that man, who I do not hold in high regard. I imagine he hopes it might make him a lot of money. He’s got a big estate to run. I don’t know how much money he needs, and maybe he craves attention? I don’t want to speculate beyond saying ‘maybe’. What on earth possesses somebody to take up something so painful 29 years later? I can’t imagine either of the King’s sons would have relished it. On the contrary. The allegations were so cruel and based on no discernible evidence that [in any other sphere] in politics or business, they would not have been able to be [repeated and] published because a ton of bricks would have come down on that institution.”
Why Dimbleby is speaking out about Spencer now: “I didn’t want to fan the flames to increase sales. I hope the [Spencer] book is now in the ash can of history. I think the public now sees the book as money-making and that Spencer wasn’t that close to Diana.”
Go back and read the Prince Andrew section – that is almost word-for-word from the palace briefing, especially “duty of care” and the king’s “obligation” to ensure that Andrew isn’t left homeless. Really makes you think about the other sections and whether Dimbleby is effectively misrepresenting the palace’s talking points (or the king’s perspective) as his own opinions as a historian, broadcaster and biographer. Anyway, in a head-to-head battle of “who has more credibility,” I choose Charles Spencer over Jonathan Dimbleby. Spencer kept that information close to the vest for almost thirty years – if Spencer simply wanted to damage King Charles, Spencer could have done so years ago. Spencer waited until he was ready, and he waited until William and Harry were adults with some distance and perspective on Diana and Charles.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Screencap courtesy of ‘Lorraine’.
Typical sycophantic nonsense here, and I doubt a word of it was his own.
As for Spencer, I wonder if the ability of social media to make sure his words weren’t buried by the palace had anything to do with his decision to write the book after so long. If he had released all this back in the day, the royal rota would have been able to control the narrative easily, but thanks to the Internet, their power has waned.
this guy’s comments about the Spencer book are so disingenuous. As he reminds us himself, he’s been an independent freelance his entire career but somehow doesn’t know about the reality of publishing a work of non fiction with a major house? He doesn’t realize that any story (especially THAT story) was going to be fact checked and run through legal before it saw publication day?
What a moron. Some of us are smarter than that but he, like BP and KP, thinks we are not. on another note, did Megan bot activity decrease after the bombing of the data center in Russia? People like this and the bots I think are bought and paid for by the RF.
No doubt the Palace sent out Dimbleby to defend Charles.
Whatever, it doesn’t matter. Spencer did not create the narrative, just reported one side of it, and Charles can never change it. Diana is still universally beloved. Charles will always be the terrible husband and Camilla will always be the side piece.
this!
Swan Song didn’t move the needle on the saga of Charles and Diana. Aside from a few pull quotes it was anticlimactic.
I disagree, @Davin. I think it was a long-awaited vindication of the Spencers as a family. There were a number of details that I had never heard before, like the fact that the late Queen and Diana’s father had a brief flirtation but Mountbatten chased him off to clear the path for Philip. That was very sweet and highly credible. Mountbatten was a kind of weird stage mother to Philip, the same way that Carole is to Kate. Also, the fact that Diana went to her father a few weeks before the wedding and wanted to call it off, but he wouldn’t hear of it, such was his loyalty to the monarchy — that was a genuine surprise to me, I’d never heard that story, and again, it all fits with what we know to have been a disastrous match, one that wiser people should have simply avoided.
I heard the story (told in a different way) some years ago about Diana leaving Buckingham Palace during the engagement to Charles and showing up at her father’s home and wanting out of the engagement. He just sent her right back to BP and would not listen to her.
The story about Diana and her father has been floating around for decades. As has the acceptance that Chuck and Di should never have married.
Good assessment, Kaiser – Spencer did keep it to himself for many years and as Harry remembers the time period, he also experienced his father as acting absent any empathy or comfort. Who cares if Charles felt “stricken by the horror”, it’s how he interacted with her brother and their little son that created painful wounds that are still there. Dimbleby wants to be represent the king as human and empathetic but puts it out that he (/the king) thinks Spencer just needs money to run his estate and any other institution would be smashed for saying such things about the king. A humanistic empathetic person would call Spencer and apologize, not float accusations and threats.
How much taxpayer money again it takes all the palatial homes of the RF again?
I am 2 years older than Princess Diana and I watched in realtime the courtship, engagement, wedding and subsequent break down of the marriage. At the time the press reported on Charles jealousy of Diana getting more attention, that it was normal to humiliate your fiancee with “what ever love is”, his coldness regarding having affairs and his complete lack of empathy for a young woman thrown to the wolves. They reported this as if this is a normal emotion for a grown man.
So yeah for those of us that were there to picture then Prince Charles giddy is not much of a stretch when he had always been portrayed as a entitled spoilt ill tempered man.
One year older than her and followed things too like you. Yore so write.
Didn’t at least Richard Kay and one other journalist confirm they heard Spencer’s account of Charles’ being nasty about Diana’s death from Spencer around the time of the incident?
Look at the way Charles snarls at pens. A frustrated Charles will say anything.
Dimbleby wrote charles authorized biography based on extensive interviews with charles. That same authorized biography where charles complained endlessly about his parents. Another poor charles book.
Yeah whenever I see the name Dimbleby that’s all I can think of. Having him come out and talk is a choice. Bc it’s just a reminder that Charles had his own version of Spare, even with an accompanying interview in which he admitted to cheating, that the BM rarely ever mentions as they cry about Harry and Oprah.
How good to see CRex feels a duty of care towards his pdfile brother, but not to his younger son, his daughter in law and his two grandchildren who have been relentlessly hounded by the British media for no reason at all for a decade.
I hope it was worth it for Dimbleby to go on the record with what he said about Charles Spencer and Harry.
Team Spencer Sussex here.
I believe Charles Spencer and I have put my money where my mouth is. Not only did I buy his book for myself, but it’s also on my Christmas gift list.
I watched several interviews at the time of Swan Song’s release. He interviewed well. He was calm and sincere. One segment stuck in my mind. At the end of the CTV interview, journalist Anne-Marie told him she had contacted Casey House, the AIDS hospice, as part of her research for this story. They had generously lent her the book of photos from Diana’s Oct. 1991 visit. The photo of Diana holding a man’s hand, a man dying of AIDS, was one that flashed around the world and showed people that it was safe to touch an AIDS patient. The book held unreleased photos. One of them was of Diana lying on the bed beside a dying man, holding and comforting him.
Anne-Marie also relayed messages from the hospice. Spencer had rightfully been outraged by then-Prince Charles’ hissing words, that the world would soon forget Diana. Casey House wanted Charles Spencer to know that there was not a single day went by that someone doesn’t mention Diana’s name. Her legacy carried on. She was not forgotten.
Charles Spencer was so moved he couldn’t speak. He was able to hold his tears back but he couldn’t control his dripping nose. I was uncomfortable with the long intrusive camera close-up on his emotional reaction but after some thought, I concluded that, given the context, it was integral to the Diana story. And I also realized that perhaps one of the reasons it’s taken so long for Spencer to tell this truth was that he probably knew that it would be a kind of hell to do the book tour.
Anne-Marie said that usually at the end of this type of interview pictures are taken, the book signed. etc. Not this time. Spencer couldn’t compose himself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qm13ZoHDoL8
I have no doubt that Charles Spencer has evidence for everything in his book.
God, @Lissen, that story is heart-wrenching. And totally credible. I think it took him a long time to write this book because all of it is true, and all of it chimes with what we witnessed — I’m not young enough to be Diana’s daughter, but she was closer in age to my mother than to me. And she was a captivating, fascinating person. “King” Charles is just second rate and self-pitying. Really.
Duty of care for your degenerate brother but absolutely none for your child and your grandchildren who share Diana DNA, yeah this is exactly why I will always believe that Charles said exactly what Charles Spenser said that he said .
Yup? But no journalist EVER makes that jump about why Charles feels a duty of care towards his brother but not towards his son and grandchildren.
This bogs my mind about all these royalists. Really no morals.
I read “Swan Song.” Charles Spencer is highly credible. He is a respected author and historian. Even his critics will admit his books are well written and researched. They also can’t deny that he has a longstanding habit of keeping notes and diaries. He had already written one (very good) memoir about his childhood, “A Very Private School.” He waited a long time to write this book about his sister and had more than earned his right to tell his side of things.
I was saddened to read that during the intervening years, when his own marriage(s) had fallen apart and he had moved to South Africa to get away from media attention, he had considered suicide. He’s far from a perfect man but he was really going through it himself. He and his siblings did not have an easy time of it as kids or young adults. Their parents’ divorce and subsequent re-marriages, his exile to boarding school at the terribly young age of 8, his own family problems and divorce, his sister’s death. I felt a lot of sympathy for him.
Charles Spencer’s love for his big sister is evident. Charles Windsor doesn’t know what love is to this day.
Definitely Team Spencer.
That book made me love Charles Spencer – what a good and faithful brother he is – and a good writer, too. (I actually used the poem at the front of the book when I conducted a memorial service for a friend this past weekend, and talked about where it came from.)
The public now sees Spencer as “not that close to Diana”? He was her brother! They both grew up in a trauma filled environment. Dimbleby and his fellow sycophants smear people for a living on behalf of the British royals.
I listened to the audiobook and you can hear how protected Charles Spencer is of Diana. I’m glad he took back the narrative and told his story. Everyone deserves their voice to be heard and not being told by someone else.
Not the smartest to include the line, “He is a father.” Because from where I sit, all that does is remind everyone of what an absolutely terrible “father” he is, especially to Harry. If I was one of KFC’s sycophants, I’d stay away from that entire topic.
Duty of care. Really. But no duty of care to his own son & grandson. That tracks.
Also, Swan Song was a beautiful tribute to Diana. I thought it was a lovely book & I also thought it was amazing how nonplussed Charles Spencer is by royalty. He did Diana a solid by writing that book.
This whole family is like a Mafia crime family. Just like a trump and his family.