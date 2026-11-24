It’s funny how the Earl Spencer’s book was everywhere and a massive gossip storyline for weeks, and then everyone in the royal media just stopped talking about it completely. That’s the big “tell” that Buckingham Palace threw their weight around and basically said “you’ve had your fun, now you shall never mention any of these stories again.” This is the same media ecosystem where royal reporters are still crying about the Sussexes’ 2021 Oprah interview, but right now, you won’t find any of them willing to mention Charles Spencer’s account of King Charles’ glee when Diana died. Well, now that the palace managed to shut down the Charles Spencer stories, it’s time for the palace’s historical revision project. They sent out Jonathan Dimbleby, King Charles’ friend and biographer. Yes, most of Dimbleby’s Telegraph interview was about cancer and his family, but he also made some extensive comments about Charles Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. I would argue that all of these statements have been vetted and approved by the palace.

Dimbleby on whether he’s still close to the king: “That is such a difficult question to answer. I see him and I’m fond of him.” Of his opinions, he says: “I’ve never just been a mouthpiece for the King. What I have said in the past has come from me. Of course, I talk [to him] from time to time and I talk to those who are around him from time to time because I’ve got to know them very well. But being ‘on message’ or ‘off message’ has never been part of my DNA. I’ve been an independent freelance all my life.”

On Prince Harry: “Whatever the reason, there is a publicity machine around Harry that keeps apparently going out of its way to stimulate discussion about this without offering any quiet way through. I can’t imagine that the King can find it anything other than very difficult. He is a father.”

On Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s lux Norfolk life, entirely funded by the king: “I was pretty sure, knowing [the King], that he would have wanted truth and justice to prevail. I also felt pretty sure that he would feel an obligation not to let Andrew be left on the street. I think Andrew could easily have been shot. He could have been beaten up if he was out there on the road. I do think [the King] felt a duty of care, whatever we might think about the probability that Andrew is guilty, and there is some pretty devastating evidence against him.”

On Charles Spencer’s Swan Song claims about the king: [Dimbleby] is appalled and aggrieved and calls it a lie. The mild-mannered man of the previous hour becomes visibly vexed: “The idea that the King was, I can’t remember exactly what Spencer said, but ‘chuckling’ after the death of Diana? [It was that he had a ‘giddy tone’.] That is so hideously untrue. I know first-hand. He was stricken by the horror of it, by the thing itself, and by its implications. The idea that he was in any way rubbing his hands together is grotesque and dishonest. I’d go on any testament to say that.

Why would Spencer make up that story? “I cannot see into the mind of that man, who I do not hold in high regard. I imagine he hopes it might make him a lot of money. He’s got a big estate to run. I don’t know how much money he needs, and maybe he craves attention? I don’t want to speculate beyond saying ‘maybe’. What on earth possesses somebody to take up something so painful 29 years later? I can’t imagine either of the King’s sons would have relished it. On the contrary. The allegations were so cruel and based on no discernible evidence that [in any other sphere] in politics or business, they would not have been able to be [repeated and] published because a ton of bricks would have come down on that institution.”

Why Dimbleby is speaking out about Spencer now: “I didn’t want to fan the flames to increase sales. I hope the [Spencer] book is now in the ash can of history. I think the public now sees the book as money-making and that Spencer wasn’t that close to Diana.”