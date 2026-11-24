Many people believe that the Sussexes’ UK return is mostly about next year’s Invictus Games in Birmingham. Could be, although Harry has never cited the Birmingham games as a reason. When asked directly about the return, he’s been saying stuff about his love of British soil, how much he wanted his kids to experience British schools, and his nostalgia for pubs. Still, he’s doing a lot to promote the games, and it’s clear he wants Birmingham to be the biggest event in Invictus’s history. Well, an update! Amazon has signed on as the headline sponsor of the Birmingham games.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is teaming up with Amazon for the 2027 adaptive sporting event as it makes its return to England. It was announced on Nov. 23 that Amazon is the headline sponsor for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. Amazon will provide funding and support for the Invictus Games’ mission to champion wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, veterans and their families. This marks Amazon’s biggest commitment to the Invictus Games to date, continuing its long-standing relationship with the Invictus Movement after previously collaborating with the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf (2023) and Vancouver-Whistler (2025). Helen Helliwell, the CEO of Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, said, “I’ve seen first-hand Amazon’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, creating career opportunities and providing vital support for serving personnel, veterans and their families. We’re delighted to have them as headline sponsor of Birmingham 2027 as their support will help us deliver an exceptional Games.” Adds John Boumphrey, VP and Country Manager of Amazon U.K., “I’m delighted that Amazon is helping to bring Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 to life. It gives our 75,000 UK employees the chance to volunteer, support their communities and be part of something truly special. We’ll also bring the best of Amazon to the Games, from our logistics expertise to our technology, to help create an unforgettable experience for competitors, their families and supporters.” Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Kris Jenner‘s 70th birthday bash at Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion.

[From People]

I doubt Jeff Bezos was involved in this personally, but yeah, there is a connection and it’s through Kris Jenner! Kris is super-close to Lauren Sanchez, and it appears that Kris is also pretty close to the Sussexes. Still, I think Amazon signed on as a headline sponsor because they honestly want to support the mission.

As I read through this, I got a spooky sixth-sense feeling that the Windsors are going to do something massive in an attempt to derail next year’s games. I’m not talking about Prince William throwing a tantrum, it will be something much bigger. I feel like something major will happen right before the games and there will be pressure on Harry to delay or cancel.