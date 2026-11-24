Many people believe that the Sussexes’ UK return is mostly about next year’s Invictus Games in Birmingham. Could be, although Harry has never cited the Birmingham games as a reason. When asked directly about the return, he’s been saying stuff about his love of British soil, how much he wanted his kids to experience British schools, and his nostalgia for pubs. Still, he’s doing a lot to promote the games, and it’s clear he wants Birmingham to be the biggest event in Invictus’s history. Well, an update! Amazon has signed on as the headline sponsor of the Birmingham games.
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is teaming up with Amazon for the 2027 adaptive sporting event as it makes its return to England.
It was announced on Nov. 23 that Amazon is the headline sponsor for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. Amazon will provide funding and support for the Invictus Games’ mission to champion wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, veterans and their families.
This marks Amazon’s biggest commitment to the Invictus Games to date, continuing its long-standing relationship with the Invictus Movement after previously collaborating with the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf (2023) and Vancouver-Whistler (2025).
Helen Helliwell, the CEO of Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, said, “I’ve seen first-hand Amazon’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, creating career opportunities and providing vital support for serving personnel, veterans and their families. We’re delighted to have them as headline sponsor of Birmingham 2027 as their support will help us deliver an exceptional Games.”
Adds John Boumphrey, VP and Country Manager of Amazon U.K., “I’m delighted that Amazon is helping to bring Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 to life. It gives our 75,000 UK employees the chance to volunteer, support their communities and be part of something truly special. We’ll also bring the best of Amazon to the Games, from our logistics expertise to our technology, to help create an unforgettable experience for competitors, their families and supporters.”
Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Kris Jenner‘s 70th birthday bash at Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion.
[From People]
I doubt Jeff Bezos was involved in this personally, but yeah, there is a connection and it’s through Kris Jenner! Kris is super-close to Lauren Sanchez, and it appears that Kris is also pretty close to the Sussexes. Still, I think Amazon signed on as a headline sponsor because they honestly want to support the mission.
As I read through this, I got a spooky sixth-sense feeling that the Windsors are going to do something massive in an attempt to derail next year’s games. I’m not talking about Prince William throwing a tantrum, it will be something much bigger. I feel like something major will happen right before the games and there will be pressure on Harry to delay or cancel.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Duke of Sussex speaking, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Wheelchair Rugby, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex speaking, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry Duke of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 and attends various demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC)
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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The Duke of Sussex plays pickleball during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex speaking at a panel discussion during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex attends a panel discussion during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex has a group photo during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex speaking to pupils who are learning about design and performance around adaptive prosthetics during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Maybe Robert Pattison will abseil from a helicopter into the stadium for the opening ceremony.
“Bezos is mine, Harold!” etc.
I am one of those who believe this is the motivating reason for *this* UK move. Being visible in the UK is defensive and offensive. To me its been very loud how quiet he has been about Invictus being in Birmingham this year and how being in the UK helps with preparations.
As the piece says Amazon’s sponsorship is a continuation of their partnership that started in 2023. I doubt Bezos was involved in this new sponsorship. Where’s Richard Eden wasn’t he saying that IG was losing sponsors?
What you said. We said months ago that Kris Jenner had nothing to do with this. They have been sponsors since 2023. It’s weird framing
They have been sponsors for years now but I think they are leveling up now, and Amazon branding will be everywhere (kind of how Land Rover’s branding was very very visible for years.) I dont think this has anything to do with Kris Jenner though. I just think this is a natural step up for Amazon.
I did see one comment about Jeff Bezos starting to feel competitive re: Mackenzie Scott and her donations so he’s increasing his and Amazon’s philanthropy efforts. And if that’s what it is – whatever. Outdonate your ex Jeff. Build a few hospitals and universities.
The British gutter press tried to turn Meghan and Harry into commercial pariahs but it failed and still, their sponsors and business partners come…
Kaiser, I am a cynical too always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Let’s hope that Amazon’s support is too big for Billie and whatever Sussex haters crawl out from their portals in several dimensions of hell will also be thwarted and remain in their holes forever.
I kind of think Harry doesn’t want to come out and say that he’s here to protect Invictus because the follow up question would be “from what?” He can’t come right and say that William or Charles are trying to sabotage it. He would sound crazy. Harry’s presence in the UK provides more protection for the games and he could be much more involved than he would be if he was in Montecito.
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@Jes. I totally agree with you. My assumption has been that Harry feels he needs to be present and close by for the planning and run up to the games while also keeping quiet about this being the reason he is in the UK in order to fly under whatever BS the BM media would poison the games with. He wants it to be a positive and uplifting event and I believe this is how he is hoping to do that. When it is over he and the family will peace out back to their normal life. I’m not much of a conspiracy theorist so I don’t see boogeymen around every corner. Even in the UK.
It could be just process, work flow, logistics, money, budgeting, allocation of responsibility, planning, capital investment in the city, appeals to stakeholders, permissions for events staged in built-up areas, fundraising, cycles of recruitment for local staff and accommodation for participants, spin-off subsidiaries, local initiatives, business networking, contacts, personal nostalgia, capital gains taxes, immigration status review, line of succession planning, councillor of state screening, residency requirements, etc….. it could be a multitude of things that see Invictus overlapping with his status as an expat in another country. I can imagine easily that if the games are on his home turf he would want to be here for it. And to bring his family.
Yes, the Games are getting larger, more visible, more influential and take year-round planning. Harry’s not going to just sit back and show up for the awards, like William.
Okay that sounds ominous. What big thing can be dropped just before the games?
I did comment below, No. 17.
Cynical or not I think that Wiglet Wails will put out another ” me, me, me,” YouTube clip saying her fake cancer is back.
This lot are lower than a snakes belly.
Let me put it this way. Hope Charles stays reasonably healthy a long while after Birmingham.
Even if Charles kicks it on the eve of the Invictus Games, there is NO WAY the games should be delayed. They’re not about any one person — they’re about a worldwide community of wounded veterans and service members.
It is much more important than anything having to do with the BRF.
Well I for sure think they go long ways to make H+Ms lifes difficult, but finishing of the King? But maybe the Queen – isnt it her birthday then?
The Games are not until next summer. I doubt they would do anything now about it. Honestly it seems very apparent that Charles and William won’t show up and I think that will then cause some media to wonder if they should even cover it. It’s a cut off your nose to show spite. Harry being in the UK is IMHO not about Invictus. It was 100 percent about his kids being in British schools. I choose to believe those rumors since they have been around for a year and turned out to be true. Harry being in the UK won’t stop William or Charles from “doing” anything.
As if Harry or any other seasoned professional or high-profile public figures who know how to keep their plans close to their chest and give the baying public some fluff to play with and chew on, would reveal the real reason that he and his wife uprooted their family from their safe, secure and cocooned life in Montecito and plop down in Shithole Country simply to be “back on british soil.” Pffft!
I cant tell you how pleased I am that H has so discombobulated all the mercantile gossips that they dont know their head from their arse these days.
Seriously, the Sussexes return has thrown the BM for a loop. They were so caught off guard and don’t know what to make of it, so they’re throwing every possibility out there to see what sticks. When the truth is that only Harry and Meghan know the reasons.
The only event to cause Harry to cancel IG would be the death of the king. I predict Charles is not leaving us this soon. Games on.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if William tried to sabotage Invictus. There have been lying bots online saying that William and Kate started Invictus. “It’s mine Harold”! Harry being on site in the UK and being obviously in charge is a good thing. William is his own worst enemy. I think H&M have been very careful not to say anything negative about William or the rest of the RF but we don’t need anyone to tell us because William’s behavior speaks for itself as does Charles, Kate and Camilla’s. I think they’re as Machiavellian as the Medici family.
But not as good at it!
I don’t deny the jealousy of William, and it is obvious when Kate and William are galvanized by hysteria rather than compunction to get out and do something when Harry is out doing good. But the Invictus Games are a big deal, and have gained a lot of momentum, sponsors and media attention, such as the Morning show hosted by that ray of sunshine called Allison Hammond. The City of Birmingham wanted this, and their city has put up a lot: a location, manpower, money. And if Amazon is pouring a lot of money into it, and there are men and women coming from all over the world…..That is a lot of momentum, and I don’t think Weak Willie can stem the flow, and even he and his stupid, dim-witted advisors may be able to see that sabotaging a big event benefitting veterans is not a good look.
I think that to overshadow or wreck the Invictus Games – my take is this.
Call me an absolute cynic however, it would not surprise me if that fake, shady, lazy Wiglet Wails puts out another “me, me, me” non existent cancer is back youtube clip.
I am happy to have my Maker tell me off when I get to the Pearly Gates if I have been wrong about her fake cancer. Ten ways to Sunday Mrs Wails documentary with all its filming, hushed non believable bell ringing comment, hi- tech fluff and baby babble will never convince me that she ever had it.
Maybe they should remember the quote ” Oh What A Tangled Web We Weave, When first we practice to deceive ”
That is all I’ve got.
I know this isn’t what was meant but if King Charles died (by coincidence eg the cancer came back) right before the Games, do you think they would be cancelled? I think they’d have to be, right?