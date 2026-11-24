So far this year we’ve heard of Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose, 18, and Matt Damon’s daughter Isabella, 20, modeling. Of course there’s also Britney Spears’ son and Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter and countless other nepo models I can’t be bothered to recount, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber among them.
There’s always a debate in the comments about whether these young people deserve to be models. I’ve heard the argument that our “supermodels” had “the look” in the 90s and early 2000s and that models today are bland, but how toxic and homogenous was our idea of beauty back then? The modeling field is so diverse now in terms of body shapes and looks, which is as it should be, that there’s room for practically everyone. You can use that same reasoning to say that nepo models are taking a spot meant for someone else though, and that they get an unfair advantage when they don’t have presence or charisma. To me, that’s a much more valid argument.
That’s all preface to this latest nepo model story. Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s 18-year-old daughter, Kate (she was born Harlow Winter Kate but goes by Kate now), got a modeling contract with Lions Management. She previously landed an ad with Balenciaga co-starring her mom and I guess she needed representation. Here’s more, from People:
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden‘s daughter Kate Madden is taking the next step in her modeling career.
Per WWD, the 18-year-old has signed a contract with The Lions Management.
“I’ve always dreamed of modeling, so getting to start this next chapter with The Lions is incredibly exciting,” Kate said in a statement to the outlet. “Fashion has always been a way for me to express myself, and I can’t wait to explore that in a whole new way. I’m looking forward to learning, growing, meeting new people and seeing where this journey takes me.”
The teen recently starred in the second installment of Balenciaga’s campaign celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Le City Bag.
Would this 18-year-old be getting Balenciaga contracts and model representation if her parents weren’t famous? Probably not, but she’s got a unique look and I can see her as a model otherwise. Kate’s styling makes her look like a Bratz Doll, and that’s complimentary! She looks like one of those Margaret Keane paintings come to life. (Amy Adams played Keane in the movie Big Eyes.)
There are so many children of celebrities going into acting and modeling now. That’s understandable because they grew up surrounded by artists and have parents in the industry. Of course they have a massive advantage. I haven’t heard this young woman say otherwise so I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt for now.
This is cute:
Photos credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages, received via promotional email
Can’t say I see the appeal of the doe-eyed thousand yard stare she does in every picture, but maybe that’s my age talking.
Guess I’ll sit in the corner with you because I don’t see it either. Jenna Ortega does a MUCH better Wednesday Addams.
Same.
I have huge eyes and I’ve heard the Margaret Keane painting comparison my whole life (I’ve also gotten Blythe doll, which I think is more complimentary than Bratz. A bit more sophisticated, lol). The dead doe-eyed look is what I always worry that I’m giving in photos and actively try to avoid!
She’s very pretty, and would not be at this level without her parents’ connections.
To her parents’ credit, I remember when this girl was born, and this is literally the first image I’ve ever seen of her. Good job on the privacy, Nicole and Joel.
She’s cute. I don’t find her beautiful or even necessarily pretty. So I find this annoying. I do have to say, though, that I didn’t find some of the 90’s models conventionally beautiful (like I hated Kate Moss’ heroin chic look).
I’m glad she doesn’t use the name Harlow. I assume Nicole and Joel had no idea bout Jean’s life.
I don’t see her as a traditional model, but her Sallie Skellington is cute, but god help me, the brows bring Ari to mind now that she keeps those perpetually surprised brows
At least, for a nepo-baby, she’s unique. Good for her.
Everyone knows modeling agencies are looking for girls / women who are at least 5’9″ and 120 lbs. 120 may be generous… but the height requirement is right. Kate Moss was always an anomaly, having her success at 5’6″. She’s another nepo baby getting some modeling work thanks to who her parents are.
I’d love to wake up one day, hopefully soon, to the news of a celeb kid saying — you know what, I’m doing infectiology, immunology, or earth sciences.
Anything that doesn’t involve acting, modelling, music.
It’s sad that the agencies rely on the fame that comes with mom’s and/or dad’s name.
That’s never going to happen because you actually have to study and work hard to do the academic disciplines you named.
is it modeling vs just a “celeb” endorsement when you are this short?
Can’t believe I’m writing this but feel so bad for really beautiful women wanting to be Models and actually have what it takes. Nepotism models who are somewhat attractive are now saturating the market to the point to get decent work you have to be part of some celebrity bloodline. Kudos to whomever can breakthrough this system and actually be successful as a model with no connection and is growing up in the middle of nowhere because my lord I’d could not.
Same. Modeling is a profession, and for most, a time-limited profession. I guess we’ll see who lasts and who is merely flirting with this profession and who has staying power. In the end, they have to sell the product and their sponsors will notice. And, any trace of unprofessional behavior will not be tolerated forever, though it might take a little longer with some of these famous children. And children they are. Can’t their parents expose them to anything else, or set a requirement for advanced education?
If I were looking for someone to model Halloween costumes I’d hire her.
Your comment made me laugh. Thank you!
The only one who has a child that no question, bar none should have a modeling contract is Sienna Miller. Marlowe has a face to launch ships that absolutely none of the nepo babies listed here could compare to
Marlowe’s the only nepo I’m making an exception for bc her face card is utterly undeniable
She just looks like a lot of other teenagers? Even in the Balenciaga ad, I can’t say as I see much model there.
I don’t think she’s tall enough for runway or editorial clothing modeling, and the few magazines that still exist use celebs and not models on their covers, so I think she should apply to college.