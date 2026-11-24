

So far this year we’ve heard of Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose, 18, and Matt Damon’s daughter Isabella, 20, modeling. Of course there’s also Britney Spears’ son and Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter and countless other nepo models I can’t be bothered to recount, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber among them.

There’s always a debate in the comments about whether these young people deserve to be models. I’ve heard the argument that our “supermodels” had “the look” in the 90s and early 2000s and that models today are bland, but how toxic and homogenous was our idea of beauty back then? The modeling field is so diverse now in terms of body shapes and looks, which is as it should be, that there’s room for practically everyone. You can use that same reasoning to say that nepo models are taking a spot meant for someone else though, and that they get an unfair advantage when they don’t have presence or charisma. To me, that’s a much more valid argument.

That’s all preface to this latest nepo model story. Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s 18-year-old daughter, Kate (she was born Harlow Winter Kate but goes by Kate now), got a modeling contract with Lions Management. She previously landed an ad with Balenciaga co-starring her mom and I guess she needed representation. Here’s more, from People:

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden‘s daughter Kate Madden is taking the next step in her modeling career. Per WWD, the 18-year-old has signed a contract with The Lions Management. “I’ve always dreamed of modeling, so getting to start this next chapter with The Lions is incredibly exciting,” Kate said in a statement to the outlet. “Fashion has always been a way for me to express myself, and I can’t wait to explore that in a whole new way. I’m looking forward to learning, growing, meeting new people and seeing where this journey takes me.” The teen recently starred in the second installment of Balenciaga’s campaign celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Le City Bag.

[From People]

Would this 18-year-old be getting Balenciaga contracts and model representation if her parents weren’t famous? Probably not, but she’s got a unique look and I can see her as a model otherwise. Kate’s styling makes her look like a Bratz Doll, and that’s complimentary! She looks like one of those Margaret Keane paintings come to life. (Amy Adams played Keane in the movie Big Eyes.)

There are so many children of celebrities going into acting and modeling now. That’s understandable because they grew up surrounded by artists and have parents in the industry. Of course they have a massive advantage. I haven’t heard this young woman say otherwise so I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt for now.

This is cute: