Here are some photos of Prince William at 10 Downing Street today. Poor sausage had to get out of bed by like 11 am? We know that Prince Sleep It Off hates to have anything on his schedule before the late afternoon, so I imagine this was the time slot given to William by Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his office. When Burnham first became PM, he actually praised William’s homelessness initiatives, because Burnham is focused on similar issues. So that was part of the Downing Street meeting – a conversation about their shared priorities. Did you know that this is the first Downing Street visit by a senior royal since 2012? That year, QEII visited Downing Street. She preferred to have her prime ministers come to her.

Meanwhile, just as William arrived at Downing Street, there was breaking news that intruders had apparently broken into Anmer Hall. Anmer is William and Kate’s Norfolk retreat on the Sandringham estate. From the Sun:

Kate and William’s sprawling country estate has been broken into by intruders in a major security breach. Cops are investigating after the break-in at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, on Monday night, The Sun can exclusively reveal. The ten-bedroom home on the King’s Sandringham Estate was a wedding gift by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Luckily Kate, William, George, Charlotte and Louis, were all safe down at Forest Lodge in Windsor. But they regularly use the country estate for school holidays and weekend breaks. It comes as the Prince of Wales meets Andy Burnham at Downing Street to discuss “shared priorities” such as homelessness.

[From The Sun]

I have a million questions. Was anything taken? Did they break into any other homes on the estate? Was Prince Andrew at home on Marsh Farm? Was Anmer targeted specifically? How many intruders were involved?? There have been a lot of security breaches around the Windsors in recent years, right?