Here are some photos of Prince William at 10 Downing Street today. Poor sausage had to get out of bed by like 11 am? We know that Prince Sleep It Off hates to have anything on his schedule before the late afternoon, so I imagine this was the time slot given to William by Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his office. When Burnham first became PM, he actually praised William’s homelessness initiatives, because Burnham is focused on similar issues. So that was part of the Downing Street meeting – a conversation about their shared priorities. Did you know that this is the first Downing Street visit by a senior royal since 2012? That year, QEII visited Downing Street. She preferred to have her prime ministers come to her.
Meanwhile, just as William arrived at Downing Street, there was breaking news that intruders had apparently broken into Anmer Hall. Anmer is William and Kate’s Norfolk retreat on the Sandringham estate. From the Sun:
Kate and William’s sprawling country estate has been broken into by intruders in a major security breach.
Cops are investigating after the break-in at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, on Monday night, The Sun can exclusively reveal.
The ten-bedroom home on the King’s Sandringham Estate was a wedding gift by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Luckily Kate, William, George, Charlotte and Louis, were all safe down at Forest Lodge in Windsor. But they regularly use the country estate for school holidays and weekend breaks.
It comes as the Prince of Wales meets Andy Burnham at Downing Street to discuss “shared priorities” such as homelessness.
[From The Sun]
I have a million questions. Was anything taken? Did they break into any other homes on the estate? Was Prince Andrew at home on Marsh Farm? Was Anmer targeted specifically? How many intruders were involved?? There have been a lot of security breaches around the Windsors in recent years, right?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Downing Street, where they discussed shared priorities, particularly tackling homelessness. It marks the first visit to Downing Street by a senior royal since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
Featuring: Andy Burnham, William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Downing Street, where they discussed shared priorities, particularly tackling homelessness. It marks the first visit to Downing Street by a senior royal since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
Featuring: Andy Burnham, William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Downing Street, where they discussed shared priorities, particularly tackling homelessness. It marks the first visit to Downing Street by a senior royal since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
Featuring: Andy Burnham, William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Downing Street, where they discussed shared priorities, particularly tackling homelessness. It marks the first visit to Downing Street by a senior royal since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
Featuring: Andy Burnham, William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Downing Street, where they discussed shared priorities, particularly tackling homelessness. It marks the first visit to Downing Street by a senior royal since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
Featuring: Andy Burnham, William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2026
Credit: Toby Melville/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Downing Street, where they discussed shared priorities, particularly tackling homelessness. It marks the first visit to Downing Street by a senior royal since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
Featuring: Andy Burnham, William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2026
Credit: Toby Melville/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Downing Street, where they discussed shared priorities, particularly tackling homelessness. It marks the first visit to Downing Street by a senior royal since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
Featuring: Andy Burnham, William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Downing Street, where they discussed shared priorities, particularly tackling homelessness. It marks the first visit to Downing Street by a senior royal since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
Featuring: Andy Burnham, William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Was this mic’d? Because if not, ten to one all Pegs did was talk about Aston Villa.
I’m sure the break in is just more attention/sympathy seeking behaviour by Pegs and KKKhate’s team. Look at US not at Harry and Meghan!!!
Given the briefing that he’s going to do a lot more foreign tours next year and now this is it a reaction to all the criticism he’s been attracting over his lack of substance? Plus King and Queen are no longer in good health and it’s his role to step up? Or once again Harry being so active has provoked him into trying to compete and look booked and busy?
Okay, I got four separate notifications about this on my phone here in London on various news apps — The Times, Apple, etc…. So it is a huge story. And my question is, why? Normally they hush up anything like this and they absolutely have legal recourse to do so, with good grounds. The kids are going to read that someone broke into their house???? How awful. Why did they let this story get out? It’s the same with all the other various “breaches” …like, people broke into WanK’s Kensington Palace home not once but twice last year IIRC. And both incidents were reported. Normally, they would never do that. For good reason. It produces copycats and just letting the story circulate represents a breach in itself. WTF. That’s all I got. Plus, they have alarms. They have cameras. They have patrols around Sandringham. It is privately owned by the monarch, but the public still pays for security, and I presume not only when they are in residence. WTF.
Seriously, what is the deal with the BRF’s security? Considering how much they pay, things like this should not be happening on a regular basis. I still can’t believe the time that dude made it INTO THE QUEEN’S BEDROOM while she was sleeping.
Yahoo is reporting they’ve caught 2 suspects.
Body language and facial expressions of the adult in the room having to make space in his busy schedule for a photo op with this numpty are choice. I bet Will has blow lamp breath and was talking pure drunkenness leaving Andy baffled and irritated!
chemistry between the two is abysmal.
Honestly, the break-in is unsettling. These people have a lot of security, don’t they? Even when they’re not home? I’ve had my home broken into, while I was there actually. It was the middle of the night so I never got a look at the guy. He took a crappy TV and a leather jacket, but that’s not the point. It’s hard to explain how much it disturbs your peace of mind. I couldn’t sleep for months. So I feel for them.
Take my stuff. It doesn’t matter. But making people feel unsafe in their homes – or in general – is not OK. I know they have security, which I didn’t. Still, I have sympathy.
I bet this meeting got scheduled after Harry’s Ukraine visit. Andy fit him in his only free spot of the week lol.
As for anmer hall – was the house broken into or did some just get onto the grounds? The reporting here is a little unclear. If someone got into the house itself that’s obviously a huge problem and like was said above, didn’t that happen at KP last year as well?
The cynical part of me thinks the break ins are being publicized because the Wales are trying to justify their land grab at Forest Lodge, or another new house.
Maybe it’s their play for not actually staying at their forever home and moving into Windsor Castle.
Though Windsor Castle isn’t private enough for them, I don’t think.
And I’m sorry, but double standards. Any other royal would and should be lambasted for meeting with government to discuss priorities. Royals aren’t supposed to interfere with government decisions, that’s why none of them visit Downing Street. William is just such a desperate loser who wants to look like a statesman, and for some inexplicable reason, the media just goes along with him.
IDK why I find that one photo of William walking away as the PM watches so funny, but for some reason I do. I don’t remember shots like that when the Queen or whoever would visit 10 Downing.
The heir: “nailed it!” The PM: “My eyes, my eyes!”
How long before William disappears for the rest of the year? I’m sure he’s elated that he got to see the PM.
I love the photo of William walking away while Burnham looks on. I can hear Burnham thinking “Yep, dumb as a rock.”
@Sophie, exact same, lol
Just look at his facial expressions like WTF is that? Him seeing Will slunk off the premises is chef’s kiss!
I saw this post on twitter and I dont know how this isnt common knowledge:……..
“There should be no doubt left in the mind of any sentient being that the only thing KP minions do these days is sit around and brainstorm gimmicks for Bully for purposes of photo ops and using the entire state apparatus to embiggen him in order to “show Harry.” JeezasCrise!”
Take Your Kid to Work vibes.
They call him Big Willy, Big Silly. Damn it, this clown comes with his own corny theme song now
I cringe whenever I contemplate Will becoming King. Can he hold a decent conversation with an adult which doesn’t involve him gesticulating and wobbling on about Aston Villa? Andy Burnham has to deal with Trump. Can you imagine clocking William as a total eejit within seconds of meeting him and knowing you have to waste 30 minutes just to gratify his vanity and one-up manship of his own brother!?
Since when did the heir to the throne visit no. 10? William is really trying to get Charles in the royal crypt.