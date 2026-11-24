Ever since then-Meghan Markle came on the scene, a lot of British people have been obsessed with putting Meghan “in her place.” Some of it is subtle, some of it… not so much. Royal sources openly compared her to a palace staffer, actual palace staffers created vague accusations of bullying based on Meghan looking at them, and there’s been a repetitive emphasis of “Meghan cannot use or live in actual royal property.” They went on and on about Frogmore Cottage originally being used for “staff.” They use any excuse to put certain words in association with Meghan: servant, maid, assistant, subordinate, etc. Well, Richard Eden had this item in his Daily Mail social diary:
They’re not invited to Sandringham for Christmas, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can still enjoy dining in a stately home. Well, the servants’ quarters at least!
I hear that Harry and Meghan had dinner the other day at the Loggia at Aynhoe Park, north of Oxford. The restaurant is housed in what were the servants’ quarters of a 17th-century country pile where rocker Noel Gallagher threw a raucous 50th birthday party and Jade Jagger celebrated her wedding.
The Sussexes ate pizza, with their bodyguards on a neighbouring table. ‘They were just chatting and laughing,’ says fellow diner Paris Alexandra. ‘No one bothered them whatsoever. We exchanged smiles. It was surreal.’
Harry and Meghan live in the Cotswolds on the estate of a wealthy friend with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
[From The Daily Mail]
So… Harry and Meghan ate at a local restaurant which is part of a huge Oxford estate. That’s the story. But, but servant’s quarters! Pizza! Low-class! Incidentally, I worried that basically everyone in the area would sell out the Sussexes 24-7, that we would get these kinds of updates on Harry and Meghan’s movements daily. I’ve been pleasantly surprised though – we’ve heard about the Sussexes’ visits to Soho Farmhouse, and yes, they were photographed at a pub and all of that, but it hasn’t been daily. It’s clear that people are really excited to see them out and about, and those people are sending in tips to various outlets.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover courtesy of The Sun.
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a visit to Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Lol, so that means “fellow diner Paris Alexandra” was also eating in the servants’ quarters, as was everybody else there. Nice to know that the local people are behaving normally.
Well now I wana eat pizza there too. Chilling and laughing with their bodyguards. How terrible. They can associates Meghan’s name with the word servant as much as they want but it never dims her light. It just highlights their racism.
Exactly. This is racism, plain and simple.
If William eats at a local pub or if Kate rides the subway with Charlotte, they’re applauded by the press as being down to earth. Those events are rare and stage managed to the teeth, but when Harry and Meghan eat in unassuming pubs or pizza parlors they are made fun of as if they aren’t welcomed in upper society.
I seriously doubt even the most ardent supporters of the Wales believe that Harry and Meghan aren’t welcomed in society, and more so by the royal rota, who is starved of star power by the Wales.
They won’t even free Louis to bring a little joy and rakish behavior to the functions!