Ever since then-Meghan Markle came on the scene, a lot of British people have been obsessed with putting Meghan “in her place.” Some of it is subtle, some of it… not so much. Royal sources openly compared her to a palace staffer, actual palace staffers created vague accusations of bullying based on Meghan looking at them, and there’s been a repetitive emphasis of “Meghan cannot use or live in actual royal property.” They went on and on about Frogmore Cottage originally being used for “staff.” They use any excuse to put certain words in association with Meghan: servant, maid, assistant, subordinate, etc. Well, Richard Eden had this item in his Daily Mail social diary:

They’re not invited to Sandringham for Christmas, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can still enjoy dining in a stately home. Well, the servants’ quarters at least! I hear that Harry and Meghan had dinner the other day at the Loggia at Aynhoe Park, north of Oxford. The restaurant is housed in what were the servants’ quarters of a 17th-century country pile where rocker Noel Gallagher threw a raucous 50th birthday party and Jade Jagger celebrated her wedding. The Sussexes ate pizza, with their bodyguards on a neighbouring table. ‘They were just chatting and laughing,’ says fellow diner Paris Alexandra. ‘No one bothered them whatsoever. We exchanged smiles. It was surreal.’ Harry and Meghan live in the Cotswolds on the estate of a wealthy friend with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

[From The Daily Mail]

So… Harry and Meghan ate at a local restaurant which is part of a huge Oxford estate. That’s the story. But, but servant’s quarters! Pizza! Low-class! Incidentally, I worried that basically everyone in the area would sell out the Sussexes 24-7, that we would get these kinds of updates on Harry and Meghan’s movements daily. I’ve been pleasantly surprised though – we’ve heard about the Sussexes’ visits to Soho Farmhouse, and yes, they were photographed at a pub and all of that, but it hasn’t been daily. It’s clear that people are really excited to see them out and about, and those people are sending in tips to various outlets.