As foretold, Justin Timberlake has made a four-part docuseries about himself. Fisher Stevens directed it, because Stevens previously directed David Beckham’s wildly successful Netflix docuseries a few years ago. The thing about Beckham’s docuseries was that David really gave Stevens full access to everything. I really doubt that Timberlake is capable of opening up in that way, which makes this feel like a sanitized PR exercise more than anything else. That being said, Justin looks like sh-t in the trailer, so maybe Stevens kept it real in a limited sense.

Thoughts? I’m not surprised that Jessica Biel is featured so prominently, and I will probably watch some of this series to see what she says about their marriage and Justin’s DUI. I imagine that’s what her “we need to address some things” quote is about too, his drinking and his DUI. Will they bring up the very solid rumors of Justin’s infidelities as well? Probably not. Like, I’m much more interested in his marriage and what Biel has to say, as opposed to whatever Justin has to say about Britney Spears. Reportedly, Janet Jackson speaks on camera about the Super Bowl incident too. Anyway… it will be interesting to watch the reactions to this series.