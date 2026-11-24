As foretold, Justin Timberlake has made a four-part docuseries about himself. Fisher Stevens directed it, because Stevens previously directed David Beckham’s wildly successful Netflix docuseries a few years ago. The thing about Beckham’s docuseries was that David really gave Stevens full access to everything. I really doubt that Timberlake is capable of opening up in that way, which makes this feel like a sanitized PR exercise more than anything else. That being said, Justin looks like sh-t in the trailer, so maybe Stevens kept it real in a limited sense.
Thoughts? I’m not surprised that Jessica Biel is featured so prominently, and I will probably watch some of this series to see what she says about their marriage and Justin’s DUI. I imagine that’s what her “we need to address some things” quote is about too, his drinking and his DUI. Will they bring up the very solid rumors of Justin’s infidelities as well? Probably not. Like, I’m much more interested in his marriage and what Biel has to say, as opposed to whatever Justin has to say about Britney Spears. Reportedly, Janet Jackson speaks on camera about the Super Bowl incident too. Anyway… it will be interesting to watch the reactions to this series.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Screencaps courtesy of AppleTV.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 15: Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of DreamWorks Animation And Universal Pictures’ ‘Trolls Band Together’ held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 822406854, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the Los Angeles premiere of Trolls Band Together held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 15, 2023. Copyright: xZoonar.com/TuukkaxJanttix 20999831,Image: 841078573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Tuukka Jantti/Avalon
Fontainebleau Las Vegas leads the strip into a new era of luxury hospitality with star-studded grand opening celebration.
Featuring: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
When: 14 Dec 2023
Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California
Featuring: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake
Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States
When: 10 Mar 2024
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/Media Punch/INSTARimages
God. Put this on the ” I’d rather poke my eyes out with a hot poker” list along with Melania and Heal…
Harmful white male revisionist comeback campaign.. what else is new?
Agree 100%. Count me out of watching this.
I’m guessing this is what is behind his recent “Cry Me a River is not about Britney Spears” comments. Definitely a PR exercise trying to rebuild his reputation/career after people started to catch on to his real personality. There will probably be a shocking, well not that shocking, revelation or three to promote the series but I wouldn’t expect anything deep or uncomfortable.