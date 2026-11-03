Justin Timberlake has done a ‘tell-all’ AppleTV docuseries & Janet Jackson is in it

Justin Timberlake has had a rough six years or so. He was diagnosed with lyme disease last year, a diagnosis which came after criticism of his “listless” concerts. He was arrested for a DUI in 2024 and his “this is gonna ruin the tour” arrest video went viral. His ex-girlfriend Britney Spears called him out in her memoir. I personally believe his marriage isn’t great, but Jessica Biel seems to be in it for the long haul, so it is what it is. Well, after all of that, it looks like Timberlake is in a reflective mood. He’s worked with director Fisher Stevens on a four-part AppleTV docuseries. Stevens did David Beckham’s Netflix docuseries and that one turned out great. Timberlake probably hopes for the same kind of reaction. Interestingly, Fisher Stevens got Janet Jackson to appear on camera and talk about the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Justin Timberlake is set to release a four-part docuseries on Apple TV in December, described as a “tell-all,” three sources confirm to Variety.

One source says the series will feature Janet Jackson discussing the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” that took place during the pair’s performance at the 2004 Super Bowl. Another source says that Timberlake discusses some of former girlfriend Britney Spears’ recent comments as well.

Further details on the series, which is directed by Fisher Stevens, were not available at the time of this article’s publication; reps for Timberlake, Jackson and Apple had no comment or did not respond to Variety‘s multiple requests for comment.

Timberlake has a relationship with the streamer dating back to 2021, when he starred in the Apple Original film “Palmer.”

The news comes during a comparatively low-profile period for Timberlake, who made a guest appearance during Jay-Z’s concert in Paris last month but otherwise has been off the radar since his “Forget Tomorrow” global tour in support of his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which was released in March of 2024.

The singer announced in July 2025 that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which affected some of his performances on the tour. Fans noticed that Timberlake appeared sluggish and low-energy during performances on the international leg of the trek, which he suggested was due to the nerve damage and fatigue he experienced from Lyme disease.

[From Variety]

As I said, JT is probably hoping that this lands like the Beckham series. The thing is, David Beckham really let Fisher into his world and that Netflix series was incredibly revealing, and it felt like we really got to see an authentic version of David Beckham. David was vulnerable and open and pretty honest. Justin Timberlake has never struck me as the kind of man who can be open, authentic, vulnerable or self-aware. Still, I’m interested in Janet’s thoughts on Justin, 22 years later. It would be amazing if some of Justin’s exes appeared in the series as well. I’m not even talking about Britney, but it would be great to see Cameron Diaz reflect on all of that.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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5 Responses to “Justin Timberlake has done a ‘tell-all’ AppleTV docuseries & Janet Jackson is in it”

  1. Becks1 says:
    November 3, 2026 at 7:15 am

    One of the things that made the Beckham docuseries so interesting was that while there was definitely a pro-David and Victoria slant, it also included extensive interviews with people who weren’t always 100% pro Beckham. Like I found the segments with Sir Alex Ferguson to be very interesting and revealing because he wasn’t just there to blow smoke up David’s ass, you know? and that’s what I think saved the series from just being pro Beckham propaganda and made it into something a lot more interesting. It also helped that it showed Victoria’s personality a lot more than is usually seen in public.

    So if this is just about JT trying to rehabilitate his image or whatever, then I’m not interested. But if they’re going to let Janet say “yeah I was hung out to dry while his career took off” then I might be more interested.

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      November 3, 2026 at 7:27 am

      I agree, i’m not interested for a JT reboot 2.0. I’m gonna be there to check who is the real JT, and the one the right people really know, to confirm of yes or no he’s a selfish AzzH0l£. And to confirm if jessica is like, a kate to William.

      About the Beckhams, I was there for the series because I absolutely did not know them. Spice girls, pics, and a sport I didn’t care about, but to see their interactions, and discover their personalities was a breath of fresh air.

      Reply
  2. ChillinginDC says:
    November 3, 2026 at 8:07 am

    Is anyone even asking for this?

    Reply
  3. Sid says:
    November 3, 2026 at 8:13 am

    Not surprised Ms. Jackson is in it. She has always been incredibly forgiving and kind in public with regard to the men who did her dirty.

    Reply
  4. Alla says:
    November 3, 2026 at 8:23 am

    I’m already feeling a sense of vicarious embarrassment, even though it hasn’t even been released yet. At this point, he’s about as pleasant as a visit to the dentist.

    Reply

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