Justin Timberlake has done a ‘tell-all’ AppleTV docuseries & Janet Jackson is in it

Justin Timberlake has had a rough six years or so. He was diagnosed with lyme disease last year, a diagnosis which came after criticism of his “listless” concerts. He was arrested for a DUI in 2024 and his “this is gonna ruin the tour” arrest video went viral. His ex-girlfriend Britney Spears called him out in her memoir. I personally believe his marriage isn’t great, but Jessica Biel seems to be in it for the long haul, so it is what it is. Well, after all of that, it looks like Timberlake is in a reflective mood. He’s worked with director Fisher Stevens on a four-part AppleTV docuseries. Stevens did David Beckham’s Netflix docuseries and that one turned out great. Timberlake probably hopes for the same kind of reaction. Interestingly, Fisher Stevens got Janet Jackson to appear on camera and talk about the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Justin Timberlake is set to release a four-part docuseries on Apple TV in December, described as a “tell-all,” three sources confirm to Variety.
One source says the series will feature Janet Jackson discussing the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” that took place during the pair’s performance at the 2004 Super Bowl. Another source says that Timberlake discusses some of former girlfriend Britney Spears’ recent comments as well.
Further details on the series, which is directed by Fisher Stevens, were not available at the time of this article’s publication; reps for Timberlake, Jackson and Apple had no comment or did not respond to Variety‘s multiple requests for comment.
Timberlake has a relationship with the streamer dating back to 2021, when he starred in the Apple Original film “Palmer.”
The news comes during a comparatively low-profile period for Timberlake, who made a guest appearance during Jay-Z’s concert in Paris last month but otherwise has been off the radar since his “Forget Tomorrow” global tour in support of his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which was released in March of 2024.
The singer announced in July 2025 that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which affected some of his performances on the tour. Fans noticed that Timberlake appeared sluggish and low-energy during performances on the international leg of the trek, which he suggested was due to the nerve damage and fatigue he experienced from Lyme disease.
[From Variety]
As I said, JT is probably hoping that this lands like the Beckham series. The thing is, David Beckham really let Fisher into his world and that Netflix series was incredibly revealing, and it felt like we really got to see an authentic version of David Beckham. David was vulnerable and open and pretty honest. Justin Timberlake has never struck me as the kind of man who can be open, authentic, vulnerable or self-aware. Still, I’m interested in Janet’s thoughts on Justin, 22 years later. It would be amazing if some of Justin’s exes appeared in the series as well. I’m not even talking about Britney, but it would be great to see Cameron Diaz reflect on all of that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 15: American singer, songwriter, record producer and actor Justin Timberlake arrives at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of DreamWorks Animation And Universal Pictures’ ‘Trolls Band Together’ held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 822407494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Justin Timberlake, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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BRITNEY SPEARS AND JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE OF NSYNC AT THE 29TH ANNUAL AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS HELD AT THE SHRINE AUDITORIUM IN LOS ANGELES, CA. 09 JANUARY 2002.,Image: 547442344, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ron Wolfson / Avalon
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Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the Los Angeles premiere of Trolls Band Together held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 15, 2023. Copyright: xZoonar.com/TuukkaxJanttix 20999831,Image: 841078573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Tuukka Jantti/Avalon
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Janet Jackson at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113225805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Janet Jackson , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Miami, FL – Justin Timberlake delivers an unforgettable performance on stage in Miami, captivating the audience with his energy and talent.
Pictured: Justin Timberlake
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New York, NY – Singer and actor Justin Timberlake delivered an electrifying performance for fans who came to see him live at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Pictured: Justin Timberlake
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New York, NY – Singer and actor Justin Timberlake delivered an electrifying performance for fans who came to see him live at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Pictured: Justin Timberlake
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Berlin, GERMANY Justin Timberlake delivers an unforgettable performance at Berlin’s Olympiastadion during Lollapalooza Berlin 2025, defying the rain and energizing the crowd.
Pictured: Justin Timberlake
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New York 02/03/02 – Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
hosting a Super Bowl Fundraiser at Planet Hollywood and
unveiling personally designed T-Shirts to benefit their charities
“Britney Spears Foundation” and “Justin Timberlake Foundation”
PH2706BO
Featuring: Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake
Where: New York , NY , USA
When: 24 Aug 2002
Credit: ALEX OLIVEIRAstartraksphoto.com
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New York, 02/13/2002 – Britney Spears celebrates the release of her debut film “Crossroads” with a party at Planet Hollywood. Event to benefit the Britney Spears Foundation. Pictured: Britney Spears and her boyfriend *NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake. PH2755BK
Photo by Startraks©
Featuring: Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 24 Aug 2002
Credit: ANDERS KRUSBERGSTARTRAKS PHOTO©
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Celebrities arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Featuring: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake
Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States
When: 10 Mar 2024
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
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Justin Timberlake addresses the press at Sag Harbour Justice Court, after a court hearing for his drink driving arrest in June 2024
Featuring: Justin Timberlake
Where: Sag Harbor, New York, United States
When: 13 Sep 2024
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
One of the things that made the Beckham docuseries so interesting was that while there was definitely a pro-David and Victoria slant, it also included extensive interviews with people who weren’t always 100% pro Beckham. Like I found the segments with Sir Alex Ferguson to be very interesting and revealing because he wasn’t just there to blow smoke up David’s ass, you know? and that’s what I think saved the series from just being pro Beckham propaganda and made it into something a lot more interesting. It also helped that it showed Victoria’s personality a lot more than is usually seen in public.
So if this is just about JT trying to rehabilitate his image or whatever, then I’m not interested. But if they’re going to let Janet say “yeah I was hung out to dry while his career took off” then I might be more interested.
I agree, i’m not interested for a JT reboot 2.0. I’m gonna be there to check who is the real JT, and the one the right people really know, to confirm of yes or no he’s a selfish AzzH0l£. And to confirm if jessica is like, a kate to William.
About the Beckhams, I was there for the series because I absolutely did not know them. Spice girls, pics, and a sport I didn’t care about, but to see their interactions, and discover their personalities was a breath of fresh air.
Is anyone even asking for this?
Not surprised Ms. Jackson is in it. She has always been incredibly forgiving and kind in public with regard to the men who did her dirty.
I’m already feeling a sense of vicarious embarrassment, even though it hasn’t even been released yet. At this point, he’s about as pleasant as a visit to the dentist.