Lupita Nyong’o: ‘Natural, African, kinky hair…it’s often been painted as uncivilized or wild’

I love Porter Magazine, the in-house online magazine for net-a-porter.com. I loved Porter when it was called The Edit too, and I get what they’re trying to do: create a truly fashion-consumer-based magazine, where you can instantly source (and BUY) the clothing you see modeled by the people within the magazine. Now, all that being said, they did not do their best when they were putting together this Lupita Nyong’o cover. I get that the point is to see what she’s wearing, but they put the “PORTER” banner over her forehead and hair, and in the interview she literally talks about her hair and how important it is to see her natural black hair. It was just a bad editorial call. Anyway, you can see Porter’s Lupita interview here. Some highlights:
On her mother: “I don’t underestimate how much she influenced who I am. I come from a very patriarchal world, but not within my family. My dad listened to my mom. My mom held her own. There was never a sense of her deflecting from my father. She had the power to say no to things, and I saw her hold that power.”
Her hair: “My hair is something that, historically, has been shunned. I mean, how often do you hear, ‘You can’t get a job with hair like that’? Natural, African, kinky hair – it’s often been painted as uncivilized or wild.”
She wrote a children’s book, Sulwe, about being black: “I thought I’d write it over a weekend. I was humbled. It took two years…. It was about having dark skin in a world that favors traditional Western standards of beauty – light complexions and silky hair – and my own journey from insecurity to a place of self-acceptance.”
After she won an Oscar for ‘12 Years a Slave’: “I got so many offers for slave roles. I didn’t want to do any of them. I did not want to be pigeon-holed… I had to reacquaint myself with the possibility of failure and be OK with it. And I had to free myself from needing to maintain an ‘A’ because it wasn’t in the pursuit of an ‘A’ that I got to that point. When I did 12 Years I was not expecting accolades, I was just trying to play Patsey to the best of my abilities. So I kept reminding myself of the thing that I needed to invest my time in – my craft. And that’s why I did Star Wars [The Force Awakens].”
Working on Black Panther: “We’d never seen something like this. We knew it was going to be dope. But we could not have predicted just how clamorous and passionate the response would be. There was just an ownership! People grabbed that film and ran with it: paying for strangers to go see the film; dressing up for the cinema; embracing their culture, and not just African culture. In South Korea, all the interviewers for our press junket came dressed in their national garb from all around Asia.” The discourse the film began between Africans and African-Americans, she says, has also been thrilling. “I was in Nigeria not long after the film came out,” she says, “and one man said to me, ‘How are my cousins, Boseman and Jordan?’” (As in her co-stars – Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan.) “I had never heard that sentiment come out of an African’s mouth. It started a long overdue conversation about our shared identities.”
The whole interview is a nice read, but she’s not really saying anything new, except for the stuff about the children’s book, which I didn’t know. Porter talked with Lupita at length about the diversity of beauty, black hair and acceptance and embrace of her natural hair. Which makes me wonder again, what in the world were they thinking when they threw the banner over half her head, like they didn’t want people to really look at her hair. It’s a shame. But they did give her a second cover (see below) which is nice.
got DAYUM she is gorgeous.
I’ve seen plenty of mags that just put the cover model/person OVER the mag’s name. wonder why they didn’t do that?…
Her skin is so incredible. And with that red dress? Gah. She is stunning.
the skin, the lips…even her eyebrows are amazing. lol.
Her skin color is incredible. Her skin structure is very bumpy and congested (I noticed because I have the same issues with mine).
I also noticed editorials always bleach her sclera (hers is naturally pigmented), why would they do that?
https://theskincareedit.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_1400/MTU2ODk4MzkyOTI1MjgzOTUy/lupita-nyongo-la-tete-haute-premiere-cannes-2015-4jpg.jpg
She’s so gorgeous. Just….wow. Beauty.
One of the FEW positives to come out of this time period…is that I CAN wear my hair as nappy and as kinky as nature dictates…FINALLY…in the corporate world where I work…without getting a side-eye or a reprimand from the power structure…I am 50 years old…and I SWEAR…I can hear my ancestors sing when I do…AND THAT’S REAL TALK!!!!
I shaved my head this past Spring. I wanted to go natural but I also wanted to see what it would be like to start from scratch. And two of the people who inspired me to do so are Danai Garai and Lupita. My hair grows really fast and I thought I would shave it and just let it grow in. But nope. I keep shaving it. I love it. I will eventually let it grow out and REALLY get to see what my natural curls look like. But I’m really enjoying not being attached to my hair. And I actually look really pretty with a shaved head!
I too…have gone to the Barber College and got my head shaved…which was GLORIOUS!!! I don’t have fast growing hair…and I pretty much did the HUGE chop a few years ago to get what I’ve got now….and YES…we actually DO look really pretty with shaved hair! Shoot…to have the confidence to do it…THAT ENERGY ALONE makes you GLOW!!!!
After some chunks of my hair started falling out because of traction alopecia, I cut it all off with the intention to grow it all back eventually, I suddenly grew to love my bald head. I’ve thought of growing it out over the past 3 years but now it’s therapeutic…I start feeling crazy with hair.(Plus I’m extremely tenderheaded). Wigs help when I’m bored.
The first time I saw Danai was in TWD and I thought she looked so badass with locs and headband (or head scarf) but when I saw her in Black Panther? HOLY SHIT that woman’s face and head shape are made for a shaved head. It really showcases her facial structure and her features.
I bet you ladies look amazing though. I’ve fantasized about shaving my head so many times but never had the balls.
Yeah- the editor made a bad placement decision.
It’s almost as if they didn’t read her interview, and then turned around and inadvertently contradicted it.
Her message, strength, and beauty would’ve been better emphasized, had they simply cropped it differently.
The Guardian made a similarly cringeworthy gaffe recently: an interview on the singer Gabrielle (who’s got a new album coming out: yay!) who stated she didn’t want to talk about/be defined by the actions of her ex-partner, and GUESS what the heading was…?
Stunningly beautiful woman, stunningly talented actress, stunningly pertinent observation.
As a white woman I will say I have always thought that WOC had beautiful natural hair. It’s too bad that it has been shunned and has made women feel like they cannot be natural. My best friend growing up was bi-racial and she didn’t quite have as much kink because of her white mother but she had the most gorgeous hair when she finally stopped chemically straightening it and embraced it naturally.
She looks absolutely smashing as usual. Love her.
She is so gorgeous!
I love that she always uses her platform to speak out on something important to her and other women.
I’m glad she brought up her constantly getting slave roles because in my opinion it not only acknowledges the general race issue, but also the colorism issue. Dark skinned women aren’t given the same diversity of roles, and we’re often relegated to the sassy background character or the tragic/mammy figure. That’s another reason Black Panther was so powerful to me. Dark skinned being bald and natural, dark skinned women as powerful, especially dark skinned women as romantic leads. Reassuring for me.
I want Solange hair in my next life.
Her skin, flawless! Her thighs, flawless! Bet you , she woke up like dis! Haha I had to. She looks gorgeous. Love her. Knew about her book and have been waiting for it. Highlight of my 2018 is coming my way but the phenomenon that was Black Panther is definitely in my top five highlights of the year. I knew about the book and have been waiting for it just as I am awaiting for Barack and Michelle’s books. What a beautiful year, I love it.
On the other hand, I find her interviews very intelligent and nice reads. Not everyone has to be gossip worthy.
I agree! I just don’t understand the hype. To each their own, I suppose!
