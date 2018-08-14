This story about Gwyneth Paltrow ‘forgetting’ her credit card is so suspicious

Every now and then, I’ll read a gossip blurb that makes me so suspicious about some kind of undercover sponsorship deal. Like, the gossip blurb functions an undercover advertisement, but they don’t have to call it an ad. It happens so often nowadays, especially since celebrities give interviews all the time just to promote their ad campaigns and sponsorships. Not to mention all of the celebrities who are being paid just to carry a particular phone or purse or wear a certain label. So, here’s today’s suspicious story: is Gwyneth Paltrow being undercover-sponsored by Apple Pay?
Even Gwyneth Paltrow occasionally commits a faux pas. We hear the Goop goddess risked embarrassment this weekend in the Hamptons when she realized she forgot to bring her credit card with her while shopping. A source tells us Paltrow was at high-end clothing store Blue & Cream in East Hampton with her 14-year-old daughter, Apple, when she realized she didn’t have a way to pay.
“She was mortified,” says a witness. We hear a crisis was averted with Paltrow using Apple Pay through her phone.
What do you think? It’s just SO suspicious! For one, I don’t believe that Gwyneth only has ONE credit card, and she conveniently forgot that one card. Goop absolutely has a black AmEx, and probably a dozen other cards. She’s probably not like me, in that I have a few cards but I only ever use my Discover card. But I do think she probably doesn’t travel with cash, because only peasants carry cash. So did Apple Pay decide on a low-key sponsorship with Gwyneth? And how do you “forget” your card but remember that you have Apple Pay? I don’t know. Also: Gwyneth is a big celebrity and clearly the shop was going to brag about her trip there, why not give her the items free anyway? Why is this story so weird?!?!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Maybe this was her way of deigning to have a “Celebrities…they’re just like us!” moment. She wants to show us how relatable she is.
LOL! exactly what I was thinking. She’s just a normal down-home girl…
Ugh!! I can’t see her and not want to smack the smug off her face! What is she going to monetize next?
That just happened to me so no, it can happen.
It can happen… but not a lot of places have Apple Pay yet. Also, this is the stupidest story.
This is subliminal advertising. She’s probably getting $ allowing Apple Pay to use her in this Advertising fake story.
I agree that this happens but this story is as fake as the medical advice Gwyneth supports. I went to local Target once and didn’t realize I had left my wallet at home until I got to the check-out. They suspended my transaction and stored my items at customer service until I came back with my card to complete the purchase.
I am one of thousands of nameless/faceless Target shoppers so if La Goopa expects me to believe that a boutique in the Hamptons can’t do something similar for her, I have a bridge in Manhattan to sell. Also, was there no one at home she could call and have them read off the credit card info so the sales clerk could manually enter it? And why even share this “story” in the first place? It’s a total ad for Apple Pay.
LMAO, this reminds me of the time I had to ask the grocery store to park my cart in the walk-in cooler while I went home to retrieve my wallet, which was in my purse, not the diaper bag! Fortunately, they were very accommodating. I was mortified, though.
I also left my wallet at home accidentally a couple of weeks ago because I needed my card for an online purchase and forgot to put it back in my purse. I can’t even blame new-mom brain for that, as my youngest is almost 6 now. It did prompt me to pulse $20 out a the bank and stash it in case of emergency, though. So I am officially a cash carrying peasant.
Her daughter’s name is apple….. 🙄Apple pay… Seriously? No one?! C’mon ladies
LOLLLLL – wait maybe her daughter’s name was sponsored? 🤪
Maybe she couldn’t find it and then remembered that Apple had the card and said, “Apple, pay”… and someone drew their own conclusions.
Ha !
Ok, making me spit my coffee are ya? Bwaaaahaaaahhaaaa!
If this is indeed a very shady form of ad, it is not doing itself many favours…
This is when a comma can turn a story on its head.
Ha, ha
BAHAHAHAHA!!!
My thoughts exactly!
😂🤣😂🤣 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. OMG that’s hysterical, Butu!
Hahahahaha so funny!
Obviously it’s an ad. She gets paid for these fake gossip stories.
Scary world when the limit between journalism and advertisement/commercial interest has become so fleeting (and often invisible). Not just in celebrity journalism, but in all kinds of media content.
I’ve done it. And I sometimes say I forgot my card singular even tho I have multiple, and I’ve heard other people use that quirk of speech too. Really it’s just that you forgot the little thing you keep all your cards in. Not suspicious to me at all.
I don’t use Apple Pay. Am I a luddite?
it’s ok, I didn’t know it existed until I read this story..so I guess I’ll join you on the horse and buggy to Luddite-town!
Nooooo! That’s the advertising working!!
I use it if I’m too lazy to pull out my wallet, or I run out with just my phone and keys. It’s convenient.
Last week, my groceries were bagged, I reached for my wallet, and then realized I forgot to put it in my new purse. Embarassing, but it happens
Ugh I have done that three times! I switch my bags around a lot depending on if the kids are with me so I keep leaving my wallet in the wrong bag or I leave it in the car.
Don’t feel bad! I work retail and it happens dozens of times a day! I call it the wallet dance (As most of the customers at my store are men and immediately start slapping their pockets when they can’t find their wallet. it’s funny, but not a big deal)
Now a days companies are trying to be sneaky yet creative with advertising. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was all planned.
It weird because Apple is a trillion dollar company who does not need a deal with Goop.
It might be a plant for the store, not Apple… the fact that they accept Apple Pay could even be part of it, I dunno.
I got major sponcon tingles on this one. Wonder how much these sponsorships pay high networth celebs like Goopy for stealth advertising to the gullibles.
Maybe she tried to get the stuff for free, and when it didnt happen, she had to pay with apple pay…..because she “forgot her card”…right…
I like the cut of your jib.
DING, DING, DING!!!! WE HAVE A WINNER!!! 😄
It would be amusing if the story was garbled and instead she had Apple pay, with her allowance. I think you’re right though – undercover endorsement.
She might have a card wallet and forgot that but had her iPhone with her? I definitely forgot my wallet but had my iPhone (and the either way around as well).
Forgetting a wallet is something most of us have done, not a big deal, but there is something about the wording here that sounds like an ad.
If you change wallets/purses it can happen .I forgot my wallet the other day and got two stops away on the train and had to come back. I needed the wallet to get cash for my nails and brows, if they took Apple pay i would have kept going. I can’t believe I just defended Goopy…
It’s an Ad.
I’m assuming she has a house in the Hamptons? If it’s a high end boutique, duh, I’m sure they’d let her take clothes home and pay later or call with a number! I mean I’m a nobody no one and the stores I frequent have let me do that when I forgot my purse or wallet! Why is this news?! Ugh she’s exhausting! Look at me! I’m so relatable and normal!!! 🙄🙄🙄
I’m just a normie. I have left my wallet in the car and used my watch to pay once or twice. It does happen. But it might be a sponsored thing. Honestly I’m glad if it is. Living in Europe, it’s so easy to pay for just about everything with Apple Pay. It’s much less accepted in the States. I am happy when anyone tries to promote it, either subversively or outright.
It’s BS. She doesn’t need her card if she’s using APPLE pay. Her daughters name is Apple. And no I be leaves the house without their wallet/purse unless they call first to see if their destination accepts Apple pay. Not that many retailers accept it. That’s should be the ad. “You can’t count on using Apple Pay”
