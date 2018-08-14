This story about Gwyneth Paltrow ‘forgetting’ her credit card is so suspicious

Every now and then, I’ll read a gossip blurb that makes me so suspicious about some kind of undercover sponsorship deal. Like, the gossip blurb functions an undercover advertisement, but they don’t have to call it an ad. It happens so often nowadays, especially since celebrities give interviews all the time just to promote their ad campaigns and sponsorships. Not to mention all of the celebrities who are being paid just to carry a particular phone or purse or wear a certain label. So, here’s today’s suspicious story: is Gwyneth Paltrow being undercover-sponsored by Apple Pay?

Even Gwyneth Paltrow occasionally commits a faux pas. We hear the Goop goddess risked embarrassment this weekend in the Hamptons when she realized she forgot to bring her credit card with her while shopping. A source tells us Paltrow was at high-end clothing store Blue & Cream in East Hampton with her 14-year-old daughter, Apple, when she realized she didn’t have a way to pay. “She was mortified,” says a witness. We hear a crisis was averted with Paltrow using Apple Pay through her phone.

[From Page Six]

What do you think? It’s just SO suspicious! For one, I don’t believe that Gwyneth only has ONE credit card, and she conveniently forgot that one card. Goop absolutely has a black AmEx, and probably a dozen other cards. She’s probably not like me, in that I have a few cards but I only ever use my Discover card. But I do think she probably doesn’t travel with cash, because only peasants carry cash. So did Apple Pay decide on a low-key sponsorship with Gwyneth? And how do you “forget” your card but remember that you have Apple Pay? I don’t know. Also: Gwyneth is a big celebrity and clearly the shop was going to brag about her trip there, why not give her the items free anyway? Why is this story so weird?!?!