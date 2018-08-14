This story about Gwyneth Paltrow ‘forgetting’ her credit card is so suspicious

Every now and then, I’ll read a gossip blurb that makes me so suspicious about some kind of undercover sponsorship deal. Like, the gossip blurb functions an undercover advertisement, but they don’t have to call it an ad. It happens so often nowadays, especially since celebrities give interviews all the time just to promote their ad campaigns and sponsorships. Not to mention all of the celebrities who are being paid just to carry a particular phone or purse or wear a certain label. So, here’s today’s suspicious story: is Gwyneth Paltrow being undercover-sponsored by Apple Pay?

Even Gwyneth Paltrow occasionally commits a faux pas. We hear the Goop goddess risked embarrassment this weekend in the Hamptons when she realized she forgot to bring her credit card with her while shopping. A source tells us Paltrow was at high-end clothing store Blue & Cream in East Hampton with her 14-year-old daughter, Apple, when she realized she didn’t have a way to pay.

“She was mortified,” says a witness. We hear a crisis was averted with Paltrow using Apple Pay through her phone.

What do you think? It’s just SO suspicious! For one, I don’t believe that Gwyneth only has ONE credit card, and she conveniently forgot that one card. Goop absolutely has a black AmEx, and probably a dozen other cards. She’s probably not like me, in that I have a few cards but I only ever use my Discover card. But I do think she probably doesn’t travel with cash, because only peasants carry cash. So did Apple Pay decide on a low-key sponsorship with Gwyneth? And how do you “forget” your card but remember that you have Apple Pay? I don’t know. Also: Gwyneth is a big celebrity and clearly the shop was going to brag about her trip there, why not give her the items free anyway? Why is this story so weird?!?!

  1. KHLBHL says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Maybe this was her way of deigning to have a “Celebrities…they’re just like us!” moment. She wants to show us how relatable she is.

    Reply
  2. Sansa says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:07 am

    That just happened to me so no, it can happen.

    Reply
    • Socks says:
      August 14, 2018 at 11:12 am

      It can happen… but not a lot of places have Apple Pay yet. Also, this is the stupidest story.

      Reply
    • Ms. Blake says:
      August 14, 2018 at 1:09 pm

      I agree that this happens but this story is as fake as the medical advice Gwyneth supports. I went to local Target once and didn’t realize I had left my wallet at home until I got to the check-out. They suspended my transaction and stored my items at customer service until I came back with my card to complete the purchase.

      I am one of thousands of nameless/faceless Target shoppers so if La Goopa expects me to believe that a boutique in the Hamptons can’t do something similar for her, I have a bridge in Manhattan to sell. Also, was there no one at home she could call and have them read off the credit card info so the sales clerk could manually enter it? And why even share this “story” in the first place? It’s a total ad for Apple Pay.

      Reply
      • AMA1977 says:
        August 14, 2018 at 5:18 pm

        LMAO, this reminds me of the time I had to ask the grocery store to park my cart in the walk-in cooler while I went home to retrieve my wallet, which was in my purse, not the diaper bag! Fortunately, they were very accommodating. I was mortified, though.

        I also left my wallet at home accidentally a couple of weeks ago because I needed my card for an online purchase and forgot to put it back in my purse. I can’t even blame new-mom brain for that, as my youngest is almost 6 now. It did prompt me to pulse $20 out a the bank and stash it in case of emergency, though. So I am officially a cash carrying peasant. ;)

  3. Butu says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Her daughter’s name is apple….. 🙄Apple pay… Seriously? No one?! C’mon ladies

    Reply
  4. Kit says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Obviously it’s an ad. She gets paid for these fake gossip stories.

    Scary world when the limit between journalism and advertisement/commercial interest has become so fleeting (and often invisible). Not just in celebrity journalism, but in all kinds of media content.

    Reply
  5. Jay says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:19 am

    I’ve done it. And I sometimes say I forgot my card singular even tho I have multiple, and I’ve heard other people use that quirk of speech too. Really it’s just that you forgot the little thing you keep all your cards in. Not suspicious to me at all.

    Reply
  6. Wellsie says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I don’t use Apple Pay. Am I a luddite?

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Last week, my groceries were bagged, I reached for my wallet, and then realized I forgot to put it in my new purse. Embarassing, but it happens

    Reply
  8. me says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Now a days companies are trying to be sneaky yet creative with advertising. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was all planned.

    Reply
  9. Tiffany says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:32 am

    It weird because Apple is a trillion dollar company who does not need a deal with Goop.

    Reply
  10. Wootsie says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:40 am

    I got major sponcon tingles on this one. Wonder how much these sponsorships pay high networth celebs like Goopy for stealth advertising to the gullibles.

    Reply
  11. p says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Maybe she tried to get the stuff for free, and when it didnt happen, she had to pay with apple pay…..because she “forgot her card”…right…

    Reply
  12. Leapin' Lizards! says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:48 am

    It would be amusing if the story was garbled and instead she had Apple pay, with her allowance. I think you’re right though – undercover endorsement.

    Reply
  13. Lena says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:50 am

    She might have a card wallet and forgot that but had her iPhone with her? I definitely forgot my wallet but had my iPhone (and the either way around as well).

    Reply
  14. lucy2 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Forgetting a wallet is something most of us have done, not a big deal, but there is something about the wording here that sounds like an ad.

    Reply
  15. Mel says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    If you change wallets/purses it can happen .I forgot my wallet the other day and got two stops away on the train and had to come back. I needed the wallet to get cash for my nails and brows, if they took Apple pay i would have kept going. I can’t believe I just defended Goopy…

    Reply
  16. mtam says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    It’s an Ad.

    Reply
  17. Ash says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    I’m assuming she has a house in the Hamptons? If it’s a high end boutique, duh, I’m sure they’d let her take clothes home and pay later or call with a number! I mean I’m a nobody no one and the stores I frequent have let me do that when I forgot my purse or wallet! Why is this news?! Ugh she’s exhausting! Look at me! I’m so relatable and normal!!! 🙄🙄🙄

    Reply
  18. aenflex says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    I’m just a normie. I have left my wallet in the car and used my watch to pay once or twice. It does happen. But it might be a sponsored thing. Honestly I’m glad if it is. Living in Europe, it’s so easy to pay for just about everything with Apple Pay. It’s much less accepted in the States. I am happy when anyone tries to promote it, either subversively or outright.

    Reply
  20. Robyn’s Nest Yoga says:
    August 14, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    It’s BS. She doesn’t need her card if she’s using APPLE pay. Her daughters name is Apple. And no I be leaves the house without their wallet/purse unless they call first to see if their destination accepts Apple pay. Not that many retailers accept it. That’s should be the ad. “You can’t count on using Apple Pay”

    Reply

