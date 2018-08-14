Omarosa Manigault: Melania Trump is trying to ‘hurt’ her husband with her fashion

We could spend days debating the enigma known as Melania Trump. Is she an airhead trophy wife? Is she secretly Machiavellian and intent on destroying the Trump administration from within? Or is she just what she appears, a lazy trophy wife who is more intelligent than her husband, although that’s setting the bar very low? I still don’t know what to tell you. I have no idea who the real Melania is or what makes her tick. Omarosa Manigault thinks she knows though. In Omarosa’s new book, UNHINGED, she tries to explain the infamous episode where Melania wore a jacket reading “I Really Don’t Care, DO U?” while on a PR visit to see some of the children who had been thrown into cages by her husband’s administration.

First Lady Melania Trump‘s controversial fashion choices — from her pussy-bow blouse to her “I really don’t care” jacket — were actually “style rebellions” intended to “punish her husband,” former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleges in her new book. In Unhinged, due out Tuesday, Manigault Newman specifically claims that the first lady was trying to make President Trump “look foolish” when she wore a Zara jacket emblazoned with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” on her way to visit separated children at an immigration facility in Texas.

“It’s my opinion that Melania was forced to go to the border that day in June, essentially, to mop up her husband’s mess,” Manigault Newman writes in an excerpt obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail. “She wore that jacket to hurt Trump, setting off a controversy that he would have to fix, prolonging the conversation about the administration’s insensitivity, ruining the trip itself, and trying to make sure that no one asked her to do something like that again. Not that Melania doesn’t have compassion for immigrant children; I’m sure she does,” Manigault Newman adds. “But she gladly, spitefully, wrecked her husband’s directives to make him look foolish.”

[From People]

I mean, it’s possible. Omarosa’s theory sounds okay, but again, it paints Melania as some kind of next-level political chess player who “secretly” despises her husband. Isn’t it a more elegant theory to say that Melania wore the jacket to mess with her husband and irritate him… because she’s lazy and she never wants to be sent out to fix her husband’s messes ever again? She was asked to do something, and like a petulent child, she stomped her feet and screwed it up so badly that they’ll never ask her to do anything like that again.

37 Responses to “Omarosa Manigault: Melania Trump is trying to ‘hurt’ her husband with her fashion”

  1. endoplasmic_ridiculum says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:22 am

    You know she’s going to divorce him as soon as this administration is over.

    Reply
    • Tate says:
      August 14, 2018 at 9:28 am

      There were lots of rumors out there that the divorce settlement was all drawn up and was to be filed after he lost the election. Remember how long it took her to leave NYC and move to DC? This election did not go as Melania plannned.

      Reply
    • Spikey says:
      August 14, 2018 at 9:50 am

      Why though? From an outsider’s perspective it makes no sense. What harm can a divorce do – especially with all the legal ressources Trump and the WH have at hand – that this guy doesn’t do before breakfast?
      Today – and I had never expected that this day would come – I shouted “welcome to the fold” at a radio segment about Erdogan of all people. He was wondering why Trump intentionally f*cks up international relations… /insert Picard facepalm meme here.

      Reply
    • Suzy from Ontario says:
      August 14, 2018 at 11:36 am

      Why wait. She has the most power now to get the best settlement and terms. She has leverage. He wants to be re-elected and she knows stuff that could hurt him… she also has some public sympathy with all the affairs and money payments to women. Leaving now she would be supported and gain a lot of positive attention, and her lawyers could leverage her insider knowledge to ensure she gets custody of their son and a good settlement. Maybe she was waiting for her parents to become US citizens first? If she’s smart, she’ll serve him with divorce papers now and get out while the going is good and she has some reputation left to salvage and she has some power.

      Reply
  2. Loopy says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Has there ever been a divorcing sitting US President?

    Reply
  4. Aimee says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:29 am

    When will this nightmare be over?????

    Reply
  5. Rhys says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:30 am

    As much as I wanted to believe that, Omarosa has zero credibility. She is trying to promote her book and says whatever sounds good. And where is the logic behind her statement? So Melania wore that green jacket to show that she didn’t care about Trump’s policy? As she was boarding the plane to visit the people she is claiming she cares? It makes no sense.

    Reply
  6. Jay says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I don’t believe anything Omarosa says. Several of her recent statements on news shows contradict what is supposedly written in her book (based on articles I’ve read about the book – not buying the book for sure). She’s a liar like Trump. NEXT!

    Reply
    • B n A fan says:
      August 14, 2018 at 9:43 am

      I have no respect for her, OMN because she’s a sell out and lies like the rest of them in the whitehouse. This morning she played a video on CBS which showed that they did discussed the dotard had said the “N” word and the dotard told them to take care of it. So she was telling the truth, this time, that the racist dotard DID called black people the N word in 2016.

      Reply
      • Darla says:
        August 14, 2018 at 10:00 am

        Yep, I believe only what she has on tape, but she really played them today. Last night Katrina Pierson went on Fox news and laughed off Omarosa’s claim that they had a conversation trying to spin the use of that racial slur, if the tape came out, that they knew there could be a tape, and that trump admitted to that to them. Katrina mocked Omarosa and said she sounds like she’s writing a movie script.

        Then this morning Omarosa drops the recording and lo and behold there is Katrina on tape, stating trump admitted it, and asking how to spin it.

      • Christin says:
        August 14, 2018 at 10:53 am

        I’m no fan of hers, either. Yet she apparently has enough self-awareness to realize no one would believe her without audio proof. She admitted that during a recent interview. And she is right. In the credibility battle, she may be a .001 compared to her boss’ .000000000001.

      • Mac says:
        August 14, 2018 at 11:22 am

        Pierson is now claiming she was just humoring Omarosa. If that was the case, why not say that last night? No one associated with Trump can ever get their story straight.

        Of course we know how Trump’s storyline will play out. Yesterday he denied using the racial slur, tomorrow he will say he may have used it, Friday he will insist he was right to use it, and, by Sunday, he will be tweeting about all the very fine people who use it.

  7. Lightpurple says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Omarosa was fired months ago and has no idea why Malaria wore that jacket. The pussy blouse insulted Trump’s victims, not Trump

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:45 am

    While I have no problem believing that Melania was sent to Texas kicking and screaming in 45’s place, she wore that coat on purpose because she really doesn’t care. At all.

    If her husband takes some hits when she finally escapes, I think she’ll be fine with it, but we need to get over this fantasy that she’s some kind of secret freedom fighter. She’s a bored, rich housewife who just wants to be doing little else except spending someone else’s money. That’s it.

    Reply
  9. Lila says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:50 am

    A reputation as some millionaire playboy, Trump sure has a lot of trouble with women doesn’t he?

    Reply
  10. Veronica S. says:
    August 14, 2018 at 9:54 am

    It isn’t her husband she’s hurting, Omarosa.

    Reply
  11. Enn says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:03 am

    She’s a grifter, plain and simple. She’s the perfect wife for this oxygen thief.

    Reply
  12. Loopy says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I hear Trump is very tight with the divorce settlements. Marla Maples apparently got peanuts.

    Reply
  13. Q T Hush says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I noticed on CBS this morning, that once again, no one that has served or is still serving this WH can just answer the question put forth. Kellyanne is a master, but Omarosa isn’t far behind as well as SHS. These people deflect and lie like it’s an Olympic sport. I wish the media would do a better job corralling these blowhards while being interviewed. I call BS on this whole mess of a administration.

    Reply
  14. lucy2 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Whatever. Melania promoted the birther controversy and has done NOTHING to help anyone, ever. Even if she’s “rebelling through fashion” I don’t give a rats a$$, because she could actually be doing SOMETHING, anything, and is choosing not to.

    Also, Omarosa is known liar and opportunist, and a distraction.

    Reply
  15. Gina says:
    August 14, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Slate had a really interesting article after the LaBron James comment that appeared that she supports James and his school.

    In the article, they said the real reason she and that daughter, make statements that appear to be against the Idiot, is because they are trying to make him appear “sympathetic by association”. Meaning that they hope he’ll look better if everyone believes the people around him are decent….to bad none of them are.

    Reply
  16. stacey says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Melania is a snake just like her husband

    She still married that piece of trash and until she files, I’m not giving the benefit of the doubt

    Reply
  17. Green Is Good says:
    August 14, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Yeah, Melanie is SUCH a Hero. 🙄

    Reply
  18. OkieOpie says:
    August 14, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Omarosa has no credibility. None. She didn’t have any BEFORE she went to work in the White House and she sure as hell does not have any now.

    Reply
  19. SlightlyAnonny says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Melania is, quite simply, not that smart and not that caring. I think she did wear the coat to needle him but not b/c she cares about about children not her own. She was mad that his cheating was public(er) and he was making her do anything besides adjust her wig and sit in Palm Beach. That is the depth of her ire.

    Reply

