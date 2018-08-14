Omarosa Manigault: Melania Trump is trying to ‘hurt’ her husband with her fashion

Embed from Getty Images

We could spend days debating the enigma known as Melania Trump. Is she an airhead trophy wife? Is she secretly Machiavellian and intent on destroying the Trump administration from within? Or is she just what she appears, a lazy trophy wife who is more intelligent than her husband, although that’s setting the bar very low? I still don’t know what to tell you. I have no idea who the real Melania is or what makes her tick. Omarosa Manigault thinks she knows though. In Omarosa’s new book, UNHINGED, she tries to explain the infamous episode where Melania wore a jacket reading “I Really Don’t Care, DO U?” while on a PR visit to see some of the children who had been thrown into cages by her husband’s administration.

First Lady Melania Trump‘s controversial fashion choices — from her pussy-bow blouse to her “I really don’t care” jacket — were actually “style rebellions” intended to “punish her husband,” former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleges in her new book. In Unhinged, due out Tuesday, Manigault Newman specifically claims that the first lady was trying to make President Trump “look foolish” when she wore a Zara jacket emblazoned with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” on her way to visit separated children at an immigration facility in Texas. “It’s my opinion that Melania was forced to go to the border that day in June, essentially, to mop up her husband’s mess,” Manigault Newman writes in an excerpt obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail. “She wore that jacket to hurt Trump, setting off a controversy that he would have to fix, prolonging the conversation about the administration’s insensitivity, ruining the trip itself, and trying to make sure that no one asked her to do something like that again. Not that Melania doesn’t have compassion for immigrant children; I’m sure she does,” Manigault Newman adds. “But she gladly, spitefully, wrecked her husband’s directives to make him look foolish.”

I mean, it’s possible. Omarosa’s theory sounds okay, but again, it paints Melania as some kind of next-level political chess player who “secretly” despises her husband. Isn’t it a more elegant theory to say that Melania wore the jacket to mess with her husband and irritate him… because she’s lazy and she never wants to be sent out to fix her husband’s messes ever again? She was asked to do something, and like a petulent child, she stomped her feet and screwed it up so badly that they’ll never ask her to do anything like that again.

